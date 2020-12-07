Global Lighting Control System Market Outlook Report 2020-2027: Upcoming Smart City Projects in Developing Economies are Propelling Market Growth
Global Lighting Control System market accounted for $19.84 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $68.72 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period.
Some of the factors such as government initiatives and policies for energy savings and ongoing and upcoming smart city projects in developing economies are propelling market growth. However, security and reliability issues with smart homes and high initial and deployment costs are hampering the market growth.
A lighting control system is a system by which a smart network of lighting controls allocates the user to control lights in space. These systems have countless applications across diverse verticals, like aircraft, automobiles, home appliances, etc. Also, the lighting control system can be explained as the capability to regulate the level and quantity of light in a particular space. The control of light augments the experience and also saves energy.
Based on the offering, the hardware segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the hardware components in lighting products such as LED drivers and ballasts, sensors, relay units, dimmers, and gateways. The growing command of LED lights and sensors driven by its exceptional properties such as lowers energy consumption, requires less maintenance, and offers higher safety. An increasing command for energy-saving lighting systems is a key pouring factor for the market for this segment.
By geography, the Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the hasty infrastructure-related activities being undertaken in this region, mainly in China, where smart lighting paves the way for the modernization of infrastructure. Factors such as the ever-growing population, growing per capita income, as well as vast geographic expansions, have indirectly contributed to the growth of the market for lighting control systems in the Asian countries.
What the report offers:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027
Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Lighting Control System Market, By Offering
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Software
5.2.1 Cloud-Based Software
5.2.2 Local/Web-Based Software
5.3 Services
5.3.1 Installation and Maintenance Services
5.3.1.1 Data Analytics
5.3.1.2 Lifecycle Maintenance
5.3.1.3 System Optimization
5.3.2 Professional Services
5.3.3 Managed Services
5.3.4 Other Services
5.3.4.1 Value-Added Services
5.3.4.2 Financing and Third-Party Ownership
5.4 Hardware
5.4.1 LED Drivers & Ballasts
5.4.2 Sensors
5.4.3 Relay Units
5.4.4 Gateways
5.4.5 Dimmers
5.4.5.1 Wired Dimmers
5.4.5.2 Wireless Dimmers
5.4.6 Switches
5.4.6.1 Manual On/Off Switches
5.4.6.2 Electronic Switches
5.4.7 Timers
6 Global Lighting Control System Market, By Installation Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Retrofit Installations
6.3 New Installations
7 Global Lighting Control System Market, By Communication Protocol
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Wireless
7.2.1 6LoWPAN
7.2.2 Bluetooth/Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)
7.2.3 EnOcean
7.2.4 Wi-Fi
7.2.5 Wireless Hybrid Protocols
7.2.6 ZigBee
7.3 Wired
7.3.1 Power Over Ethernet (POE)
7.3.2 Power Line Communication (PLC)
7.3.3 Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI)
7.3.4 Wired Hybrid Protocols
8 Global Lighting Control System Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Outdoor
8.2.1 Architectural Lighting
8.2.2 Highways & Roadways Lighting
8.2.3 Lighting for Public Places
8.2.4 Government Buildings
8.2.5 Floodlighting
8.3 Indoor
8.3.1 Commercial
8.3.1.1 Educational Buildings
8.3.1.2 Corporate Buildings
8.3.1.3 Hospitals
8.3.1.4 Retail Malls
8.3.2 Industrial
8.3.3 Residential
8.3.4 Railways
8.4 Transportation & Automotive
9 Global Lighting Control System Market, By Geography
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Signify Holding
11.2 Legrand
11.3 General Electric Company
11.4 OSRAM Licht AG
11.5 Schneider Electric
11.6 Honeywell International Inc
11.7 Hubbell Incorporated
11.8 Ideal Industries, Inc.
11.9 Eaton
11.10 Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.
11.11 Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.
11.12 Philips Lighting NV
11.13 Lutron Electronics Co. Inc
11.14 Cree Inc
11.15 Cisco Systems Inc.
