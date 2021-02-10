Global Lawn Mower Batteries Industry
Global Lawn Mower Batteries Market to Reach $260. 7 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Lawn Mower Batteries estimated at US$193. 4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$260.
7 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.4% over the period 2020-2027. Lead-Acid Batteries, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$166.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Li-Ion Batteries segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $52.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR
The Lawn Mower Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$52.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$53.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 190-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Anhui Uplus Energy Technology Co. Ltd.
East Penn Manufacturing Co., Inc.
Exide Technologies
Harris Battery Co. Inc.
Johnson Controls International PLC
Marshall Power Australia Pty Ltd.
Trojan Battery Co.
Yuasa Battery, Inc.
Yucell Industry Limited
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Lawn Mower Batteries Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Lawn Mower Batteries Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Lawn Mower Batteries Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Lead-Acid Batteries (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Lead-Acid Batteries (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Lead-Acid Batteries (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Li-Ion Batteries (Product Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Li-Ion Batteries (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Li-Ion Batteries (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Lawn Mower Batteries Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in the United States by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 12: United States Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Lawn Mower Batteries Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Canadian Lawn Mower Batteries Historic Market Review
by Product Type in US$: 2012-2019
Table 15: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Lawn Mower Batteries: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 17: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 18: Japanese Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Lawn Mower Batteries Market Growth Prospects
in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Lawn Mower Batteries Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 21: Chinese Lawn Mower Batteries Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Lawn Mower Batteries Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Lawn Mower Batteries Market Demand Scenario
in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 24: European Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: European Lawn Mower Batteries Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 26: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in Europe in US$ by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in France by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 29: French Lawn Mower Batteries Historic Market Scenario
in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 30: French Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 32: German Lawn Mower Batteries Historic Market Analysis
in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 33: German Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Lawn Mower Batteries Market Growth Prospects
in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Lawn Mower Batteries Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 36: Italian Lawn Mower Batteries Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Lawn Mower Batteries:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 39: United Kingdom Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Lawn Mower Batteries Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Spanish Lawn Mower Batteries Historic Market Review
by Product Type in US$: 2012-2019
Table 42: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Lawn Mower Batteries Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in Russia by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 45: Russian Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Lawn Mower Batteries Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 47: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in Rest of Europe in US$
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Rest of Europe Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Lawn Mower Batteries Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period
2020-2027
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Lawn Mower Batteries Historic Market
Scenario in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Australian Lawn Mower Batteries Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: Australian Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Lawn Mower Batteries Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Indian Lawn Mower Batteries Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$: 2012-2019
Table 60: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: South Korean Lawn Mower Batteries Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Lawn Mower Batteries:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Lawn Mower Batteries Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Lawn Mower Batteries Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027
Table 68: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in Latin America in US$
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 69: Latin American Lawn Mower Batteries Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Latin American Lawn Mower Batteries Market Growth
Prospects in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Lawn Mower Batteries Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Lawn Mower Batteries Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Lawn Mower Batteries Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 74: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in Argentina in US$ by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Argentinean Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 76: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in Brazil by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Brazilian Lawn Mower Batteries Historic Market
Scenario in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: Brazilian Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 79: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Mexican Lawn Mower Batteries Historic Market Analysis
in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: Mexican Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Lawn Mower Batteries Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in Rest of Latin America
by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Lawn Mower Batteries Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Lawn Mower Batteries Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 86: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$: 2012-2019
Table 87: The Middle East Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: The Middle East Lawn Mower Batteries Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: The Middle East Lawn Mower Batteries Historic Market
by Product Type in US$: 2012-2019
Table 90: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Market for Lawn Mower Batteries: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 92: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Iranian Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Lawn Mower Batteries Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 95: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in Israel in US$ by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Israeli Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Lawn Mower Batteries Market Growth
Prospects in US$ by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Lawn Mower Batteries Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Lawn Mower Batteries Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Lawn Mower Batteries Historic
Market Analysis in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Lawn Mower Batteries Historic
Market Analysis in US$ by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Lawn Mower Batteries Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 106: African Lawn Mower Batteries Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Lawn Mower Batteries Market in Africa by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 108: African Lawn Mower Batteries Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 52
