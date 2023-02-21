Global Liquid Handling System Market Report to 2027: Players Include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Eppendorf, PerkinElmer and Agilent Technologies
Global Liquid Handling System Market
Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Liquid Handling System Market?by Product (Pipette, Consumables, Liquid Handling Workstations, Burettes, Software), Type (Automated, Electronic, Manual), Application (Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics), End User (Research Institutes) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Liquid Handling System market is projected to reach USD 5.8 Billion by 2027 from USD 4.6 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.6 % during the forecast period.
The growth of this market is majorly driven by the growth in the global pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, rising demand for high-throughput screening, growing focus on data precision and accuracy, and increasing technological innovations in liquid handling system.
The Pipettes segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the liquid handling system market, by product type, during the forecast period
Based on the products segment, the liquid handling system market is categorized into Pipettes, Consumables, Dispensers, Liquid Handling Workstations, Microplate Reagent, Burettes, Microplate Washers, Software and Other Products. The Pipettes is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.
This can be attributed to factor such as the growing use of experiments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, preparation of the blood specimens and collection and dispensing of serum and plasma in the clinical laboratories
Asia Pacific segment accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on region, the Liquid Handling System market technology is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2021, the Asia Pacific is dominated the liquid handling market with the highest growth rate. Factors supporting the growth of the segment new product development in the pharmaceutical industries, increasing government funding for research
Report Metrics:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
275
Forecast Period
2022 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$4.6 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
$5.8 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
4.6%
Regions Covered
Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Global Expansion of Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries
Significant R&D Expenditure by Biopharma Companies
Increased Funding for Life Science Research
Growing Market Demand for High-Throughput Screening
Increasing Focus on Data Precision and Accuracy
Increased Labor Costs Leading to Higher Automation Requirements
Restraints
Premium Pricing of Liquid Handling Systems
Slow Adoption of Automation in Small and Mid-Sized Laboratories
Opportunities
Changing Market Scenario in Developing Countries
Growing Genomics and Proteomics Research
Increasing Need for Automation in Various Research Segments
Challenges
Underdeveloped Infrastructure and Lack of Talent Management in Developing Countries
High Possibility of Errors in Automated Systems
Dearth of Skilled Professionals
Companies Mentioned
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)
Danaher Corporation (US)
Eppendorf (Germany)
PerkinElmer Inc. (US)
Agilent Technologies
Sartorius AG (Germany)
Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (US)
Qiagen (Netherland)
Corning Incorporated (US)
Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland)
Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland)
Brooks Automation Inc. (US)
Endress+Hauser Group Services AG (Sweden)
Brand GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Greiner Bio-One international GMBH (Germany)
Gardner Denver (US), Hamilton Company (US)
Gilson Incorporated (US)
Hudson Robotics (US)
HiTec Zang GMBH (Germany)
Integra Biosciences AG (Switzerland)
Metrohm A.G (Switzerland)
Orochem Technologies Inc. (US)
SPT Labtech Ltd. (UK)
Tomtec (US)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nvwba2-liquid?w=12
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900