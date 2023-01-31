The Global Leather Handbags Market is forecast to grow by $8.5 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.84% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Leather Handbags Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the leather handbags market and is forecast to grow by $8.5 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.84% during the forecast period.

Our report on the leather handbags market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by personalization and customization of leather handbags, influence of celebrity endorsements on customer purchase decisions, and durability of leather products translating into product value for customers.



The leather handbags market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Type

• Shoulder bags

• Satchel bags

• Tote bags

• Sling bags



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the introduction of different leather varieties as one of the prime reasons driving the leather handbags market growth during the next few years. Also, growing preference for affordable luxury leather handbags and increasing demand for eco or organic leather and biofabricated leather will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the leather handbags market covers the following areas:

• Leather handbags market sizing

• Leather handbags market forecast

• Leather handbags market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading leather handbags market vendors that include Alexander McQueen Trading Ltd., Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd., Cole Haan International B.V., CraftShades, Dooney and Bourke Inc., Fossil Group Inc., Guess Inc, Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hermes International SA, Hidesign, Kering SA, Lefty Production Co., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Prada Spa, Stefano Ricci S.p.A., Steven Madden Ltd, Tapestry Inc., Ted Baker PLC, and River Light V L.P. Also, the leather handbags market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

