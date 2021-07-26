The global lithium-ion battery anode market size is projected to grow from USD 8.4 billion in 2021 to USD 21.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2021 to 2026

The growing demand for electric vehicles along with high demand for lithium-ion batteries for industrial applications is driving the market growth. Moreover, strategies such as agreements and plant expansions undertaken by several prominent players in the lithium-ion battery anode industry are further fueling the lithium-ion battery anode industry growth across the globe.

New York, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market by Materials, Battery Product, End-Use And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06107162/?utm_source=GNW





The Li-Compounds & Li-Metal active anode segment, by material, is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Li-metal batteries using Li metal as the anode provides a huge amount of increase in energy density.Unfortunately, in the past when scientists have experimented with lithium-metal batteries, they found it to be extremely unstable and often exploded.



That’s the reason scientists have now been able to stabilize the lithium-metal battery and bring a viable commercial version to the marketplace. Li-metal batteries is an ideal anode material for rechargeable batteries because of their extremely high theoretical specific capacity (3860 mA h g?1), low density (0.59 g cm?3) and lowest negative electrochemical potential.



Automotive segment by end-use accounts for the largest share for lithium-ion battery anode during the forecast period.

The market for electric vehicles is expected to grow in the near future, partly driven by the adoption of various environmental norms and emission regulations.Owing to environmental concerns and awareness about clean and sustainable fuel, there is a rise in the demand for electric vehicles.



This has resulted in an increase in the demand for lithium-ion battery anode. There is also substantial support from government in various countries in the form of incentives and subsidies to promote the purchase of electric vehicles.



Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest share lithium-ion battery anode market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the lithium-ion battery anode industry from 2021 to 2026 in terms of both value and volume.The region has become an attractive automotive market, emerging as a hub for automobile production in recent years.



Recent infrastructure developments and industrialization activities in emerging nations have opened new avenues and opportunities for OEMs. The increasing purchasing power of the population has stimulated the demand for consumer electronics and automobiles, creating a need for lithium-ion batteries which in return creates the demand for lithium-ion battery anode.



This study was validated through primary interviews conducted with various industry experts worldwide. The primary sources were divided into three categories, namely, company type, designation, and region.



• By Company Type– Tier 1 – 47.2%, Tier 2 – 30.7%, and Tier 3 – 22.1%

• By Designation– C-level Executives – 42.1%, Managers – 39.6%, and Others– 18.3%

• By Region– North America – 35%, Europe – 22%, Asia Pacific – 25%, South America – 8%, Middle East & Africa – 10%



The report profiles several leading players of the lithium-ion battery anode market that include Showa Denko Materials (Japan), JFE Chemical Corporation (Japan), Kureha Corporation (Japan), SGL Carbon (Germany), Shanshan Technology (China), and POSCO CHEMICAL (South Korea). The report also includes detailed information about various growth strategies adopted by these key players to strengthen their position in the lithium-ion battery anode market.



Research Coverage:

The report offers insights on lithium-ion battery anode used in various applications across regions.It aims at estimating the size of the lithium-ion battery anode market during the forecast period and projects the future growth of the market across the elemental composition, type, application, and region segments.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the lithium-ion battery anode market along with their company profiles, recent developments, COVID-19 impact, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in the lithium-ion battery anode market by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall market and its various sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders obtain a better understanding of the competitive landscape and gain insights to enhance their businesses and devise suitable market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and help acquire information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities affecting the growth of the lithium-ion battery anode market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06107162/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



