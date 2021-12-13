Global Liquid Biopsy Market Study 2021-2026: Major Trends and Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Biopsy Market by Product (Assay Kits, Instruments, Service), Circulating Biomarkers (CTC, ctDNA), Technology (NGS, PCR), Application (Cancer (Lung, Breast, Prostate), Non-Cancer), End User (Reference Lab, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liquid biopsy market is projected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2026 from USD 2.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Incidence and Prevalence of Cancer Cancer Awareness Initiatives Undertaken by Global Health Organizations Increasing Preference for Noninvasive Treatment Procedures

Restraints The Lower Sensitivity of Certain Liquid Biopsies

Opportunities The Growing Significance of Companion Diagnostics Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries

Challenges Unclear Reimbursement Scenario



The assay kits segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the liquid biopsy market, by product & service, during the forecast period

The liquid biopsy market is segmented into assay kits, instruments, and services based on product & service. In 2020, the assay kits segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the liquid biopsy market. The availability of a wide range of reagents and kits, easy accessibility to a wide range of assays, and the rising prevalence of cancer are the major factors driving the growth of the liquid biopsy assay kits market.

Non-cancer applications segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on application, the liquid biopsy market is segmented into cancer and non-cancer applications. In 2020, the non-cancer application segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the increasing research activities in NIPT and organ transplant diagnosis.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region for the liquid biopsy market

The global liquid biopsy market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as government efforts to increase awareness about the early detection of diseases and regular health check-ups, continuously rising healthcare expenditure, increasing number of hospitals, clinical diagnostic laboratories in India and China, and strengthening research base for diagnostic procedures across India, China, and Japan are expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, supportive government regulations will further aid the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Research Coverage

This report provides a detailed picture of the global liquid biopsy market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product & service, clinical application, technology, circulating biomarkers, application, and end user. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Lists of Companies Profiled

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US)

QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

Guardant Health, Inc. (US)

MDxHealth SA (Belgium)

Exact Sciences Corporation (US)

Illumina Inc. (US)

Sysmex Inostics (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Biocept, Inc. (US)

NeoGenomics, Inc. (US)

ANGLE plc (UK)

Menarini-Silicon Biosystems (Italy)

Vortex Biosciences, Inc. (US)

Exosome Diagnostics, Inc. (US)

Agena Bioscience, Inc. (US)

MedGenome Inc. (US)

Epigenomics AG (Germany)

Personal Genome Diagnostics, Inc. (US)

