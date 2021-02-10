Global Lawn Mower Batteries Market to Reach $260. 7 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Lawn Mower Batteries estimated at US$193. 4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$260.

New York, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lawn Mower Batteries Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957238/?utm_source=GNW

7 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.4% over the period 2020-2027. Lead-Acid Batteries, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$166.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Li-Ion Batteries segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $52.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR



The Lawn Mower Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$52.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$53.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 190-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Anhui Uplus Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

East Penn Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Exide Technologies

Harris Battery Co. Inc.

Johnson Controls International PLC

Marshall Power Australia Pty Ltd.

Trojan Battery Co.

Yuasa Battery, Inc.

Yucell Industry Limited







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957238/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Lawn Mower Batteries Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Lawn Mower Batteries Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Lawn Mower Batteries Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Lead-Acid Batteries (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Lead-Acid Batteries (Product Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Lead-Acid Batteries (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Li-Ion Batteries (Product Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Li-Ion Batteries (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Li-Ion Batteries (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Lawn Mower Batteries Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in the United States by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 12: United States Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Lawn Mower Batteries Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Canadian Lawn Mower Batteries Historic Market Review

by Product Type in US$: 2012-2019



Table 15: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Lawn Mower Batteries: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 17: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 18: Japanese Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Lawn Mower Batteries Market Growth Prospects

in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Lawn Mower Batteries Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese Lawn Mower Batteries Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Lawn Mower Batteries Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Lawn Mower Batteries Market Demand Scenario

in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 24: European Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Lawn Mower Batteries Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 26: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in Europe in US$ by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in France by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 29: French Lawn Mower Batteries Historic Market Scenario

in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 30: French Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 32: German Lawn Mower Batteries Historic Market Analysis

in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 33: German Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian Lawn Mower Batteries Market Growth Prospects

in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Lawn Mower Batteries Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian Lawn Mower Batteries Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Lawn Mower Batteries:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 39: United Kingdom Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 40: Spanish Lawn Mower Batteries Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Spanish Lawn Mower Batteries Historic Market Review

by Product Type in US$: 2012-2019



Table 42: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



RUSSIA

Table 43: Russian Lawn Mower Batteries Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in Russia by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 45: Russian Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Lawn Mower Batteries Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 47: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in Rest of Europe in US$

by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Rest of Europe Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Lawn Mower Batteries Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: Asia-Pacific Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period

2020-2027



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Lawn Mower Batteries Historic Market

Scenario in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Australian Lawn Mower Batteries Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: Australian Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 58: Indian Lawn Mower Batteries Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Indian Lawn Mower Batteries Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$: 2012-2019



Table 60: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: South Korean Lawn Mower Batteries Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Lawn Mower Batteries:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Lawn Mower Batteries Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American Lawn Mower Batteries Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027



Table 68: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in Latin America in US$

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 69: Latin American Lawn Mower Batteries Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Latin American Lawn Mower Batteries Market Growth

Prospects in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Lawn Mower Batteries Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Lawn Mower Batteries Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean Lawn Mower Batteries Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 74: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in Argentina in US$ by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Argentinean Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 76: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in Brazil by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Brazilian Lawn Mower Batteries Historic Market

Scenario in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Brazilian Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 79: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Mexican Lawn Mower Batteries Historic Market Analysis

in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Mexican Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Lawn Mower Batteries Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in Rest of Latin America

by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 84: Rest of Latin America Lawn Mower Batteries Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East Lawn Mower Batteries Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 86: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$: 2012-2019



Table 87: The Middle East Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: The Middle East Lawn Mower Batteries Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: The Middle East Lawn Mower Batteries Historic Market

by Product Type in US$: 2012-2019



Table 90: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Market for Lawn Mower Batteries: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 92: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Iranian Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli Lawn Mower Batteries Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 95: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in Israel in US$ by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Israeli Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabian Lawn Mower Batteries Market Growth

Prospects in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Lawn Mower Batteries Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 99: Saudi Arabian Lawn Mower Batteries Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: United Arab Emirates Lawn Mower Batteries Historic

Market Analysis in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Rest of Middle East Lawn Mower Batteries Historic

Market Analysis in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Middle East Lawn Mower Batteries Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 106: African Lawn Mower Batteries Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in Africa by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 108: African Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 52

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957238/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



