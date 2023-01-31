The Global Livestock Feeding Systems Market is forecast to grow by USD 2583.84 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Livestock Feeding Systems Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the livestock feeding systems market and is forecast to grow by USD 2583.84 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period.

Our report on the livestock feeding systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising population of cattle in farms, the shift toward fresh meat products, and the presence of regulations.



The livestock feeding systems market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Poultry

• Ruminants

• Swine

• Others



By Technology

• Manual

• Automated

• Robotic

• Others



By Geography

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the launch of new products with improved features as one of the prime reasons driving the livestock feeding systems market growth during the next few years. Also, the availability of precision feeding systems and end-user inclination toward automation of dairy farming will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the livestock feeding systems market covers the following areas:

• Livestock feeding systems market sizing

• Livestock feeding systems market forecast

• Livestock feeding systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading livestock feeding systems market vendors that include AGCO Corp., Big Dutchman AG Holding, Cargill Inc., CTB Inc., Dairymaster, Daviesway Pty Ltd., DeLaval International AB, Fullwood Ltd., GEA Group AG, Hetwin Automation Systems Gmbh, JH Agro AS, Lely International NV, Madison One Holdings LLC, Maskinfabrikken Cormall AS, Pellon Group Oy, Rovibec Agrisolutions, Scale Aquaculture AS, Trevaskis Engineering Pty Ltd., Trioliet BV, and VDL Agrotech BV. Also, the livestock feeding systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

