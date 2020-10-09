Global Liquid Biopsy Market to 2028: Opportunities in Existing Applicability in Non-Availability of Tissue Sections for Traditional Biopsy Approaches

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Focus on Market Segmentation by Product Type, by Indication Type, by Technology, by Biomarker, by Clinical Applications, by Sample Type, by Usage, By Workflow, Geographical and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market to Reach $12.9 Billion by 2030

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are liquid biopsies? How different settings for liquid biopsies have evolved over the centuries?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global liquid biopsy market?

What was the global liquid biopsy market size in terms of revenue in 2019? How is the market expected to evolve in during the forecast period, 2020-2030? What is the expected market size in 2030?

How is each segment of the global liquid biopsy market expected to grow during the forecast period between 2020 to 2030, and what revenue is expected to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2030?

What are the developmental strategies implemented by the key players to sustain in the competitive market?

What is the growth potential of the global liquid biopsy in different countries?

Which service segments among oncology and non-oncology are offered by the key players such as Asgardians HEALTH, INIVATA, and FOUNDATION MEDICINE?

Which liquid biopsy segment led the market in 2019? Which segment is expected to dominate the market by 2030, and why?

Which application type led the market in 2019? Which segment is expected to dominate the market by 2030, and why?

Which region dominated the global liquid biopsy market in 2019, and what are the expected trends from each region over the forecast period 2020-2030?

Liquid biopsy is a non-invasive clinical alternative to surgical tissue biopsies. Performing liquid biopsies enables physicians to discover a wider range of information about tumors through the assessment of blood or other fluid-based samples from a perspective cancer patient.

Traditionally, the liquid biopsy services were mainly focused on oncology settings, such as treatment decisions, recurrence monitoring, and screening. However, with the advent of new players in the liquid biopsy market, transplant rejection assessment services and infectious disease services based on liquid biopsies are set to become eminent parts of current practices.



Several players, such as GUARDANT HEALTH, CareDX, and Chronix Biomedical, currently offer these services in the market. The entry of new players in the market, coupled up with the increased innovation pertaining to cost mitigation and resource output maximization, has been transforming the market currently.

The existing market of liquid biopsy is favored by multiple factors, including rising prevalence of cancers, increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies in the market, and increased NCI funding.

Competitive Landscape

Major players, including GUARDANT HEALTH, Biocept, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Cynvenio Biosystems, among others, led the number of synergistic developments (partnerships and alliances) witnessed in the market.



On the basis of region, North America is expected to retain a leading position throughout the forecast period 2020-2030, followed by Europe. The high growth is attributed to the presence of leading industry players in North America, coupled up with the rising prevalence of cancer.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Product Definition

1.1 Inclusion and Exclusion

2 Market Scope

2.1 Scope of Work

2.2 Key Questions Answered in the Report

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Research Methodology

3.2 Data Sources

3.3 Secondary Data Sources

3.4 Market Estimation Model

3.4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

3.4.2 Data and Prediction Modeling

3.5 Criteria for Company Profiling

4 Market Overview

4.1 Market Size and Future Growth Potential

4.2 Historical Trends

4.3 Comparative Analysis of Tissue Biopsy and Liquid Biopsy

4.4 Comparative Analysis of Liquid Biopsy Technologies

5 Industry Insights

5.1 Approval Scenario

5.1.1 Approved Liquid Biopsy by Major Players

5.1.2 Launched Liquid Biopsies by Major Players

5.2 Regulatory Framework

5.2.1 Regulatory Framework in the U.S

5.2.1.1 Guidelines Recommendation

5.2.1.2 Regulatory path for liquid biopsy diagnostic approvals

5.2.2 Regulatory Framework in the European Union

5.2.3 Regulation in Other Countries

5.3 Reimbursement Scenario

5.3.1 Case Study for Liquid Biopsy Reimbursement Analysis

5.4 Patent Analysis

5.4.1 Key Players Patent Portfolio

5.4.2 Patent Filing Analysis

5.4.3 Key Players Patent Expiration Analysis

5.5 Financing Scenario

5.5.1 Key Players Stratification (as Per Raised Financing Value)

5.5.2 Key Players Financing Analysis (FY2017-2019)

5.5.3 Investment Heat Map

5.5.4 Investors Heat Map

5.6 Supply Chain Analysis

5.7 Product Mapping Analysis

5.7.1 By Technology

5.7.2 By Sample Type

5.7.3 By Biomarker

5.7.4 By Application

5.8 Physicians Perception

5.9 Investors Perception

5.10 Liquid Biopsy Government Initiatives

5.11 Implication of COVID-19 Pandemic on Liquid Biopsy Market

6 Market Dynamics

6.1 Market Drivers

6.1.1 Rising Cancer Prevalence

6.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Inorganic Growth Strategies in the Market

6.1.3 Increase in Research Funding from National Cancer Institute

6.2 Market Restraints

6.2.1 False Negatives and Positives

6.2.2 Uncertain Reimbursement and Regulatory Policies

6.2.3 Expected Implementation of Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act in the U.S

6.2.4 Existing Diagnostic Confidence on Traditional Tissue-Based Diagnosis Practices

6.3 Market Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Cost Savings

6.3.2 Existing Applicability in Non-Availability of Tissue Sections for Traditional Biopsy Approaches

