Global Learning Management System Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market

Dublin, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Learning Management System (LMS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global learning management system (LMS) market reached a value of US$ 13.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 41.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 20.3% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A learning management system (LMS) is a web-based application that assists in implementing and administering online training and learning programs. It provides numerous features, such as a customizable user interface, social learning, mobile compatibility, automation, pre-built and custom courseware, and blended learning. It also offers a seamless experience on the front and the back end, improved efficiency, support for multiple learning methods, and valuable insights. As it is fast, productive, cost-effective, and helps improve learning, the demand for LMS is escalating across the globe.



Learning Management System (LMS) Market Trends:

Due to the spread of the contagious coronavirus disease (COVID-19), governing agencies of numerous countries announced complete lockdowns as a preventive measure. Consequently, businesses worldwide have shifted towards LMS solutions, which represents one of the key factors strengthening the growth of the market.

Additionally, they are adopting e-learning services for educating and training employees on account of the incurring expenses of traditional teaching methods, which is contributing to market growth. This can also be attributed to the ability of these solutions to build and manage training materials, deliver content, keep track of individual progress, and scale the overall training. Apart from this, they are increasingly being employed in the healthcare sector for training doctors and nurses about soft skills, such as bedside manners and theoretical knowledge of medical procedures.

Furthermore, leading market players are integrating the Internet of Things (IoT) with LMS solutions, which is creating a favorable market outlook. Besides this, the rapid proliferation of distance learning has positively influenced the utilization of LMS by educational institutions. This can be accredited to a wide range of benefits offered by LMS, such as providing technological solutions to plagiarism, student tracking, and assessment.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of global learning management system (LMS) market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, user type, delivery mode, application and end user.



Breakup by Component:

Solution

Services

Breakup by User Type:

Academic

Corporate

Breakup by Delivery Mode:

Distance Learning

Instructor-Led Training

Blended Learning

Breakup by Application:

Administration

Content Management

Performance Management

Others

Breakup by End User:

Government and Education

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Hospitality

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Absorb LMS Software Inc., Adobe Inc., Blackboard Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corporation, Docebo, Epignosis LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, McGraw Hill, Oracle Corporation, Paradiso Solutions, Pearson, SAP SE, Sumtotal Systems LLC (Skillsoft) and Xerox Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global learning management system (LMS) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global learning management system (LMS) market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the user type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the delivery mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global learning management system (LMS) market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Solution

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by User Type

7.1 Academic

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Corporate

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Delivery Mode

8.1 Distance Learning

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Instructor-Led Training

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Blended Learning

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Administration

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Content Management

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Performance Management

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by End User

10.1 Government and Education

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Healthcare

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 IT and Telecom

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Hospitality

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Retail

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

10.6 Manufacturing

10.6.1 Market Trends

10.6.2 Market Forecast

10.7 Others

10.7.1 Market Trends

10.7.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Absorb LMS Software Inc.

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2 Adobe Inc.

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2.3 Financials

16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.3 Blackboard Inc.

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis

16.3.4 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4.3 Financials

16.3.5 D2L Corporation

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6 Docebo

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6.3 Financials

16.3.7 Epignosis LLC

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8 International Business Machines Corporation

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8.3 Financials

16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.9 McGraw Hill

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10 Oracle Corporation

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10.3 Financials

16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.11 Paradiso Solutions

16.3.11.1 Company Overview

16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.12 Pearson

16.3.12.1 Company Overview

16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.12.3 Financials

16.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.13 SAP SE

16.3.13.1 Company Overview

16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.13.3 Financials

16.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.14 Sumtotal Systems LLC (Skillsoft)

16.3.14.1 Company Overview

16.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.15 Xerox Corporation

16.3.15.1 Company Overview

16.3.15.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.15.3 Financials

16.3.15.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j5j5wi

