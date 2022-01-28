Global LiDAR Market Opportunities and R&D Portfolio Assessment Report 2021: Compound Semiconductor-based LiDAR Sensors to Drive Automotive, Smartphone, and Home Appliance Market Growth

Research and Markets
Dublin, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global LiDAR R&D Portfolio Assessment and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

LiDAR is an imaging technology that enables distance measurement and the construction of precise and detailed 3D mapping solutions.

4D LiDAR will significantly impact the industrial and the automotive sectors (primarily, autonomous vehicles). For Level 4 and 5 automated driving, the automotive industry will choose 4D LiDAR sensor technology rather than mechanical LiDAR systems. Through frequency-modulated continuous-wave (FMCW)-based 4D LiDAR technology, the existing pulse LiDAR is improved, which offers precise results.

Research organizations and companies are focusing on the development of LiDAR sensors that are easy to manufacture; they are also emphasizing small form factors and low operating cost. With 3D imaging techniques,

LiDAR-based sensor technology can offer a high level of object identification and classification, which will boost its adoption rate. Over the next 5 years, the technology will become suitable and beneficial for volume production.

Key Questions Answered in the Technology and Innovation Study:

  • What is the significance of the technology? What are the various types of LiDAR and what are their working methodologies?

  • Which factors challenge growth? What are the important drivers and restraints to market growth?

  • What does the patent landscape look like?

  • What are some of the important funding trends in the market?

  • Which industry best practices are adopted in the LiDAR market?

  • What are the key growth opportunities in the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Strategic Imperatives
1.1 The Strategic Imperative: Factors creating Pressure on Growth in the LiDAR Market
1.2 The Strategic Imperative
1.3 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the LiDAR Market
1.4 About the Growth Pipeline Engine
1.5 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2.0 Growth Environment
2.1 Scope of the Technology and Innovation Research
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Process and Methodology
2.4 Summary of Key Findings

3.0 Technology Snapshot
3.1 LiDAR - Technology Significance and Types
3.2 Classification of LiDAR Systems based on Application
3.3 LiDAR Working Methodologies - Types
3.4 LiDAR - Technology Advancements and Growth Potential
3.5 LiDAR - Regional Analysis Indicates that North America and China are Nurturing New Advancements
3.6 Benchmarking Analysis of Imaging, RADAR, and LiDAR
3.7 Automotive and Industrial Applications will be Impacted (especially Collision Avoidance and Autonomous Navigation)
3.8 LiDAR - Technology Roadmap Forecast until 2025

4.0 Factors Influencing Technology Development and Adoption
4.1 L4/L5 Self-driving Vehicles and Advanced Safety and Security Features are the Key Drivers
4.2 Intense Competition from Other Imaging Solutions and Differing Consumer Demands are the Key Restraints
4.3 Merger and Acquisition and Collaboration Strategies for Technology Development and Commercialization
4.4 Key Partnership Strategies Implemented by Innoviz In 2021
4.5 Key Stakeholders' Recent Acquisitions
4.6 Key Application Use-Cases in LiDAR Development and Deployment
4.7 LiDAR Application Use-Cases in the Robotics Sector
4.8 LiDAR Application Use-Cases in the Aerial Surveying Sector
4.9 University Research and Innovation are Driving the LiDAR Market Growth

5.0 IP Innovation and Funding Trends
5.1 LiDAR - IP Analysis and R&D Focus Areas
5.2 Substantial Investments are Accelerating LiDAR Commercialization
5.3 Key Government Project Initiatives for the Development of LiDAR Sensors

6.0 Companies to Action
6.1 Ultrahigh-resolution FMCW LiDAR for Autonomous Vehicles
6.2 Long-range, High-resolution LiDAR for ADAS and Autonomous Driving Applications
6.3 Software-defined, Beam-steering Solid-state LiDAR
6.4 LiDAR for Surveying Applications
6.5 Automotive-grade MEMS Solid-state LiDAR System

7.0 Growth Opportunity Universe
7.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Compound Semiconductor-based LiDAR Sensors to Drive Automotive, Smartphone, and Home Appliance Market Growth
7.2 Growth Opportunity 2: LiDAR on a Chip and FMCW LiDAR to Aid in the Development of Next-generation Products
7.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Use of LiDAR to Advance Smart City Infrastructure and Enable the Autonomy-of-Things (AoT) Concept

8.0 Key Contacts

9.0 Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c6kqzz

