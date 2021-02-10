Global Lawn Mower Batteries Industry

ReportLinker
·13 min read

Global Lawn Mower Batteries Market to Reach $260. 7 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Lawn Mower Batteries estimated at US$193. 4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$260.

New York, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lawn Mower Batteries Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957238/?utm_source=GNW
7 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.4% over the period 2020-2027. Lead-Acid Batteries, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$166.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Li-Ion Batteries segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $52.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR

The Lawn Mower Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$52.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$53.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 190-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Anhui Uplus Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

  • East Penn Manufacturing Co., Inc.

  • Exide Technologies

  • Harris Battery Co. Inc.

  • Johnson Controls International PLC

  • Marshall Power Australia Pty Ltd.

  • Trojan Battery Co.

  • Yuasa Battery, Inc.

  • Yucell Industry Limited




Total Companies Profiled: 52
