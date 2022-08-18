The Global Liquid Makeup Market size is expected to reach $10.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.8% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker

The most popular foundation item on the market is a liquid foundation. It is available in light, medium, and heavy coverage water-, cream-, and oil-based formulations. Additionally, there are liquid-to-powder cosmetics that aim to combine the benefits of liquid & powder foundations.

New York, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Liquid Makeup Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel, By Product, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315028/?utm_source=GNW

Liquid foundation’s built-in moisturizers, help in improving dry skin. For beginners, in particular, applying & blending a liquid foundation into the skin is simpler than doing so with a powder foundation. A bright finish can be easily achieved using a liquid foundation.



When people think of base makeup, liquid foundations are most usually the format that first comes to mind. The majority of liquid makeup products come in matte and dewy finishes and include silicone- & water-based foundations as well as the recently trendy pigment drops that apply like a light serum. In addition, liquid foundations typically contain medium-to-full coverage and may be topped up to achieve the appearance one desires to get.



Additionally, the demand for organic, practical, & sustainably created goods is growing, as is the popularity of vegan cosmetics. Consumer expectations have changed significantly as a result of consumers making judgments about their purchases based on sustainability & embracing products containing ingredients from organic sources.



To increase sales in numerous nations, manufacturers are altering their product branding & advertising techniques. Manufacturing businesses have used cutting-edge techniques to boost sales of their cosmetics items, such as the introduction of new products with all-natural ingredients and attractive packaging. Consumers, particularly women, prefer to use cosmetics items that are portable and simple to utilize while traveling or attending social gatherings because cosmetics have become an essential part of people’s life.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted almost all industries in one or another manner. Related lockdowns affected manufacturing units and supply chains by interfering with transportation & stopping the supply of raw materials for a certain period of time. Increased lockdowns and curfews have had a substantial effect on consumer lives, health, and well-being. Due to the pandemic, consumers were also urged to start practicing Do-it-Yourself (DIY) or self-care. As a result, the demand for cosmetics and skincare goods decreased.



Market Growth Factors



Rising Public Awareness Of Personal Grooming



The capacity of makeup products to change the aesthetic attractiveness of the face, skin, or entire body has led to an increase in their use. These goods are more popular with college students and working women, who frequently use them to look nice, sophisticated, & professional. As a result, the demand for the product is being fueled by the rising number of working women. There are many products on the market that can be utilized depending on the user’s skin tone. The primary element driving the rising demand for these products is that they are useful for a variety of purposes, including disguising acne, scars, dark circles, or discoloration on the face or neck.



Innovative Products Being Introduced By Major Players



Probiotics and makeup based on the micro biome are just two examples of how various businesses around the world are using new technology in their products to boost their utility as well as value. The market’s players place a strong emphasis on offering items with appealing packaging that are also simple to use and handle. These are increasing the demand for the goods. Compact packaging is becoming more & more popular because it takes up less room, is simple to store, and can be kept in a kit or backpack. Additionally, growing spending on R&D initiatives is anticipated to promote market expansion.



Market Restraining Factors



Growing Concern Over Negative Impacts



The skin can be adversely affected by prolonged contact with the chemicals employed in the product, like the preservatives & pigments. This may cause allergic reactions, including redness, euphoria, & other negative effects. Such harmful substances can accumulate over time and cause dermatitis and cancer, both of which can be fatal if not promptly addressed. Therefore, it is anticipated that the product’s negative impacts on skin care will restrain market expansion. Despite having a similar appearance, the components in makeup products vary from brand to brand. Products made with gentle components are not damaging to the skin.



Product Outlook



On the basis of product, the liquid makeup market is segmented into the foundation, eye products, concealer, lip products & others. In 2021, the eye product segment acquired a prominent revenue share in the liquid makeup market. Products that fall under the category of liquid eye cosmetics include mascara, eye liners, & eye shadows, among others. The demand for this segment is being fueled by elements including liquid makeup products’ high level of precision, seamless application, & reduced amount of clumping.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on the distribution channel, the liquid makeup market is fragmented into online & offline. The offline segment procured a substantial revenue share in the liquid makeup market in 2021. Supermarkets/hypermarkets, retail locations, & specialty shops are examples of offline channels. Customers have the option of choosing from a number of brands to meet their budget because the prices of products in these stores vary depending on the brand.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the liquid makeup market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the Asia-Pacific region generated the maximum revenue share in the liquid makeup market. The majority of liquid makeup products are consumed in the United States. Consumption of chemical-free products is higher in the United States than in other countries due to consumer awareness of organic products. In addition, it is anticipated that the region’s demand for liquid makeup would increase due to the high importance of adopting a trendy makeup appearance.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include LVMH SE, Shiseido Company, Limited, Estee Lauder Companies, Inc., L’Oreal Group, Natura & Co Holding SA, KIKO USA, Inc., e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., and Pacifica Beauty LLC.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Distribution Channel



• Online



• Offline



By Product



• Foundation



• Eye Products



• Lip Products



• Concealer



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• LVMH SE



• Shiseido Company, Limited



• Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.



• L’Oreal Group



• Natura & Co Holding SA



• KIKO USA, Inc.



• e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.



• Pacifica Beauty LLC



