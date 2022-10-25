Global Live Chat Software Market Report to 2030 - Featuring Freshdesk, Kayako, Livechat and Liveperson Among Others

Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Live Chat Software Market By End User, By Product Type, By Device Type: Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the live chat software market was valued at $755.23 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030.



Live chat software is used by website providers to interact directly with visitors on their applications and websites through the combination of survey forms, instant messaging, or chat. It enables real-time communication between two users through a connected device, which is appropriate for low to moderately complex product support. Live chat software is based on client server model, which allows client to start session after logging into user account. It helps organizations to serve customers without being intrusive.



The growth of the global live chat software market is driven by increase in popularity of live chat, as certain part of population prefers live chat for online shopping questions. Moreover, rise in need to improve customer relationship management (CRM), as it is crucial for effective revenue generation in any enterprise and number of advantages of live chat software over conventional customer support boost the growth of the market.

However, lack of standardization and continuous increase in demand for web mobile self-services are the major restraints of this market. Conversely, integration of social media and live chat software is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for this market. In addition, rise in awareness about benefits of the live chat software, which includes increased sales, enhanced customer engagement, reduced expenses, and others are expected to create growth opportunities for this market.



The live chat software market is segmented on the basis of product type, device type, end user, and region. Product type segment covered in this study includes informational live chat systems, sales live chat systems, and customer service live chat systems. By device type, the market is categorized into mobile and desktop. By end user, the market is categorized into telecommunication & IT, retail, BFSI, travel & hospitality, manufacturing, healthcare, and others (entertainment, media, education, government, and real estate). By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the live chat software market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of live chat software market for the period 2020-2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

