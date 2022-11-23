The Global Load Balancer Market size is expected to reach $11.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 14.4% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker

A load balancer divides network or app traffic among a group of servers. Applications’ capacity (concurrent users) as well as dependability are increased with the help of load balancers. By handling application-specific duties and reducing the load on servers caused by managing and maintaining network sessions and applications, they enhance the overall performance of applications.

Layer 4 and Layer 7 are the two categories into which load balancers are often divided. The information provided in transport and network layer protocols is used by layer 4 load balancers. Requests are distributed by layer 7 load balancers depending on information from application layer protocols like HTTP.



Through technologies like Azure Application Gateway, which provides enhanced and organized accessibility in communication at the security & network layers, load-balancing solutions are already being incorporated into business contexts. Due to the rise in cyberattacks, including phishing, malware, and Denial of Service (DoS) attacks targeting corporate networks, load balancing services are also essential.



The ongoing deployment of IoT networks as well as the resulting rise in IoT traffic are further encouraging signs for the market’s expansion. The aggressive implementation of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policy by numerous enterprises is also anticipated to increase the uptake of load balancing solutions.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing limitations had a negligible effect on the load balancer market. Many companies are undergoing digital transformation. The increase in government spending on network infrastructure is to be responsible for this. The increased internet traffic brought on by the trend of remote working is also expected to boost the demand for load balancing globally. Additionally, it is anticipated that demand for load balancing across would rise due to an increase in internet traffic brought on by the trend of remote work. Also, the trend toward working from home is expected to make more people use the internet, which will increase the need for load balancing.



Market Growth Factor



Rising Use of Cloud-Based Load-Balancing Services



When it comes to the adoption of cloud computing, the IT and telecommunications sector is growing the quickest. Many firms are concentrating on providing quick responses to user or customer requests as a result of rising interconnectivity. The rise in internet connections has accelerated cloud usage, notably for apps and storage. This has led to a greater demand for effectively balancing workloads on multi-load servers.



Grown Network Complexity Rising Need for Load Balancers



The operation of businesses in the telecommunications industry has been revolutionized as a result of load balancers. The telecommunications industry has been forced to implement load-balancing solutions as a result of the proliferation of trends such as connectivity to the internet, Wi-Fi, 4G technology, working from home, and cloud computing. Because of these shifts in the industry, there has been an increase in the need for load-balancing services, which is contributing to the overall expansion of the market.



Market Restraining Factor



Lack of Infrastructure



The absence of IT & Telecom infrastructure in emerging nations is one of the major obstacles to entry into the market. Although many countries work to thrive in the harsh competition by updating their infrastructure, the market expansion is constrained by financial limitations and the intricacy of legacy designs. The increased use of connection-based load balancers has also limited the sale of hardware networking solutions in the telecommunications sector.



Type Outlook



On the basis of type, the load balancer markets is classified into local load balancer, and global load balancer. In 2021, the global load-balancing segment witnessed the highest revenue share in the load balancer market. The benefit of providing support for local or regional interruptions, mission-critical operations continuity, and worldwide catastrophe recovery can be credited with the segment’s rise.



Component Outlook



Based on component, the load balancer market is divided into hardware, software and services. The software segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the load balancer market in 2021. Demand for load balancers is being driven by a growing requirement for sophisticated network management systems to handle complex network traffic. Another element propelling the market’s expansion is the pressing need to guarantee communication transparency at both the device and system levels.



End-use Outlook



By end-use, the load balancer market is divided into BFSI, retail, government, manufacturing, IT & Telecom, healthcare and others. The healthcare segment procured a substantial revenue share in the load balancer market in 2021. Sensitive information such as bank account information, patient social security numbers, and private health information can be found in medical records. In light of the pandemic outbreak, it is especially important to secure medical records.



Enterprise Size Outlook



Based on enterprise size, the load balancer market is fragmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). The small & medium enterprise segment recorded a significant revenue share in the load balancer market in 2021. The segment’s expansion is due to the availability of different server load-balancers, which has increased flexibility in controlling website traffic. It is possible to do a number of server maintenance tasks without having an impact on the website’s uptime.



Deployment Outlook



Based on deployment, the load balancer market is bifurcated into cloud and on-premise. In 2021, the on-premise segment registered the highest revenue share in the load balancer market. Applications running in the data center on-premises can be load balanced using on-premises load balancers, which are software-based load balancers. To get the best application performance, businesses should install load balancers in the same environment as the components they are balancing.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the load balancer market is analyzed across the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region led the load balancer market with the maximum revenue share. North America is the region with the earliest adoption of cloud computing services since every sector of the local economy has embraced cloud-based solutions. In order to preserve performance and adaptability, a number of businesses are incorporating load balancers into existing infrastructure systems, which is anticipated to fuel market expansion.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Amazon Web Services, Inc. are the forerunners in the Load Balancer Market. Companies such as IBM Corporation, F5 Networks, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Load Balancer Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include A10 Networks, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.), Citrix Systems, Inc, F5, Inc., Google LLC, Imperva, Inc., IBM Corporation, Progress Software Corporation (Kemp Technologies), Microsoft Corporation and Radware Ltd.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Load Balancer Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Oct-2022: Microsoft partnered with UBS, a global firm providing financial services. With this partnership, UBS would have access to the most comprehensive cloud platform, trusted by more than 95% of Fortune 500 companies, with a rich set of productivity & collaboration tools, allowing the organization to increase the speed at which it could deliver and enhance upon its digital experiences for clients and employees. Further, Microsoft Azure would help advance UBS’s sustainability initiative, drive operational efficiencies and maintain its standards for security & compliance.



Sep-2022: Citrix entered into a partnership with Kyndryl, the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider. This partnership focused on helping businesses in enhancing workplace collaboration & employee productivity to address the continuously changing needs of today’s hybrid workforce on a global scale. Under this partnership, Kyndryl would extend the reach of its framework of flexible workplace modernization services designed and deployed for Citrix’s core technologies.



Sep-2022: Google collaborated with Redington, a leading distributor of products and integrated supply chain solution provider. Under this collaboration, Redington would drive the distribution as well as the adoption of Google Workspace and Google Cloud with SMBs, education and public sector, mid-market, and enterprise segments. In addition, the company would host the distribution and adoption of Google Chrome Enterprise. This collaboration would empower Redington’s existing and potential partners with access to organizational and technical expertise along with helping them develop resources that support & manage their consumers.



Sep-2022: Progress teamed up with Microsoft, an American multinational technology corporation. By this acquisition, Microsoft Azure’s consumers and partners in the region would have increased access to all Progress Chef Products, allowing them to accelerate their cloud migration with continued compliance and misconfiguration detection.



Aug-2022: A10 Networks entered into a partnership with Incedo, a global digital transformation consulting and technology solutions provider. This partnership aimed at jointly accelerating cloud transformation and introducing cutting-edge, next-generation products for A10.



Aug-2022: AWS partnered with Bridgestone, a Japanese multinational auto and truck parts manufacturer. Under this partnership, the companies would together design the latest consumer solutions. This partnership would also enhance the efficiency of Bridgestone IT operations to allow innovation & integration of future mobility solutions platforms.



Jun-2022: Microsoft teamed up with F5, an American technology company. Under this collaboration, the company would launch NGINX. This collaboration would make F5 easier for application developers, IT operators, and service operation teams to respond more quickly to the consumers by providing NGINX networking abilities integrated natively into Microsoft Azure so they can deliver their applications with enhanced performance, reliability, and security.



Jun-2022: Google Cloud came into a partnership with Birlasoft, a multi-shore business application global IT services provider. The partnership aimed at accelerating the cloud-enabled digital transformation strategy for Bestseller India. Through this acquisition, Birlasoft brings end-to-end cloud adoption abilities complemented by Google Cloud’s engineering capabilities and domain expertise.



May-2022: Citrix Systems came into a partnership with Microsoft, an American multinational technology corporation. This partnership aimed at developing a solution to provide a high-definition, interactive experience across a broad range of devices. The latest solution would integrate Citrix Systems’ high-definition user experience technology & ecosystem flexibility with Windows 365, allowing IT administrators to deliver an improved work experience on Cloud PCs.



Mar-2022: Radware expanded its existing partnership with Presidio, a global digital services and solutions provider accelerating business transformation through secured technology modernization. This partnership focused on protecting its consumers’ on-premise, cloud, and hybrid environments, Presidio is adding Radware’s application & API security solutions, bot manager, DDoS protection, and Cloud Native Protector to its cyber security suite. Through this partnership, Radware’s industry-leading technology would be combined with Presidio’s extensive expertise to develop a force in fighting emerging cyber threats.



Dec-2021: Radware entered into a partnership with Oncore Cloud Services, a managed service and cloud platform provider. This partnership aimed at helping enterprise and public sector businesses secure their cloud migrations & protect their cloud assets.



Nov-2021: F5 partnered with System Soft Technologies, an IT service management company. This partnership focused on bringing more comprehensive security offerings to consumers for application authentication & modernization, digital transformation, and cloud environments.



Mar-2020: Imperva came into a partnership with StarLink, a satellite network created by a private spaceflight company. This partnership aimed at distributing the Imperva security stack throughout the META region.



Mergers and Acquisitions:



Feb-2022: Radware took over SecurityDAM, a leading provider of best-in-class cloud-based security solutions. This acquisition aimed at accelerating the growth of its cloud security services business. Through this acquisition, Radware plans to grow its innovation center in India, and also expand its cloud network footprint and capacity, and its cloud services division, that includes its technology, operations, and headcount.



Sep-2021: F5 signed an agreement to acquire Treat Stack, a cloud-based platform. This expansion would improve visibility across application infrastructure and workloads, making it easier for consumers to adopt consistent security in any cloud.



Jul-2021: IBM announced the acquisition of Bluetab Solutions Group, a provider of data and hybrid cloud consulting services. By this acquisition, IBM aimed at extending its portfolio of data & hybrid cloud consulting services across Europe and Latin America.



Mar-2021: Citrix completed the acquisition of Wrike, an American project management application service provider. This acquisition aimed at removing the complexity of today’s hybrid and distributed work environments to help employees and organizations to perform at their best. Through this acquisition, the company would allow employees to focus on the work that matters and accelerate business results.



Product Launches and Products Expansions:



Feb-2022: F5 launched F5 Distributed Cloud Services. This launch focused on helping businesses to protect these applications from the now-constant barrage of cyber-attacks. This launch would provide a simpler way for consumers to manage the complex challenge of modern application security.



Aug-2020: IBM launched a network load balancer. The new load balancers would be available on IBM Cloud VPC. By this launch, consumers now have the option of using either an application load balancer or a network load balancer to distribute the application and/or network traffic to virtual server instances or Kubernetes clusters.



Jun-2020: A10 Networks released Turnkey OEM Application Delivery and Security Solution, a set of solutions that deliver application security and availability for consumers. This latest solution provides application reliability and user protection with Advanced Load Balancing and SSL Visibility.



Geographical Expansions:



Sep-2022: Radware expanded its geographical footprint in Italy by opening a new cloud security center. The center would offer consumers protection from OWASP Top 10 Web Application Security Risks for 2021, OWASP Top 21 Automated Threats to Web Applications, OWASP API Security Top 10, and volumetric distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) and application-level DDoS attacks.



Aug-2022: Google expanded its geographical footprint by launching Google Cloud in Malaysia, Thailand, and New Zealand. This expansion would help address rising cloud demand in these nations. Also, the expansion would address data residency and compliance standards.



Nov-2021: F5 expanded its geographical footprint by establishing a new facility in Hyderabad. The new building offers a capacity of 900 employees.



Sep-2021: Progress expanded its geographical footprint by opening a new office in Hyderabad. This expansion focused on R&D and innovation to bring innovative products and solutions. This expansion aimed to continue to invest in expanding data connectivity capabilities to fulfill big data, SaaS, and other demands with a focus on high availability, security, and compliance need without adding overhead costs for consumers.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Global Type



• Local Type



By Component



• Hardware



• Software



• Services



By End-use



• IT & Telecom



• Manufacturing



• Government & Defense



• BFSI



• Retail



• Healthcare



• Others



By Enterprise Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium Enterprises



By Deployment



• On-premise



• Cloud



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• A10 Networks, Inc.



• Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.)



• Citrix Systems, Inc



• F5, Inc.



• Google LLC



• Imperva, Inc.



• IBM Corporation



• Progress Software Corporation (Kemp Technologies)



• Microsoft Corporation



• Radware Ltd.



