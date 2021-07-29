Global Live Cell Imaging Market Outlook to 2030: By Product (Equipment, Consumable and Software); Technology, Application and Region - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014-2019 and Forecasts to 2030

Pune, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Live Cell Imaging Market Research Report 2021-2030:

Product Overview:

In an in-vivo environment, Live-Cell Imaging is a study that includes real-time observation and measurement of Live-Cells. These Live-Cells are observed under screening systems or microscopes. It offers an in-depth study of cells' biological functions and pathways. Live-cell imaging has allowed researchers and observers at the molecular level to image cellular activities.

Market Highlights

Live Cell Imaging Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 8.52% in 2030.

Live Cell Imaging Market to surpass USD 3.67 billion by 2030 from USD 1.7 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 8.52% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2019-30. Due to its advantage of providing a detailed study of the cells, live-cell imaging has gained significant attention in the market. Growing research activities around the world have prompted this strategy to be adopted. The market has been boosted by heavy research work to develop new drugs. The demand for live-cell imaging has also been fueled by increasing incidences of cancer patients and other chronic illnesses.

Live Cell Imaging Market: Segments

Software segment to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.32% during 2019-30

Live Cell Imaging Market is segmented by product as equipment, consumables, and software. The greater market share of XX% in 2018 was accounted by equipment Live Cell Imaging segment of the Live Cell Imaging market which was followed by consumables. Microscopes, cell analyzers, image capturing systems, and standalone systems are part of the equipment segment. Consumables play a significant role in optimizing the results produced. For time-lapse imaging in which the cells are exposed for a long duration, the optimal dye, probes, and medium are critical. The strength of cells may be adversely influenced by the wrong choice of medium. Many players in the industry are active in the market, such as Thermo Fisher and Enzium Inc.

Story continues

Live Cell Imaging Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Disease

Global demand for live cell imaging is largely affected by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases and the corresponding need for quick diagnostic techniques. The availability of accurate and precise live cell imaging techniques also helps speed up the processes of drug discovery and other biotechnology research. In the future, growth in expenditure and funding for the development of advanced cell imaging is also expected to boost the market for live cell imaging.



Restrain

High cost of high-content screening systems

High-content screening (HCS) tools are equipped with advanced functionalities and features and are therefore priced at a premium. As they have limited budgets, academic research laboratories find it hard to afford such high-priced tools. As they require multiple HCS systems in their R&D activities, the high price of these tools is also a concern for several pharmaceutical companies.

Live Cell Imaging Market: Regions

Live Cell Imaging Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MENA.

Live Cell Imaging Market in North America held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2018 and will continue its lead through the forecast period. The North American market is largely driven by heavy funding for research and development activities in the region. On the basis of the rapid adoption of new research technologies, Europe closely follows the North American market. Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing market for live cell imaging because of widespread research and development outsourcing activities. In addition, Europe held a noteworthy bid due to the early appropriation of innovation. The emerging maturing population calls for focused research on perpetual diseases, such as malignancy, neurodegeneration, and cardiovascular diseases. This has encouraged the investigation and propelled microscopy of immature microorganisms.

Live Cell Imaging Market: Key Players

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

o Company Overview

o Business Strategy

o Key Product Offerings

o Financial Performance

o Key Performance Indicators

o Risk Analysis

o Recent Development

o Regional Presence

o SWOT Analysis

• Carl Zeiss AG

• GE Healthcare

• Leica Microsystems

• Olympus Corporation

• Molecular Devices LCC

• Nikon Corporation

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Live Cell Imaging Market report also contains analysis on:

Live Cell Imaging Market Segments:

By Product:

• Equipment

• Consumable

• Software



By Technology:

• Time-lapse Microscopy

• Fluorescence recovery after photobleaching

• Fluorescence resonance energy transfer

• High content screening

• Others

By Application:

• Cell Biology

• Developmental Biology

• Stem Cell & Drug Discovery

• Others

• Live Cell Imaging Market Dynamics

• Live Cell Imaging Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints

