Global Lawful Interception Market Report 2023: Growing Number of Subversive Activities and Terrorism Boosts Growth
Global Lawful Interception Market
Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lawful Interception Market (2023-2028) by Component, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Lawful Interception Market is estimated to be USD 5.41 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 13.27 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.2%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Growing Number of Subversive Activities and Terrorism
Advancements in Communication Technology
Increase in the Number of Interception Warrants
Restraints
Intercepted Data Security Concerns
Opportunities
Growing Deployment of 5G Networks
Interception Activities on IP Packets
Increase in Government Investments to Track the Criminal Activities
Challenges
Complexities Regarding Interception of OTT Social Media Platforms
Cross-Frontier Regulatory Frameworks
Market Segmentations
The Global Lawful Interception Market is segmented based on Component, Interception, Network, Network Technology, Mediation Services, Communication Content, End-User, and Geography.
By Component, the market is classified into Solution and Services.
By Interception, the market is classified into Active Interception, Passive Interception, and Hybrid Interception.
By Network, the market is classified into Fixed network and Mobile Network.
By Network Technology, the market is classified into Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), Long-Term Evolution (LTE), Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN), Digital Subscriber Line (DSL), Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN), Mobile Voice Telephony, Mobile Data, and Others.
By Mediation Services, the market is classified into Routers, Switches, Gateway, Handover Interface (HI), Intercept Access Point (IAP), and Management Server.
By Communication Content, the market is classified into Voice Communication, Video, Text Messaging, Data Downloads, File Transfer, and Others.
By End-User, the market is classified into Government and Law Enforcement Agency (LEAs).
By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Lawful Interception Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Lawful Interception Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Lawful Interception Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.
The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights:
A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry
Important market dynamics and trends
Market segmentation
Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
Market shares and strategies of key players
Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
208
Forecast Period
2023 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
$5.41 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
$13.03 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
19.2%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 Global Lawful Interception Market, By Component
7 Global Lawful Interception Market, By Interception
8 Global Lawful Interception Market, By Network
9 Global Lawful Interception Market, By Network Technology
10 Global Lawful Interception Market, By Mediation Services
11 Global Lawful Interception Market, By Communication Content
12 Global Lawful Interception Market, By End-User
13 Americas' Lawful Interception Market
14 Europe's Lawful Interception Market
15 Middle East and Africa's Lawful Interception Market
16 APAC's Lawful Interception Market
17 Competitive Landscape
18 Company Profiles
19 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
AQSACOM
Atos SE
BAE Systems
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Comint
Elbit Systems
Ericsson Inc.
FireEye, Inc.
Incognito Software
KeySight Technologies
Netcope Technologies
Netscout
NICE Ltd.
Shoghi Communications
Siemens Ag
Signalogic, Inc.
Sophos
Tracespan Communications
Trovicor Networks
Verint Systems, Inc.
ZephyrTel
ZTE Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ib43je
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900