The Global Less-than-truckload (LTL) Market is forecast to grow by $103.05 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period

Global Less-than-truckload (LTL) Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the less-than-truckload (LTL) market and is forecast to grow by $103.05 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Less-than-truckload (LTL) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442846/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the less-than-truckload (LTL) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advances in e-commerce in retail sector, increased outsourcing of logistics services, and tightening truckload market.

The less-than-truckload (LTL) market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Long-haul carriers
• Superregional carriers
• Regional carriers

By Capacity
• Light LTL Volume
• Heavy LTL Volume

By Geography
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• Middle East and Africa
• South America

This study identifies the emergence of big data as one of the prime reasons driving the less-than-truckload (LTL) market growth during the next few years. Also, a rise in last-mile logistics and the growing utilization of TMS will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the less-than-truckload (LTL) market covers the following areas:
• Less-than-truckload (LTL) market sizing
• Less-than-truckload (LTL) market forecast
• Less-than-truckload (LTL) market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading less-than-truckload (LTL) market vendors that include Allcargo Logistics Ltd., ArcBest Corp, Averitt Express Inc., Challenger Motor Freight Inc., Debon Logistics Co. Ltd., Deutsche Post AG, Estes Express Lines, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., JRC Dedicated Services Co., Knight Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., R L Carriers Inc., Schneider National Inc., Southeastern Freight Lines, United Parcel Service Inc., XPO Logistics Inc., and Yellow Corp. Also, the less-than-truckload (LTL) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
