Global Liquid Silicone Rubber Market to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Liquid Silicone Rubber estimated at US$2. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3. 6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Liquid Silicone Rubber Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899850/?utm_source=GNW
Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electricals & Electronics segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $648 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.5% CAGR

The Liquid Silicone Rubber market in the U.S. is estimated at US$648 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$764.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$470.2 Million by the year 2027.



Medical Segment to Record 6.8% CAGR

In the global Medical segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$336.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$513.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 8.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Accurate Products
Elkem Silicones
Innovative Silicones
KCC Corporation
MESGO SpA
Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.
NPI/Medical
Reiss Manufacturing Inc.
Rogan Corporation
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899850/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Liquid Silicone Rubber - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquid Silicone Rubber by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 3: World Historic Review for Liquid Silicone Rubber by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Silicone Rubber
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 6: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electricals & Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 9: World Historic Review for Electricals & Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Electricals &
Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 15: World Historic Review for Consumer Goods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Goods by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Liquid
Silicone Rubber by Application - Automotive, Electricals &
Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: USA Historic Review for Liquid Silicone Rubber by
Application - Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical,
Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Silicone Rubber by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquid Silicone Rubber by Application - Automotive, Electricals &
Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Liquid Silicone Rubber by
Application - Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical,
Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 25: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Silicone Rubber
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquid Silicone Rubber by Application - Automotive, Electricals &
Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: Japan Historic Review for Liquid Silicone Rubber by
Application - Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical,
Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Silicone Rubber
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 29: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquid Silicone Rubber by Application - Automotive, Electricals &
Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: China Historic Review for Liquid Silicone Rubber by
Application - Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical,
Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: China 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Silicone Rubber
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquid Silicone Rubber by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Liquid Silicone Rubber by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Silicone Rubber
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquid Silicone Rubber by Application - Automotive, Electricals &
Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Liquid Silicone Rubber by
Application - Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical,
Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Silicone Rubber
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquid Silicone Rubber by Application - Automotive, Electricals &
Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: France Historic Review for Liquid Silicone Rubber by
Application - Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical,
Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: France 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Silicone Rubber
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 41: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquid Silicone Rubber by Application - Automotive, Electricals &
Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Germany Historic Review for Liquid Silicone Rubber by
Application - Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical,
Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Silicone
Rubber by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 44: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquid Silicone Rubber by Application - Automotive, Electricals &
Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Italy Historic Review for Liquid Silicone Rubber by
Application - Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical,
Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Silicone Rubber
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 47: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Liquid
Silicone Rubber by Application - Automotive, Electricals &
Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: UK Historic Review for Liquid Silicone Rubber by
Application - Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical,
Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: UK 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Silicone Rubber by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 50: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquid Silicone Rubber by Application - Automotive, Electricals &
Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Spain Historic Review for Liquid Silicone Rubber by
Application - Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical,
Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Silicone Rubber
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 53: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquid Silicone Rubber by Application - Automotive, Electricals &
Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Russia Historic Review for Liquid Silicone Rubber by
Application - Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical,
Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Silicone Rubber
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 56: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Liquid Silicone Rubber by Application - Automotive,
Electricals & Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Liquid Silicone
Rubber by Application - Automotive, Electricals & Electronics,
Medical, Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Liquid
Silicone Rubber by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical,
Consumer Goods and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Liquid Silicone Rubber by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Liquid Silicone
Rubber by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Silicone
Rubber by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Liquid Silicone Rubber by Application - Automotive,
Electricals & Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Liquid Silicone
Rubber by Application - Automotive, Electricals & Electronics,
Medical, Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Silicone
Rubber by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquid Silicone Rubber by Application - Automotive, Electricals &
Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Australia Historic Review for Liquid Silicone Rubber
by Application - Automotive, Electricals & Electronics,
Medical, Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Silicone
Rubber by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 68: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquid Silicone Rubber by Application - Automotive, Electricals &
Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: India Historic Review for Liquid Silicone Rubber by
Application - Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical,
Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: India 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Silicone Rubber
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 71: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Liquid Silicone Rubber by Application - Automotive,
Electricals & Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: South Korea Historic Review for Liquid Silicone
Rubber by Application - Automotive, Electricals & Electronics,
Medical, Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Silicone
Rubber by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Liquid Silicone Rubber by Application -
Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Liquid
Silicone Rubber by Application - Automotive, Electricals &
Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Liquid
Silicone Rubber by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical,
Consumer Goods and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

LATIN AMERICA
Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 77: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Liquid Silicone Rubber by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Latin America Historic Review for Liquid Silicone
Rubber by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Silicone
Rubber by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Liquid Silicone Rubber by Application - Automotive,
Electricals & Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Latin America Historic Review for Liquid Silicone
Rubber by Application - Automotive, Electricals & Electronics,
Medical, Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Silicone
Rubber by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 83: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquid Silicone Rubber by Application - Automotive, Electricals &
Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Argentina Historic Review for Liquid Silicone Rubber
by Application - Automotive, Electricals & Electronics,
Medical, Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Silicone
Rubber by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 86: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquid Silicone Rubber by Application - Automotive, Electricals &
Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Brazil Historic Review for Liquid Silicone Rubber by
Application - Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical,
Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Silicone Rubber
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 89: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquid Silicone Rubber by Application - Automotive, Electricals &
Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Mexico Historic Review for Liquid Silicone Rubber by
Application - Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical,
Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Silicone Rubber
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 92: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Liquid Silicone Rubber by Application -
Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Liquid
Silicone Rubber by Application - Automotive, Electricals &
Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Liquid
Silicone Rubber by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical,
Consumer Goods and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

MIDDLE EAST
Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 95: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Liquid Silicone Rubber by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Middle East Historic Review for Liquid Silicone
Rubber by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 97: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Silicone
Rubber by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Liquid Silicone Rubber by Application - Automotive,
Electricals & Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Middle East Historic Review for Liquid Silicone
Rubber by Application - Automotive, Electricals & Electronics,
Medical, Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Silicone
Rubber by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

IRAN
Table 101: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquid Silicone Rubber by Application - Automotive, Electricals &
Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Iran Historic Review for Liquid Silicone Rubber by
Application - Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical,
Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Silicone Rubber
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 104: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquid Silicone Rubber by Application - Automotive, Electricals &
Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Israel Historic Review for Liquid Silicone Rubber by
Application - Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical,
Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Silicone
Rubber by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 107: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Liquid Silicone Rubber by Application - Automotive,
Electricals & Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Liquid Silicone
Rubber by Application - Automotive, Electricals & Electronics,
Medical, Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Silicone
Rubber by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 110: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquid Silicone Rubber by Application - Automotive, Electricals &
Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: UAE Historic Review for Liquid Silicone Rubber by
Application - Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical,
Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Silicone Rubber
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Liquid Silicone Rubber by Application -
Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, Medical, Consumer Goods

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899850/?utm_source=GNW

