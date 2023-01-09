The Global Life Jacket Market is forecast to grow by $1,097 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.02% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Life Jacket Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the life jacket market and is forecast to grow by $1,097 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7. 02% during the forecast period.

New York, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Life Jacket Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04539070/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the life jacket market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of water sports tourism, increased demand for life jackets, and rising awareness about the multiple advantages of water sporting activities.



The life jacket market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Commercial operators

• Professional users

• Swift water rescue users



By Product

• Inherent

• Inflatable



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the expanding water sports infrastructure for a better experience as one of the prime reasons driving the life jacket market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of shirt-based life jackets and increased emphasis on streamlined and lightweight life jackets will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the life jacket market covers the following areas:

• Life jacket market sizing

• Life jacket market forecast

• Life jacket market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading life jacket market vendors that include Absolute Outdoor Inc., Aqua Leisure Recreation LLC, Aqua Life, Dongguan City Bestway Sports Goods Co. Ltd., Ganesh Manufacturing, Grand Ocean Marine Co. Ltd., H3O Water Sports, Jiangsu Baizhou Safety Technology Co. Ltd., Johnson Outdoors Inc., Kibo Software Inc., Majestic Marine and Engineering Services, Newell Brands Inc., SeaSafe Systems Ltd., Spinlock Ltd., Stormy Lifejackets Pty Ltd., Survitec Group Ltd., VIKING LIFE SAVING EQUIPMENT AS, Wing Group, Air Liquide SA, and Alliance Marine. Also, the life jacket market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04539070/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



