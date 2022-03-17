Global Lawful Interception Market Report 2022: Legal Obligations Related to Information Security, Human Rights and Privacy

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Dublin, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lawful Interception Market by Component (Solution and Services), Network (Fixed Network and Mobile Network), Mediation Device, Type of Interception (Active, Passive, and Hybrid), End User (Government and LEA), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Lawful Interception Market size is expected to grow USD 3.5 billion in 2021 to USD 12.9 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.3% during the forecast period.

Lawful interception is the legally sanctioned official access to private communications, such as telephone calls or email messages. It is a security process that enables LEA and government agencies to perform electronic surveillance on an individual authorized by judicial or administrative order. To implement the lawful intercept process, certain legislation and regulations require SPs and ISPs to support authorized electronic surveillance. Interception of the data of a particular individual and organization is possible through lawful interception, with pre-approval by the government, and thereby complying with the international standards and national and international standards. Countries around the world are drafting and enacting laws to regulate lawful interception procedures; standardization groups are creating lawful interception technology specifications.

The regulatory mandates for lawful interception have evolved over the years. Most countries in the world share the view that legal interception must be standards-based to achieve interoperability and smooth cooperation between the legal authorities and operators and between the other legal forces of different countries. The international standards enable lower costs of products and ensure adequate data protection.

The report segments the Lawful Interception Market by component, network, network technology, communication content, mediation device interface, type of interception, end-user and region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews; services; key strategies; new service and product launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; business expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the Lawful Interception Market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Global Lawful Interception Market
4.2 Market Share, by Component - Solutions to Account for a Larger Market Share in 2021
4.3 Market Share, by Network -Mobile Network to Lead the Market by 2021 and 2026
4.4 Market Share, by End-user - Application by Law Enforcement Agencies to Lead the Market Through 2026
4.5 Market: Market Investment Scenario -Asia-Pacific Considered as the Best Market to Invest in During 2021-2026

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Lawful Interception of the Internet
5.2.1.2 Government Initiatives for Lawful Interception
5.2.1.3 Rise in Cybercrimes in the Time of Digitalization
5.2.1.4 Rise in Dissident Activities and Terrorism
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Legal Obligations Related to Information Security, Human Rights, and Privacy
5.2.2.2 Protection and Secrecy of the Intercepted Data
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Law and Procedures for the Interception of Phone and Computer Data
5.2.3.2 Law Enforcement Monitoring Facility Against Criminal Activities
5.2.3.3 Lawful Interception in 5G Networks
5.2.3.4 Improved Network Technologies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lawful Interception - a Legal Requirement of a CSP
5.2.4.2 Changing Communication Patterns Expanding the Scope of Monitoring
5.2.4.3 Surveillance of Applications
5.2.4.4 Cross-Frontier Regulatory Frameworks
5.2.4.5 Lawful Interception in Over-The-Top Services
5.3 COVID-19 Impact on Market Dynamics
5.4 Regulatory Impact
5.5 Use Cases
5.6 Value Chain Analysis
5.7 Ecosystem
5.8 Patent Analysis
5.9 Pricing Analysis
5.10 Technology Analysis
5.11 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Buyers
5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6 Lawful Interception Market, by Component

7 Lawful Interception Market, by Network

8 Lawful Interception Market, by Network Technology Type

9 Market, by Communication Content

10 Lawful Interception Market, by Mediation Device

11 Market, by Type of Interception

12 Lawful Interception Market, by End-user

13 Lawful Interception Market, by Region

14 Competitive Landscape

15 Company Profiles

  • Accuris Networks

  • Aqsacom

  • ATOS

  • BAE Systems

  • Cisco

  • Comint

  • Elbit Systems

  • Ericsson

  • ETSI

  • Eve Compliancy Solutions

  • Gl Communication Inc.

  • Incognito Software

  • IPS S.P.A

  • Matison

  • Netquest

  • Septier Communication

  • Shoghi Communications

  • Signalogic

  • Squire Technologies

  • SS8 Networks

  • Tracespan Communications

  • Trovicor Networks

  • Utimaco

  • Verint

  • Vocal Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2tp1bp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

