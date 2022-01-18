Global Linear Motion Systems Market to Reach US$3.5 Billion by the Year 2026

Abstract: Global Linear Motion Systems Market to Reach US$3. 5 Billion by the Year 2026 . Linear motion system refers to a compact system that features a drive for moving loads and a guiding system for load handling, as well as sealing for protecting the internal parts of the system.

Linear motion systems can be categorized into actuators, controllers, motors, linear axes, linear modules, linear guides and linear tables among others. Growth in the market is being driven by factors including fast-paced industrialization, digital transformation and an increase in number of systems being automated. Their ability to deliver uncompromised performance in harsh environments is another benefit that is fueling popularity of these systems across various industrial sectors, which eventually is adding to the growth of this market. In addition to increased need for automation, demand for linear motion systems is also escalating due to quality inspection requirements, lowered time-to-market, repeatability and high accuracy in industrial processes, as well as the uptick in demand for miniature, compact electronic products in the semiconductor industry. Another major contributor to increased demand for linear motion systems is the rapid adoption of innovative electro-mechanical systems that are supporting the expanding volume of global industrial production.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Linear Motion Systems estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period. Multi-Axis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.8% CAGR to reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Single-Axis segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 38.2% share of the global Linear Motion Systems market. The demand for multi-axis linear motion systems is all set to grow manifold owing to their ability to provide at least two linear directions for movement. These systems can be simultaneously used for varied target applications, and right motion dynamics together with repeat accuracy and high positioning favor their use across various industries for varied applications.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $565.5 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $739.5 Million by 2026

The Linear Motion Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$565.5 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 21.23% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$739.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$789.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific dominates market share and demand for linear motion systems is led by rapid adoption of advanced technologies, development and expansion of the manufacturing sector, and major government-led initiatives for the development of IT infrastructure, especially in India and China. China represents the largest end-user of linear motion systems in the region, due to the large-scale deployment of such systems in the domestic automotive and electronic manufacturing industries. Europe is another important market for linear motion systems, where demand is driven by increased industrial activity, increased government spending on industrial automation, and presence of leading linear motion system companies.


Select Competitors (Total 83 Featured)

  • Bosch Rexroth AG

  • Ewellix AB

  • HepcoMotion

  • Hiwin Technologies Corporation

  • LinTech

  • Nippon Bearing Co., Ltd.

  • NSK Ltd.

  • Parker-Hannifin Corporation

  • Rockwell Automation, Inc.

  • Rollon S.p.A

  • SCHNEEBERGER Inc.

  • THK CO., LTD.

  • Thomson Industries, Inc.




I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2020 through 2022
Industrial Activity Remains Subdued in the Immediate Term
EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
EXHIBIT 3: Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain
Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020
Vital Lessons for Manufacturing Industry during Pandemic Crisis
EXHIBIT 4: Global Machine Tools Market Reset & Trajectory -
Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
EXHIBIT 5: Global Manufacturing Automation Market Reset &
Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
EXHIBIT 6: Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
EXHIBIT 7: Global Transportation Market Reset & Trajectory -
Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Linear Motion Systems Market Emerges from COVID-19 Impact
Linear Motion Technology and its Future
Linear Motion Systems: A Prelude
Major Applications of Linear Motion Systems
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
EXHIBIT 8: World Linear Motion Systems Market by Application:
(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Material
Handling Equipment, Machine Tools, Robotics, and Other
Applications
Recent Market Activity
Analysis by Type
EXHIBIT 9: World Linear Motion Systems Market by Type (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Multi-Axis and
Single-Axis
Regional Analysis
EXHIBIT 10: World Linear Motion Systems Market by Region:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing
Regions (2021 & 2027)
EXHIBIT 11: World Linear Motion Systems Market - Geographic
Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-
Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA,
Europe, and Japan

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Select Global Brands

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Digital Transformation and Linear Motion Systems
Prominent Trends Influencing Motion Control Systems
Increasing Trend towards Use of Direct Drives for Motion Control
Trends Enabling Motion Control Technologies to Exhibit Dynamic,
Fluid Movement
Insights into Application Areas & Performance-Shaping Factors
of Linear Motion Systems
Effective Design Optimization Options for Miniature Linear
Motion Applications
Trend for Electric Linear Actuators Catches Up
Merits of Electric Systems over Hydraulic/Pneumatic Options
Linear Motion Systems Manufacturers Leverage Industry 4.0
Technologies
EXHIBIT 12: World Industry 4.0 Market by Vertical (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Manufacturing,
Automotive & Transportation, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals,
Consumer Electronics, Energy & Utilities, and Other
Verticals
EXHIBIT 13: Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing
IoT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2025
EXHIBIT 14: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size
(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
Smart Mechatronics & Linear Motion Systems Go together to Clear
Path for Industry 4.0
Smart Mechatronics for Industry 4.0
Usage of IIoT Applications in Material Handling Rapidly
Transforming Conventional Linear Manufacturing Supply Chains
Linear Motion Technology Implications on IIoT
Automated Motor-based Motion Systems
EXHIBIT 15: Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT)
Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and
2025
Material Handling Equipment Market: The Largest Application Market
EXHIBIT 16: Global Material Handling Equipment Market by Region
(2021 and 2027): Annual Sales in US$ Million for North
America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of
World
Prominent Trends with Potential to Influence Material Handling
Space in 2021 & Beyond
Shift from Hydraulic/Pneumatic Systems toward Electric Systems
Adds More Dynamism to Linear Motion in Material Handling
Automobile Industry: One of the Key End-Use Industry for Linear
Motion Systems
Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand
EXHIBIT 17: Global Production Capacity of the Automobile
Industry (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and
2022
Rapid Mushrooming of Job Shops in Developing Countries Benefits
Machine Tools Industry Leading to Linear Motion Systems Demand
EXHIBIT 18: Global Machine Tools Market by Region (2021 and
2027): Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for North America, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World
Customization of Machine Tools with Linear Motion Systems
Massive Post Pandemic Shift to Automated Warehousing
Technologies Spurs Demand for Linear Motion Systems
Robotic-Assisted Technology and Automation Spurs Growth
Market to Gain from Growing Relevance in Robotics in Healthcare
Sector
Linear Motion Systems Remain Integral to High-Performance
Diagnostic Platforms

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Multi-Axis by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Multi-Axis by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Multi-Axis by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Single-Axis by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Single-Axis by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Single-Axis by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Material Handling
Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Material Handling Equipment
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Machine Tools by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Machine Tools by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Machine Tools by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Robotics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Robotics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Robotics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion
Systems by Type - Multi-Axis and Single-Axis - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: USA Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by Type -
Multi-Axis and Single-Axis Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Axis and
Single-Axis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion
Systems by Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine
Tools, Robotics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 26: USA Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by
Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine Tools,
Robotics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material
Handling Equipment, Machine Tools, Robotics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion
Systems by Type - Multi-Axis and Single-Axis - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by
Type - Multi-Axis and Single-Axis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Axis
and Single-Axis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion
Systems by Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine
Tools, Robotics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by
Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine Tools,
Robotics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Material Handling Equipment, Machine Tools, Robotics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion
Systems by Type - Multi-Axis and Single-Axis - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by
Type - Multi-Axis and Single-Axis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Axis
and Single-Axis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion
Systems by Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine
Tools, Robotics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by
Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine Tools,
Robotics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Material Handling Equipment, Machine Tools, Robotics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion
Systems by Type - Multi-Axis and Single-Axis - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: China Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by
Type - Multi-Axis and Single-Axis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Axis
and Single-Axis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion
Systems by Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine
Tools, Robotics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 44: China Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by
Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine Tools,
Robotics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Material Handling Equipment, Machine Tools, Robotics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion
Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion
Systems by Type - Multi-Axis and Single-Axis - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by
Type - Multi-Axis and Single-Axis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Axis
and Single-Axis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion
Systems by Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine
Tools, Robotics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by
Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine Tools,
Robotics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Material Handling Equipment, Machine Tools, Robotics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion
Systems by Type - Multi-Axis and Single-Axis - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: France Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by
Type - Multi-Axis and Single-Axis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Axis
and Single-Axis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion
Systems by Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine
Tools, Robotics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 59: France Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by
Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine Tools,
Robotics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Material Handling Equipment, Machine Tools, Robotics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion
Systems by Type - Multi-Axis and Single-Axis - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by
Type - Multi-Axis and Single-Axis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Axis
and Single-Axis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion
Systems by Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine
Tools, Robotics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by
Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine Tools,
Robotics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Material Handling Equipment, Machine Tools, Robotics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion
Systems by Type - Multi-Axis and Single-Axis - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by
Type - Multi-Axis and Single-Axis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Axis
and Single-Axis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion
Systems by Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine
Tools, Robotics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by
Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine Tools,
Robotics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Material Handling Equipment, Machine Tools, Robotics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion
Systems by Type - Multi-Axis and Single-Axis - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: UK Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by Type -
Multi-Axis and Single-Axis Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Axis and
Single-Axis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion
Systems by Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine
Tools, Robotics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 77: UK Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by
Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine Tools,
Robotics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material
Handling Equipment, Machine Tools, Robotics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion
Systems by Type - Multi-Axis and Single-Axis - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by
Type - Multi-Axis and Single-Axis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Axis
and Single-Axis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion
Systems by Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine
Tools, Robotics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by
Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine Tools,
Robotics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Material Handling Equipment, Machine Tools, Robotics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion
Systems by Type - Multi-Axis and Single-Axis - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by
Type - Multi-Axis and Single-Axis Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Axis
and Single-Axis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion
Systems by Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine
Tools, Robotics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by
Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine Tools,
Robotics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR

Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Material Handling Equipment, Machine Tools, Robotics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Linear
Motion Systems by Type - Multi-Axis and Single-Axis -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Linear Motion
Systems by Type - Multi-Axis and Single-Axis Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Multi-Axis and Single-Axis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Linear
Motion Systems by Application - Material Handling Equipment,
Machine Tools, Robotics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Linear Motion
Systems by Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine
Tools, Robotics and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Material Handling Equipment, Machine Tools, Robotics and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Linear
Motion Systems by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957262/?utm_source=GNW

