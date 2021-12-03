Summary Global regasification capacity increased from 38,015 bcf in 2015 to 46,458 bcf in 2020 at an average annual growth rate (AAGR) of 4. 0 percent. It is expected to increase from 46,458 bcf in 2020 to 68,292 bcf in 2025 at an AAGR of 7.

New York, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global LNG Regasification Industry Outlook to 2025 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Regasification Terminals" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05792280/?utm_source=GNW

7 percent. Japan, the US, South Korea, China and Spain are the major countries that accounted for 61.9 percent of the total regasification capacity of the world in 2020. Incheon (South Korea), Pyeongtaek (South Korea) and Sodegaura (Japan) are the largest regasification terminals globally with capacities of 1,856 bcf, 1,722 bcf and 1,461 bcf respectively.



Scope

- Updated information on all active, planned and announced regasification terminals globally with start year up to 2025

- Provides capacity data by regasification terminals from 2015 to 2020, outlook up to 2025

- Provides key details such as terminal name, operator name, terminal status for all active, planned and announced regasification terminals globally

- Provides new build and expansion capital expenditure outlook at global as well as regional level by year and by key countries from 2021-2025

- Latest developments and contracts related to regasification terminals, wherever available



Reasons to Buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on active, planned and announced regasification terminals globally

- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and outlook of capacity data

- Assess key regasification terminals data of your competitors

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05792280/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



