Global LED Light Bars Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global LED Light Bars Industry"
Global LED Light Bars Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for LED Light Bars estimated at US$900.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Single Row, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$670.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dual Row segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $245.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR

The LED Light Bars market in the U.S. is estimated at US$245.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$270.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.

Triple Row Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR

In the global Triple Row segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$108.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$155 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$174.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured) -
Auxbeam Lighting
Baja Designs, Inc.
Cree, Inc.
Eaton Corporation PLC
Globe Electric
HEISE LED lighting systems
Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG
Highlite International BV
Hubbell Lighting, Inc.
Innotec, Corp.
KC HiLiTES, Inc.
Larson Electronics LLC
Linmore LED Labs
NTE Electronics, Inc.
OSRAM GmbH
Rigid Industries
Showtech Electronics LLC
Tough Industries


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
LED Light Bars - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for LED Light Bars by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Single Row by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Single Row by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Single Row by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dual
Row by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Dual Row by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Dual Row by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Triple Row by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Triple Row by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Triple Row by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Quad
Row by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Quad Row by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Quad Row by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Events & Shows by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Events & Shows by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Events & Shows by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Restaurants & Bars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Restaurants & Bars by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Restaurants & Bars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Charter & Boats by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Charter & Boats by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Charter & Boats by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World LED Light Bars Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
LED Light Bars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row
and Quad Row - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single
Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Application - Events & Shows, Automotive,
Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 33: USA Historic Review for LED Light Bars by Application -
Events & Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars and Charter &
Boats Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events &
Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row
and Quad Row - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single
Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Application - Events & Shows, Automotive,
Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Application - Events & Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars
and Charter & Boats Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events &
Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
LED Light Bars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row
and Quad Row - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Japan Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single
Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Application - Events & Shows, Automotive,
Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Application - Events & Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars
and Charter & Boats Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events &
Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
LED Light Bars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row
and Quad Row - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: China Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single
Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Application - Events & Shows, Automotive,
Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 51: China Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Application - Events & Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars
and Charter & Boats Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events &
Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
LED Light Bars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 54: Europe Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row
and Quad Row - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single
Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Application - Events & Shows, Automotive,
Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Application - Events & Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars
and Charter & Boats Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events &
Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
LED Light Bars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row
and Quad Row - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: France Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single
Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Application - Events & Shows, Automotive,
Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 66: France Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Application - Events & Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars
and Charter & Boats Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events &
Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
LED Light Bars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
LED Light Bars by Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple
Row and Quad Row - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Germany Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single
Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
LED Light Bars by Application - Events & Shows, Automotive,
Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 72: Germany Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Application - Events & Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars
and Charter & Boats Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events &
Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row
and Quad Row - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Italy Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single
Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Application - Events & Shows, Automotive,
Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 78: Italy Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Application - Events & Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars
and Charter & Boats Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events &
Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
LED Light Bars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row
and Quad Row - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: UK Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single
Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Application - Events & Shows, Automotive,
Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 84: UK Historic Review for LED Light Bars by Application -
Events & Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars and Charter &
Boats Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events &
Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row
and Quad Row - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Spain Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single
Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Application - Events & Shows, Automotive,
Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 90: Spain Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Application - Events & Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars
and Charter & Boats Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Spain 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events &
Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row
and Quad Row - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Russia Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single
Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Application - Events & Shows, Automotive,
Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 96: Russia Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Application - Events & Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars
and Charter & Boats Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Russia 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events &
Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for LED Light Bars by Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row,
Triple Row and Quad Row - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for LED Light
Bars by Configuration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for LED Light Bars by Application - Events & Shows,
Automotive, Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Application - Events & Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars
and Charter & Boats Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for LED Light
Bars by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Events & Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars and Charter &
Boats for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
LED Light Bars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for LED Light Bars by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for LED Light Bars by Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row,
Triple Row and Quad Row - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars
by Configuration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for LED Light Bars by Application - Events & Shows, Automotive,
Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Application - Events & Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars
and Charter & Boats Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events &
Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
LED Light Bars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
LED Light Bars by Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple
Row and Quad Row - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Australia Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: Australia 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single
Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
LED Light Bars by Application - Events & Shows, Automotive,
Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 117: Australia Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Application - Events & Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars
and Charter & Boats Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: Australia 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events &
Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
LED Light Bars Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row
and Quad Row - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: India Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: India 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single
Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 122: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
Light Bars by Application - Events & Shows, Automotive,
Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 123: India Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Application - Events & Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars
and Charter & Boats Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 124: India 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Events &
Shows, Automotive, Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 125: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for LED Light Bars by Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row,
Triple Row and Quad Row - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 126: South Korea Historic Review for LED Light Bars by
Configuration - Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 127: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for LED Light Bars
by Configuration - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single Row, Dual Row, Triple Row and Quad Row for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 128: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for LED Light Bars by Application - Events & Shows, Automotive,
Restaurants & Bars and Charter & Boats - Independent Analysis

