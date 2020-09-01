Global Light Sensors Industry

Global Light Sensors Market to Reach $2. 7 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Light Sensors estimated at US$1. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Ambient Light Sensor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.4% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Proximity Sensor segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $428.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR



The Light Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$428.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$628.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 7.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.



RGB Color Sensor Segment to Record 7.1% CAGR



In the global RGB Color Sensor segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$236.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$368.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$377.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 288-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ams AG

Apple, Inc.

Broadcom Ltd.

Elan Microelectronics Corporation

Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

ROHM Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Sitronix Technology Corporation

STMicroelectronics NV

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Light Sensors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Light Sensors Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Light Sensors Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Light Sensors Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Ambient Light Sensor (Function) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Ambient Light Sensor (Function) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Ambient Light Sensor (Function) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Proximity Sensor (Function) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Proximity Sensor (Function) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Proximity Sensor (Function) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: RGB Color Sensor (Function) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: RGB Color Sensor (Function) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: RGB Color Sensor (Function) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Functions (Function) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Functions (Function) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Functions (Function) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Automotive (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Automotive (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Automotive (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Consumer Electronics (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: Consumer Electronics (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Consumer Electronics (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Industrial (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Industrial (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Industrial (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Healthcare (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Healthcare (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Healthcare (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Light Sensors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Light Sensors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Function: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Light Sensors Market in the United States by

Function: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Light Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Light Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Light Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 36: Light Sensors Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Light Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Function: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Light Sensors Historic Market Review by

Function in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 39: Light Sensors Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Light Sensors Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Light Sensors Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Light Sensors Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Light Sensors: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Function for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Light Sensors Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Function for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Light Sensors Market Share Analysis by

Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Light

Sensors in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Japanese Light Sensors Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Light Sensors Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Light Sensors Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Function for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Light Sensors Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Function: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Light Sensors Market by Function: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Light Sensors in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Light Sensors Market Review in China in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Light Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Light Sensors Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Light Sensors Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Light Sensors Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Light Sensors Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Light Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Function: 2020-2027



Table 59: Light Sensors Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Light Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Light Sensors Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: Light Sensors Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: European Light Sensors Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Light Sensors Market in France by Function: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: French Light Sensors Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Function: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Light Sensors Market Share Analysis by

Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Light Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Light Sensors Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Light Sensors Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Light Sensors Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Function for the Period

2020-2027



Table 71: German Light Sensors Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Function: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Light Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Light Sensors Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Light Sensors Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Light Sensors Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Light Sensors Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Function for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Light Sensors Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Function: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Light Sensors Market by Function: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for Light Sensors in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Light Sensors Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Light Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Light Sensors: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Function for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Light Sensors Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Function for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Light Sensors Market Share Analysis by

Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Light Sensors in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Light Sensors Market in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Light Sensors Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Light Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Function: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Light Sensors Historic Market Review by

Function in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 90: Light Sensors Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Spanish Light Sensors Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Light Sensors Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 93: Spanish Light Sensors Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Light Sensors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Function: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Light Sensors Market in Russia by Function:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Light Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Light Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Light Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 99: Light Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Light Sensors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Function: 2020-2027



Table 101: Light Sensors Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Function: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Light Sensors Market Share Breakdown

by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Light Sensors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 104: Light Sensors Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Light Sensors Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Light Sensors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: Light Sensors Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Light Sensors Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Light Sensors Market in Asia-Pacific by Function:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Light Sensors Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Function: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Light Sensors Market Share Analysis by

Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Light Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Light Sensors Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Light Sensors Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Light Sensors Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Function for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Light Sensors Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Function: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Light Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Light Sensors Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Light Sensors Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 120: Light Sensors Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Light Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Function: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Light Sensors Historic Market Review by

Function in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 123: Light Sensors Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Indian Light Sensors Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Light Sensors Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 126: Indian Light Sensors Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Light Sensors Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Function for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Light Sensors Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Function: 2012-2019



Table 129: Light Sensors Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Light Sensors Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Light Sensors Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Light Sensors Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Light Sensors:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Function for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Light Sensors Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Function for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Light Sensors Market Share

Analysis by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Light Sensors in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Light Sensors Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Light Sensors Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Light Sensors Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 140: Light Sensors Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Light Sensors Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Light Sensors Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Function for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Light Sensors Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Function: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Light Sensors Market by Function:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Demand for Light Sensors in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Light Sensors Market Review in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Light Sensors Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Light Sensors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Function: 2020-2027



Table 149: Light Sensors Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by

Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Light Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Light Sensors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 152: Light Sensors Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Light Sensors Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Light Sensors Market in Brazil by Function:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Light Sensors Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Function: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Light Sensors Market Share Analysis by

Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Light Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Light Sensors Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Light Sensors Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Light Sensors Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Function for the Period

2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Light Sensors Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Function: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Light Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Light Sensors Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Light Sensors Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 165: Light Sensors Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Light Sensors Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Function: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Light Sensors Market in Rest of Latin America by

Function: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Light Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Light Sensors Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Light Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 171: Light Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Light Sensors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 173: Light Sensors Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Light Sensors Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Light Sensors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Function: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Light Sensors Historic Market by

Function in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 177: Light Sensors Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Light Sensors Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Light Sensors Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Light Sensors Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Light Sensors: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Function for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Light Sensors Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Function for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Light Sensors Market Share Analysis by

Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Light

Sensors in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Iranian Light Sensors Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 186: Light Sensors Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Light Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Function: 2020-2027



Table 188: Light Sensors Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Light Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Light Sensors Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 191: Light Sensors Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Light Sensors Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Light Sensors Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Function for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Light Sensors Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Function: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Light Sensors Market by Function:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Light Sensors in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Light Sensors Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Light Sensors Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Light Sensors Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Function for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Light Sensors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Function: 2012-2019



Table 201: Light Sensors Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Light Sensors Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Light Sensors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Light Sensors Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Light Sensors Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Function

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Light Sensors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Function: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Light Sensors Market Share

Breakdown by Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Light Sensors Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Light Sensors Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 210: Light Sensors Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Light Sensors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Function: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Light Sensors Market in Africa by Function:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Light Sensors Market Share Breakdown by

Function: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Light Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Light Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 216: Light Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

