Global Lawful Interception Market Report 2022: Government Initiatives for Lawful Interception Drive Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Lawful Interception Market

Global Lawful Interception Market
Global Lawful Interception Market

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lawful Interception Market by Component (Solution and Services), Network (Fixed Network and Mobile Network), Mediation Device, Type of Interception (Active, Passive, and Hybrid), End User (Government and LEA), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report forecasts the global Lawful Interception Market size is expected to grow USD 3.5 billion in 2021 to USD 12.9 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.3% during the forecast period. The rise in dissident activities and terrorism has shown significant growth in the Lawful Interception Market across the globe.

By Component, the solutions to record a larger market share during the forecast period

In the Lawful Interception Market by Component, the services segment is expected to record a larger market share during the forecast period. The standalone lawful interception solution aids in the performance of lawful interception activities in order to meet government-mandated legal standards. The solution includes surveillance tools for both fixed and mobile networks, allowing telecom operators and ISPs to comply with their legal obligations to intercept calls and data while preserving the highest level of privacy protection. The solution window gives end-to-end solutions for the whole intelligence cycle required for an individual or organization to be intercepted. The entire intelligence cycle begins with full-spectrum intelligence capabilities being delivered to Law Enforcement Agencies, Intelligence Organizations, and Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Agencies. Vendors offering lawful interception solutions and services should comply with international lawful interception standards of ETSI, 3GPP, and ATIS/ANSI and specific country regulations as per the interception.

By Network, the Mobile Network segment to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period

In the Lawful Interception Market by Network, the Mobile Network segment is expected to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period. The mobile network aids in the monitoring of real-time data from any wireless network. 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and other wireless access technologies such as WLAN and WiMAX are all part of the mobile network. The mobile network integrates with most of the leading vendors in the lawful interception market.

The emergence of smartphones, laptops, and smart gadgets helps the implementation of lawful interception across networks. Lawful interception for mobile data is implemented in the core network of the operator. In an LTE network, Utimaco LIMS directly interfaces with MME nodes for monitoring control plane data (IRI) and System Architecture Evolution/Packet Data Network Gateway elements for user plane data. In the IP multimedia subsystem or the Voice over LTE core, lawful interception for mobile voice and other multimedia services can be implemented. To intercept target-related communication, LIMS interacts with serving network nodes. All intercepted calls and messages are routed through LIMS and sent to LEA via secure HIs.

By End User, the Government segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period

Government agencies, such as CIA and NSA in the US, GCHQ in the UK, Ministry of Home Affairs and CBI in India, MSS in China, PSIA of Japan, are among the few government agencies of several countries widely adopting the lawful interception solution. For instance, in India, on 20th December 2018, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order authorizing ten security and intelligence agencies to intercept, monitor, and decrypt any information in any computer resource in accordance with the Information Technology Act, 2000. Countries, such as the US and the UK, have adopted mass surveillance programs to combat any threat to their national security.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Lawful Interception of the Internet

  • Government Initiatives for Lawful Interception

  • Rise in Cybercrimes in the Time of Digitalization

  • Rise in Dissident Activities and Terrorism

Restraints

  • Legal Obligations Related to Information Security, Human Rights, and Privacy

  • Protection and Secrecy of the Intercepted Data

Opportunities

  • Law and Procedures for the Interception of Phone and Computer Data

  • Law Enforcement Monitoring Facility Against Criminal Activities

  • Lawful Interception in 5G Networks

  • Improved Network Technologies

Challenges

  • Lawful Interception - a Legal Requirement of a CSP

  • Changing Communication Patterns Expanding the Scope of Monitoring

  • Surveillance of Applications

  • Cross-Frontier Regulatory Frameworks

  • Lawful Interception in Over-The-Top Services

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Lawful Interception Market, by Component

7 Lawful Interception Market, by Network

8 Lawful Interception Market, by Network Technology Type

9 Market, by Communication Content

10 Lawful Interception Market, by Mediation Device

11 Market, by Type of Interception

12 Lawful Interception Market, by End-user

13 Lawful Interception Market, by Region

14 Competitive Landscape

15 Company Profiles

16 Adjacent Markets

17 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Accuris Networks

  • Aqsacom

  • Atos

  • Bae Systems

  • Cisco

  • Comint

  • Elbit Systems

  • Ericsson

  • Etsi

  • Eve Compliancy Solutions

  • Gl Communication Inc.

  • Incognito Software

  • Ips S.P.A

  • Matison

  • Netquest

  • Septier Communication

  • Shoghi Communications

  • Signalogic

  • Squire Technologies

  • Ss8 Networks

  • Tracespan Communications

  • Trovicor Networks

  • Utimaco

  • Verint

  • Vocal Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u4u92b

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Ranking the NHL's new 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • NHL botched its season-opening festivities

    With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Jack Eichel scores twice, Golden Knights top Winnipeg 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice, Adin Hill made 26 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night. Eichel had his third multi-goal game in 39 contests since joining Vegas last season. It was the 32nd time in his career he’s scored two or more goals. Vegas continued its impressive start under first-year coach Bruce Cassidy with the Knights improving to 4-1-0 while outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 17-10. William Karlsson had a goal and an

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Wheelchair star Esther Vergeer on Tennis Hall of Fame ballot

    NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Dutch wheelchair star Esther Vergeer is among three new International Tennis Hall of Fame nominees for the Class of 2023 announced Monday, joining the half-dozen holdovers from the vote last year, the first time in history no one on the ballot was selected. Vergeer, who won 44 Grand Slam titles between singles and doubles and was unbeaten for more than 10 years, and Rick Draney, who helped pioneer the Quad Division in addition to being an accomplished athlete, are nominated

  • Stars beat Jets 4-1 as coach Bowness sits out

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa and Joel Kiviranta scored during a frenzied two-minute span in the second period, and the Dallas Stars went on to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, who were still without new coach Rick Bowness on Monday night. Hakanpaa got his first goal of the the season on a nearly 60-foot shot from the top of the right circle with 4:22 left in the second, putting the Stars up 2-1 right after they failed to score on a power play. Not long after that, Jets goalie Connor Hellebuy

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • "We're all competitive as hell': Ron Harper Jr.

    Raptors' Ron Harper Jr. shares what it's like to come from strong basketball pedigree, reveals who his funniest Toronto teammate is and reflects on his first meeting with Masai Ujiri.&nbsp;

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Canadian star Alphonso Davies returns to action with Bayern Munich after head injury

    MUNICH — Canadian star Alphonso Davies, who suffered a cranial bruise after taking a boot to the head last weekend, was back in action Sunday as Bayern Munich blanked SC Freiburg 5-0 in Bundesliga play. The win at Allianz Arena moved Bayern (5-1-4) up one place into second, dropping Freiburg (5-2-3) to third. Davies played the full 90 minutes and was clocked at 36 km/h during the match. The 21-year-old from Edmonton made his presence felt early, blasting a left-footed shot just high from the edg

  • Why the Blue Jays should take a run at Shohei Ohtani this winter

    Shohei Ohtani might be on the move this offseason, and the Blue Jays could very well be a frontrunner to land the two-way superstar.

  • Juraj Slafkovsky scores first career goal as Canadiens rout Coyotes 6-2

    MONTREAL — It took five games and a little more tape on his stick but Juraj Salfkovsky finally scored his first National Hockey League goal. The Canadiens used a three-goal first period to cruise to a 6-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. The Bell Centre crowd gave the first overall pick a standing ovation as the PA announcer called his name and kept it going by chanting Slafkovsky's name after the second-period marker. "It’s amazing. To score my first goal in this building, it’s a dream

  • Gavrikov's OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua