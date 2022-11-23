The Global Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Closure Device Market size is expected to reach $4.0 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 19.3% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Left atrial appendage closure, also called LAA closure or LAAC, is a minimally invasive medical procedure used to drastically reduce the risk of stroke in patients with atrial fibrillation (commonly known as Afib or AF) who have not responded to conventional treatments.

New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364563/?utm_source=GNW
By occluding the left atrial appendage with LAA closure devices, the risk of thromboembolism due to LAA is decreased.

If a patient is in danger of forming clots within the LAA/left atrium, the practitioner may consider sealing up the patient’s left atrial appendage. This eliminates the need for blood-thinning medicines and decreases the danger of stroke. For the closure of the left atrial appendage, physicians employ a variety of well-known and readily available technologies. Companies across the world are offering revolutionary LAA closure devices to the market.

Blood in the left atrium and LAA is pushed out of the left atrium and into the left ventricle (lower left chamber of the heart) whenever the heart contracts or beats in a healthy individual. In situations of atrial fibrillation, however, the electrical impulses that direct the heartbeat do not occur in the proper motion or sequence. Consequently, several impulses begin at the same moment and are distributed uniformly through the atria. As a result of these incoherencies, blood begins to accumulate and clot. Therefore, when coagulated blood is pumped from the heart, a stroke may follow. Oral anticoagulants lessen the likelihood of having a stroke.

Moreover, LAA closure devices and instruments may be recommended to those who are at risk of acquiring such diseases, with the Watchman Device being one of the most popular on the market. In addition, implanted cardiac devices, like pacemakers or loop recorders, are now utilized to monitor and treat an irregular heartbeat. The increasing frequency of atrial fibrillation and the multiple benefits provided by LAA closure devices are acknowledged as driving drivers for the Left Atrial Appendage Market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic was an unprecedented public health crisis that had a substantial impact on the left atrial appendage closure device market. The lack of intensive care unit (ICU) beds and anesthesiologists poses a substantial impediment to the performance of non-emergent structural cardiac treatments, such as left atrial appendage closure operations, and the reduction of the usage of left atrial appendage closure devices. Moreover, supply chain disruptions also impeded the distribution of LAA devices all over the world.

Market Growth Factor

Increasing Incidences of Atrial Fibrillation All Over the World

One of the major factors that are propelling the growth of the left atrial appendage closure devices market is the increase in the number of people suffering from atrial fibrillation. It is anticipated that the rising incidence of atrial fibrillation would increase the demand for left atrial appendage closure devices to conduct closure surgeries. Atrial fibrillation was one of the most frequent atrial arrhythmias among individuals with congenital cardiac disease all over the world. It also accounts for a significant proportion of mortalities throughout the world.

Increased Efficiency and Precision of Endocardial LAA Devices and Percutaneous LAA Devices

The market for endocardial left atrial appendage closure devices is growing at a very rapid rate, which is driven by several advantages along with the higher efficiency of endocardial LAA devices. Endocardial LAA devices are frequently associated with reduced rates of complications and shorter hospital stays than epicardial LAA devices. Multiple clinical trials have demonstrated that endocardial LAA devices provide increased safety and efficacy in stroke treatment and blood loss reduction.

Market Restraining Factor

Side Effects Along with The Risk of Infections Linked with LAA Closure Surgery

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is the most prevalent persistent arrhythmia in the world, and its incidence is increasing due to aging and chronic cardiac disease. Anticoagulation is the usual therapy for reducing the risk of stroke in people with nonvalvular AF. In a subgroup of individuals, however, alternative treatment may be recommended due to oral anticoagulation’s past failure or the existence of contraindications and limitations to anticoagulation.

End Use Outlook

By End-Use, the Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Closure Device Market is segregated into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Others. In 2021, the ambulatory surgery centers segment witnessed a substantial revenue share of the Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Closure Device Market. While the usage of LAA closure devices is expanding in cardiac clinics and hospitals, their use in ambulatory operations has also expanded due to variables, such as their mobility.

Product Outlook

Based on Product, the Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Closure Device Market is bifurcated into Endocardial LAA Devices and Epicardial LAA Devices. In 2021, the endocardial LAA devices segment acquired the largest revenue share of the Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Closure Device Market. Patients implanted with endocardial LAA devices had fewer problems, shorter hospital stays, as well as fewer 30-day readmissions. Numerous clinical investigations have demonstrated that endocardial LAA devices are more efficient and safer for controlling stroke and lowering bleeding.

Regional Outlook

Region-Wise, the Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Closure Device Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Closure Device Market in 2021. Due to a number of variables, including broad acceptance of sophisticated left atrial appendage closure devices, an expansion in the incidence of atrial fibrillation, as well as a robust healthcare infrastructure across regional countries, the prevalence of atrial fibrillation has increased.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Boston Scientific Corporation, AtriCure, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Occlutech Holding AG, LifeTech Scientific Corporation, Cardia, Inc. and Lepu Medical Technology Co., Ltd

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By End-use

• Hospital

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers

• Others

By Product

• Endocardial LAA Devices

• Epicardial LAA Devices

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• AtriCure, Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

• Occlutech Holding AG

• LifeTech Scientific Corporation

• Cardia, Inc.

• Lepu Medical Technology Co., Ltd

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364563/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • Commanders settle with Md. over season-ticket holders' money

    The Washington Commanders have agreed to return security deposits to former season ticket holders and pay a $250,000 penalty in a settlement with the state of Maryland. The team has 30 days to return fans’ deposits as part of the arrangement announced Friday by Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh after he accused it of violating the state's Consumer Protection Act. "For many years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs. It belongs to their customers,” Frosh said in a statement. “Today’s set

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Bucks pull away in second half to beat Trail Blazers

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points and the Milwaukee Bucks pulled away in the second half to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 119-111 on Monday night. Antetokounmpo made 16 of his 24 field goal attempts to go along with seven rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes. Milwaukee improved to 12-4 and 9-1 at home. Bucks guard Jrue Holiday scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, and Grayson Allen added 17 points and eight rebounds. Holiday opened the quarter with a 3-point

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Pietrangelo posts three points, Golden Knights notch 5-4 comeback win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — A two-goal cushion proved fatal once again for the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night. With the home side up 4-2 midway through the third period, fans inside Vancouver's Rogers Arena began to celebrate. Moments later, they watched the lead slip away and the Canucks ultimately fall 5-4 to the Vegas Golden Knights. It was the seventh time this season the Canucks (6-10-3) have coughed up a multi-goal lead in a loss. The statistic is "inexcusable," said Vancouver defenceman Luke Schenn. “

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • Josh Jacobs key to opening up short-handed Raiders offense

    HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders had their best stretch this season when running back Josh Jacobs put much of the offensive load on his shoulders. He did it again Sunday at Denver, and there is little coincidence the Raiders ended their three-game losing streak by beating the Broncos 22-16 in overtime. Because Jacobs was so effective in rushing for 109 yards and catching three passes for 51 more, that helped open up a Raiders passing game that was limited with tight end Darren Waller

  • International ski race kicks off at Mount Sima in Whitehorse

    An international ski race kicks off Friday at Whitehorse's Mount Sima. The Coaches Cup Race is sanctioned by International Ski Federation, abbreviated in all languages as FIS. The organization is the highest governing body for international winter sports, and its responsibilities include setting international competition rules. It's the first time Mount Sima will play host to this competition. For the organizers, this has been a dream come true. Over the next two days, the ski hill will showcase

  • Argonauts dethrone Blue Bombers to win 1st Grey Cup title since 2017

    A.J. Ouellette and Boris Bede gave the Toronto Argonauts a one-point advantage, then Robbie Smith made it stand up. Ouellette's five-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter rallied Toronto to a stirring 24-23 Grey Cup upset of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday night in Regina. Ouellette's second TD of the game came at 11:36 with Bede's convert giving the upstart Argos their slender advantage. Toronto linebacker Henoc Muamba — the game's most valuable player and Canadian — then intercepted Zac

  • McDavid nets OT winner to lift Oilers past Golden Knights 4-3

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have sent a reminder as to how difficult they can be to face in overtime. Connor McDavid scored the winner 1:17 into overtime as the Oilers broke out of their slump with a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. Edmonton was the lone team in the NHL to not go to overtime yet this season before the win. McDavid danced around a defender and chipped a shot over Knights starter Adin Hill for his 16th of the season. It was a pretty finish to cap off what

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Towns scores 25, Wolves hold on against Heat for 105-101 win

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and Anthony Edwards scored 10 of his 22 in the third quarter as the Minnesota Timberwolves outlasted the shorthanded Miami Heat for a 105-101 victory Monday night. Down to eight players due to injuries and rest on the second night of a back-to-back, Miami led by 15 in the first half before Edwards sparked a third-quarter run and Minnesota finally started to knock down 3-pointers to erase the deficit. Jaden McDaniels added 18 points for the Timb

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Kraken assign top prospect Shane Wright to the AHL

    The Seattle Kraken have finally decided to send Shane Wright down to the minors after the 2022 fourth overall pick's poor start to the season.

  • O.G. Anunoby finding his rhythm on offence

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at what's changed for O.G. Anunoby after his inconsistent offensibe start to the season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel

  • Thompson nets 10 3s, has 41 points in Warriors' 1st road win

    HOUSTON (AP) — Klay Thompson scored a season-high 41 points and Steph Curry added 33 as the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 127-120 on Sunday night for their first road win. The Warriors snapped an 0-8 start away from home to improve to 8-9 on the season. Golden State has won five of its last seven games following a 3-7 start. Thompson had a vintage performance, hitting a sizzling 10 of 13 3-pointers and went 14 of 23 from the field. Curry struggled early but finished 11 of 20 fro

  • Crosby leads Penguins to 5-3 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Pittsburgh Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Sunday night for their third straight win. Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn and Jeff Carter also scored for the Penguins. Pittsburgh had a 3-2 lead before Phillipp Kurashev tied it for Chicago with a third-period shot from the corner behind the goal. But Cros