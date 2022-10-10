Global Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market to Reach $118.4 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires estimated at US$78.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$118.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Non-Portable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$89.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Portable segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR
The Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$24.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$21.6 Billion by the year 2027.
Parts & Accessories Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR
In the global Parts & Accessories segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 644 Featured)
Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. American Electric Lighting Holophane Juno Lighting Group Lithonia Lighting Amerlux®, LLC Bajaj Electricals Ltd. Cree Lighting GE Current Eaton Corporation plc ELK Group International, Inc. Fagerhults Belysning AB FW Thorpe Plc Havells India Limited Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. Hubbell, Inc. Koito Manufacturing Company Ltd. LEDvance GmbH LSI Industries, Inc. Lutron Electronics Co., Inc. NVC Lighting Technology Corporation OMS, a.s. OPPLE Lighting Co., Ltd. Osram GmbH Panasonic Corporation Seren Lighting Ltd. Schréder SA Signify N.V. Color Kinetics Targetti Sankey S.p.A. Technical Consumer Products, Inc. Toshiba Lighting & Technology Corporation TRILUX GmbH & Co. KG Venture Lighting International, Inc. Zumtobel Group AG Thorn Lighting Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Smart Lighting Market
Smart Lighting Solutions to be part of Recovery Plans of
European Countries
Home Office Trend Drives Demand for Lighting with Smart Features
IoT- and LED-Powered Platforms to Allow Safe Return of People
to Workplaces
COVID-19 Pandemic Fuels Demand for Touch Free LED Lighting Devices
An Introduction to Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires
Types of Lighting Fixtures
End-Use Sectors
Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires: Shaping the Future of Energy
Efficient Lighting Technologies
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Developing Regions Poised to Record Healthy Gains
Construction Activity: A Key Demand Determinant
World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years
2017, 2019 & 2022
Investments in Infrastructure Projects Support Market Demand
Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by
Region Over the Period 2016-2040
Global Projected Infrastructure Investment Needs (in $
Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2016-2040
Competition
An Intensely Competitive Marketplace
Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020
LED Luminaires Market Share Breakdown by Leading Competitors:
(in %): 2020
Leading Players in the Global General Lighting Market (In %)
for 2020
M&A Emerges as Viable Approach Amid Growing Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Prominent Technologies and Trends with Potential to Transform
Lighting Industry
IoT and Artificial Intelligence Gain Significance in Lighting
Applications
Surging Demand for LED Lighting Emerges as the Fundamental
Growth Driver for the Market
Typical LED Downlight Luminaire Cost (In %) by Component
Global LED Lighting Market by Segment (in %) for 2020
LED Lamps and Luminaires? Penetration Varies Across General
Lighting Segments
LED Luminaires Adoption in Commercial Buildings Set to Increase
Wider Uptake of LED Lighting in Industrial Facilities to Drive
Demand for Industrial LED Luminaires
Efficiency Requirements Boost LED Luminaires Demand
LED Outdoor Lighting Poised for High Adoption in the Future
Global LED Lighting Market by Application (in %): 2020
LED Lighting Adoption Faster in Countries with High Power Costs
High Power Costs Supports Adoption of LED Lighting Systems:
Household Electricity Prices (in US$ per kWh) by Country:
(December 2020)
OLED Lighting Remains a Niche Category
Demand for Waterproof LED Luminaires Witnesses a Surge
Government Policies Spur Adoption of Energy Efficient Lamps and
Luminaires
LED Lighting for Hazardous Environments
Advances in Foundation Technology and Processes Allow LEDs to
become Smarter
Advances in LED Domain Allow Luminaires to Evolve at Lighting
Speed
Lighting Innovations to Support Performance, Quality and
Connectivity
Increasing Adoption of LEDs in Innovative Niche Lighting
Markets Favor Market Expansion
Proliferation of Smart Lighting, Connected Home Technology and
Digitization Drive Healthy Market Growth
Global Smart Lighting Market by Application (in %) for 2020
Global Smart LED Lighting Market by Distribution Channel
(in %): 2020
Superior Attributes of Smart Lighting over Traditional Lighting
to Boost Market Prospects
Smart Intelligent LED Lighting Catalyzes Growth Prospects
Commercial Lighting: Adoption of Smart Lighting Systems Surges
As a Measure to Cut Energy Costs
Lighting Technology Advancements for Commercial Buildings
An Insight into Top Trends in Commercial Lighting
Residential Sector: A Potential Laden Application Segment in
the Long Run
Smart Lighting for Homes Surges amidst the Pandemic
Demand Rises for Smart, Energy Efficient Lighting Systems in
Industrial Applications
Connected, Embedded, and Sustainable Lighting Drive Enormous
Changes in Luminaire Design and Functionality
Connected Lighting to Witness Emergence of Several New Trends
Lighting Controls in Fixtures Offer Higher Savings, Energy
Efficiency, and Space Efficiency, Augurs Well for Market
Expansion
Controls for Connected, Intelligent, and Advanced LED luminaires
Rise of Smart Cities and Focus on Smart Energy Management Opens
Up Opportunities for Smart Lighting Products
Global Market for Smart City Technologies in US$ Million for
the Years 2019 and 2025
Smart Lighting Systems Find High Demand from Street Lighting
Networks
Connected Street Lighting to Surge Post Pandemic
New Smart City Projects Spur Market Growth for Smart Street
Lighting Systems
Consumer Spending on Smart Home Technologies Gathers Steam,
Presenting Opportunities for Smart Lighting Solutions
Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019,
2021, 2023 & 2025
Global Smart Home Market Breakdown by Technology (in %) for
2018 and 2022
Demand Rises for Energy Efficient Lighting Systems in
Industrial Applications
Lighting Technologies for Industrial Spaces: Features, Rated
Hours and Applications
Modernization Initiatives to Spur Demand for Industrial Luminaires
Latest Trends and Innovations in Industrial LED Lighting Industry
Smart Lighting Deployments Gain Momentum in Government
Buildings and Public Lighting
Smart Lighting Solutions to Meet Needs of Healthcare Facilities
Advances in Lighting System & Controls Drive Adoption in
Healthcare Facilities
Automotive Remains a Core End-Use Sector for Lighting Systems
Global Automotive Lighting Market by Technology (in %) for 2020
Global Automotive Lighting Market Breakdown (in %) by Segment:
2020
Pandemic?s Impact on Automobile Production Affects Vehicular
Lighting Products Market
World Automobile Production in Million Units for 2008-2022
Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select Countries:
2020 Vs 2019
Noteworthy Trends in Next-Generation Automotive Lighting
Laser Light Represents Cornerstone Technology for Automotive
Headlight
Stylish and Decorative Luminaires Drive Market Growth for
Architectural Fixtures
Global Architectural LED Market by Application (in %) for 2020
Sculptural Lighting Fixtures Stand to Make Gains
Innovative Architectural Lighting Trends & Innovations
Home Decor Trends Drive the Portable Lighting Fixtures Market
Specialty Lighting Applications to Boost Demand for Smart
Lighting Systems
UV Light Emerges as Important Weapon in War against COVID-19
Pandemic
Continuous Innovations & Changing Design Trends: The Mark of
Lighting Fixtures Market
Transformative Trends in Lighting Designs
Lighting Design Considerations for a Post-COVID World
Emerging Lighting Trends: An Overview
Review of Select Interior Lighting Design Trends
Fixture Designs Impact Performance and Environment
Key Design Trends in the Lighting Fixtures Market
A Review of Select Innovative LED Fixtures
Lighting Décor Trends
Demographic and Socioeconomic Trends Influence Market Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Urbanization Trend
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Growing Middle Class Population
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Improving Standards of Living
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
