Global Law Firm HFW Selects iManage Cloud

iManage

CHICAGO, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, today announces that HFW has selected iManage Cloud as its platform for document and email management.



HFW – a world leader in advising the aviation, commodities, construction, energy, insurance and shipping sectors – joins other large UK-based law firms in moving to iManage Work in the cloud. Today, 92% of the top 50 UK law firms use the iManage Work document and email management solution.

Once live on iManage Work in the cloud, HFW’s over 1000 professionals across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, will be able to collaborate and work safely, securely and productively from anywhere, at any time and from any device.

“We have chosen to migrate to the iManage Cloud to support our mission and goals, leveraging technology to deliver significant business value and securing our and our client's data,” says John Court, Head of Technology Delivery at HFW. “iManage Cloud will also be a key enabler for our “Work Anywhere, Secure Everywhere" initiative.”

From a user standpoint, HFW chose iManage Cloud for its capability to deliver an enhanced user experience to its professionals through the solution’s new and intuitive user interface, as well as improved search and cross-border collaboration capabilities. From an organizational perspective, HFW chose iManage Cloud to enhance the firm’s security posture and global compliance with client, regulatory and insurance data requirements.

“Once fully deployed, HFW will find that iManage Work in the cloud is a win for both the firm’s lawyers and its IT department,” comments Geoff Hornsby, General Manager EMEA at iManage. “With over 90% of the UK top 50 law firms using iManage, customers consistently tell us that their legal professionals greatly benefit from a modern user experience and are able to work the way they want to, due to iManage Work’s seamless integration with Microsoft. Additionally, their IT departments benefit too, as they are able to focus efforts on the other strategic areas of technology, safely leaving the day-to-day management and maintenance of the application to iManage. We are delighted to have HFW on board.”

Story continues

Today, 100% of the magic circle and 84% of the top 100 European law firms also use iManage Work for document and email management, making the solution the definite market leader.

About iManage

iManage is the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™. Its intelligent, cloud-enabled, secure knowledge work platform enables organizations to uncover and activate the knowledge that exists inside their business content and communications. Advanced Artificial Intelligence and powerful document and email management create connections across data, systems, and people while leveraging the context of organizational content to fuel deep insights, informed business decisions, and collaboration. Underpinned by best-of-breed security and sophisticated workflows and governance approaches, iManage has earned its place as the industry standard by continually innovating to solve complex professional challenges and enabling better business outcomes for over one million professionals across 65+ countries.

Follow iManage via:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imanage

Twitter: https://twitter.com/imanageinc

Blog: https://imanage.com/blog/

Press Contact Information:

Laura Whitehead, iManage

Phone: +44 (0) 7939997059

press@imanage.com



