Global Lemon Oil Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030

·27 min read
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Lemon Oil Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Lemon Oil estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5% over the period 2022-2030. Inorganic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Organic segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $428.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR

The Lemon Oil market in the U.S. is estimated at US$428.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$500.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured)
- A.G industries
- AOS Products Private Limited
- Citromax
- Doterra International
- Edens Garden
- Khadi Natural
- Med International S.A.
- Paras Perfumers
- Plant Therapy
- Ras Luxury Oils
- Royal Aroma
- Tropical Enterprises
- Vigon International, Inc.


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Lemon Oil - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lemon
Oil by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Lemon Oil by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Lemon Oil by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inorganic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Inorganic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Inorganic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Organic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Organic by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Organic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Therapeutic Massage Oils by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Therapeutic Massage Oils by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Massage
Oils by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cosmetics & Personal Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Cosmetics & Personal Care
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Cosmetics & Personal
Care by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Home Care by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Home Care by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Lemon Oil Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Lemon Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lemon
Oil by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 27: USA Historic Review for Lemon Oil by Type - Inorganic
and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Lemon Oil by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and Organic
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lemon
Oil by Application - Therapeutic Massage Oils, Cosmetics &
Personal Care, Food & Beverage, Home Care and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA Historic Review for Lemon Oil by Application -
Therapeutic Massage Oils, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food &
Beverage, Home Care and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Lemon Oil by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Therapeutic Massage
Oils, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food & Beverage, Home Care and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lemon Oil by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Lemon Oil by Type -
Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Lemon Oil by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and Organic
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lemon Oil by Application - Therapeutic Massage Oils, Cosmetics &
Personal Care, Food & Beverage, Home Care and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Lemon Oil by Application -
Therapeutic Massage Oils, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food &
Beverage, Home Care and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Lemon Oil by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Therapeutic Massage Oils, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food &
Beverage, Home Care and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Lemon Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lemon Oil by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Lemon Oil by Type -
Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Lemon Oil by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and Organic
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lemon Oil by Application - Therapeutic Massage Oils, Cosmetics &
Personal Care, Food & Beverage, Home Care and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Lemon Oil by Application -
Therapeutic Massage Oils, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food &
Beverage, Home Care and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Lemon Oil by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Therapeutic Massage Oils, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food &
Beverage, Home Care and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

CHINA
Lemon Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lemon Oil by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: China Historic Review for Lemon Oil by Type -
Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Lemon Oil by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and Organic
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lemon Oil by Application - Therapeutic Massage Oils, Cosmetics &
Personal Care, Food & Beverage, Home Care and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: China Historic Review for Lemon Oil by Application -
Therapeutic Massage Oils, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food &
Beverage, Home Care and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Lemon Oil by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Therapeutic Massage Oils, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food &
Beverage, Home Care and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Lemon Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lemon Oil by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Lemon Oil by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Lemon Oil by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lemon Oil by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Lemon Oil by Type -
Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Lemon Oil by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and Organic
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lemon Oil by Application - Therapeutic Massage Oils, Cosmetics &
Personal Care, Food & Beverage, Home Care and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Lemon Oil by Application -
Therapeutic Massage Oils, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food &
Beverage, Home Care and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Lemon Oil by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Therapeutic Massage Oils, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food &
Beverage, Home Care and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Lemon Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lemon Oil by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: France Historic Review for Lemon Oil by Type -
Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Lemon Oil by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and Organic
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lemon Oil by Application - Therapeutic Massage Oils, Cosmetics &
Personal Care, Food & Beverage, Home Care and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: France Historic Review for Lemon Oil by Application -
Therapeutic Massage Oils, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food &
Beverage, Home Care and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Lemon Oil by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Therapeutic Massage Oils, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food &
Beverage, Home Care and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Lemon Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lemon Oil by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Lemon Oil by Type -
Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Lemon Oil by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and Organic
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lemon Oil by Application - Therapeutic Massage Oils, Cosmetics &
Personal Care, Food & Beverage, Home Care and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Lemon Oil by Application -
Therapeutic Massage Oils, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food &
Beverage, Home Care and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Lemon Oil by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Therapeutic Massage Oils, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food &
Beverage, Home Care and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lemon Oil by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Lemon Oil by Type -
Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Lemon Oil by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and Organic
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lemon Oil by Application - Therapeutic Massage Oils, Cosmetics &
Personal Care, Food & Beverage, Home Care and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Lemon Oil by Application -
Therapeutic Massage Oils, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food &
Beverage, Home Care and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Lemon Oil by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Therapeutic Massage Oils, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food &
Beverage, Home Care and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Lemon Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lemon
Oil by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 78: UK Historic Review for Lemon Oil by Type - Inorganic
and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Lemon Oil by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and Organic
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lemon
Oil by Application - Therapeutic Massage Oils, Cosmetics &
Personal Care, Food & Beverage, Home Care and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: UK Historic Review for Lemon Oil by Application -
Therapeutic Massage Oils, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food &
Beverage, Home Care and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Lemon Oil by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Therapeutic Massage
Oils, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food & Beverage, Home Care and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

SPAIN
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lemon Oil by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Lemon Oil by Type -
Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Lemon Oil by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and Organic
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lemon Oil by Application - Therapeutic Massage Oils, Cosmetics &
Personal Care, Food & Beverage, Home Care and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Lemon Oil by Application -
Therapeutic Massage Oils, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food &
Beverage, Home Care and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Lemon Oil by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Therapeutic Massage Oils, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food &
Beverage, Home Care and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

RUSSIA
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lemon Oil by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Lemon Oil by Type -
Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Lemon Oil by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and Organic
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lemon Oil by Application - Therapeutic Massage Oils, Cosmetics &
Personal Care, Food & Beverage, Home Care and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Lemon Oil by Application -
Therapeutic Massage Oils, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food &
Beverage, Home Care and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Lemon Oil by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Therapeutic Massage Oils, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food &
Beverage, Home Care and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Lemon Oil by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Lemon Oil by Type -
Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Lemon Oil by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and
Organic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Lemon Oil by Application - Therapeutic Massage Oils,
Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food & Beverage, Home Care and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Lemon Oil by
Application - Therapeutic Massage Oils, Cosmetics & Personal
Care, Food & Beverage, Home Care and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Lemon Oil by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Therapeutic Massage Oils, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food &
Beverage, Home Care and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC
Lemon Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Lemon Oil by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lemon Oil by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Lemon Oil by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Lemon Oil by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lemon Oil by Type -
Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Lemon Oil by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and
Organic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Lemon Oil by Application - Therapeutic Massage Oils,
Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food & Beverage, Home Care and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lemon Oil by
Application - Therapeutic Massage Oils, Cosmetics & Personal
Care, Food & Beverage, Home Care and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Lemon Oil by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Therapeutic Massage Oils, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food &
Beverage, Home Care and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

AUSTRALIA
Lemon Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lemon Oil by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Lemon Oil by Type -
Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Lemon Oil by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and Organic
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lemon Oil by Application - Therapeutic Massage Oils, Cosmetics &
Personal Care, Food & Beverage, Home Care and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Lemon Oil by
Application - Therapeutic Massage Oils, Cosmetics & Personal
Care, Food & Beverage, Home Care and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 115: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Lemon Oil by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Therapeutic Massage Oils, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food &
Beverage, Home Care and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

INDIA
Lemon Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lemon Oil by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 117: India Historic Review for Lemon Oil by Type -
Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 118: India 16-Year Perspective for Lemon Oil by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and Organic
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lemon Oil by Application - Therapeutic Massage Oils, Cosmetics &
Personal Care, Food & Beverage, Home Care and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 120: India Historic Review for Lemon Oil by Application -
Therapeutic Massage Oils, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food &
Beverage, Home Care and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 121: India 16-Year Perspective for Lemon Oil by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Therapeutic Massage Oils, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food &
Beverage, Home Care and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

SOUTH KOREA
Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Lemon Oil by Type - Inorganic and Organic - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 123: South Korea Historic Review for Lemon Oil by Type -
Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 124: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Lemon Oil by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic and
Organic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 125: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Lemon Oil by Application - Therapeutic Massage Oils,
Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food & Beverage, Home Care and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 126: South Korea Historic Review for Lemon Oil by
Application - Therapeutic Massage Oils, Cosmetics & Personal
Care, Food & Beverage, Home Care and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 127: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Lemon Oil by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Therapeutic Massage Oils, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food &
Beverage, Home Care and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Lemon Oil by Type - Inorganic and Organic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lemon Oil
by Type - Inorganic and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Lemon
Oil by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Inorganic
and Organic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
