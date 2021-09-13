Global Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market to 2027: Surging Demand for LED Lighting Emerges as the Fundamental Growth Driver
Global Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Market to Reach $112.9 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires estimated at US$79.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$112.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Non-Portable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$85.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Portable segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR
The Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$23.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.
Parts & Accessories Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR
In the global Parts & Accessories segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$20.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Prominent Technologies with Potential to Transform Lighting Industry
Surging Demand for LED Lighting Emerges as the Fundamental Growth Driver for the Market
LED Lamps and Luminaires' Penetration Varies Across General Lighting Segments
LED Luminaires Adoption in Commercial Buildings Set to Increase
Wider Uptake of LED Lighting in Industrial Facilities to Drive Demand for Industrial LED Luminaires
Efficiency Requirements Boost LED Luminaires Demand
LED Outdoor Lighting Poised for High Adoption in the Future
LED Lighting Adoption Faster in Countries with High Power Costs
OLED Lighting Remains a Niche Category
Demand for Waterproof LED Luminaires Witnesses a Surge
Government Policies Spur Adoption of Energy Efficient Lamps and Luminaires
Advances in Foundation Technology and Processes Allow LEDs to become Smarter
Advances in LED Domain Allow Luminaires to Evolve at Lighting Speed
Lighting Innovations to Support Performance, Quality and Connectivity
Proliferation of Smart Lighting, Connected Home Technology and Digitization Drive Healthy Market Growth
Connected, Embedded, and Sustainable Lighting Drive Enormous Changes in Luminaire Design and Functionality
Lighting Controls in Fixtures Offer Higher Savings, Energy Efficiency, and Space Efficiency, Augurs Well for Market Expansion
Controls for Connected, Intelligent, and Advanced LED luminaires
IoT and Artificial Intelligence Gain Significance in Lighting Applications
Rise of Smart Cities and Focus on Smart Energy Management Opens Up Opportunities for Smart Lighting Products
Smart Lighting Systems Find High Demand from Street Lighting Networks
Consumer Spending on Smart Home Technologies Gathers Steam, Presenting Opportunities for Smart Lighting Solutions
Demand Rises for Energy Efficient Lighting Systems in Industrial Applications
Lighting Technologies for Industrial Spaces: Features, Rated Hours and Applications
Modernization Initiatives to Spur Demand for Industrial Luminaires
Latest Trends and Innovations in Industrial LED Lighting Industry
Automotive Remains a Core End-Use Sector for Lighting Systems
With COVID-19 Severely Impacting Automobile Production Activity, Demand for Vehicular Lighting Products Set for Significant Decline
Noteworthy Trends in Next-Generation Automotive Lighting
Laser Light Represents Cornerstone Technology for Automotive Headlight
Stylish and Decorative Luminaires Drive Market Growth for Architectural Fixtures
Sculptural Lighting Fixtures Stand to Make Gains
Innovative Architectural Lighting Trends & Innovations
Home Decor Trends Drive the Portable Lighting Fixtures Market
UV Light Emerges as Important Weapon in War against COVID-19 Pandemic
Continuous Innovations & Changing Design Trends: The Mark of Lighting Fixtures Market
Transformative Trends in Lighting Designs
Review of Select Interior Lighting Design Trends
Fixture Designs Impact Performance and Environment
Key Trends in the Lighting Fixtures Market
A Review of Select Innovative LED Fixtures
Demographic and Socioeconomic Trends Influence Market Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
Urbanization Trend
