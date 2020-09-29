Global Lavender Oil Market to Reach US$54. 4 Million by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Lavender Oil estimated at US$38. 3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$54.

New York, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lavender Oil Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957237/?utm_source=GNW

4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Bulgaria Lavender, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach US$20.5 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the France Lavender segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34% share of the global Lavender Oil market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Lavender Oil market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.79% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$10.1 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$10.1 Million by the year 2027.



China Lavender Segment Corners a 11.9% Share in 2020



In the global China Lavender segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 286-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alteya Organics

Biolandes

doTERRA International LLC

Enio Bonchev Production Ltd.

Ernesto Ventos S.A.

Essential Oils of New Zealand Ltd

H. Reynaud & Fils

RKL Ltd

Sydney Essential Oil Co. (SEOC)

The Lebermuth Company, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957237/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Lavender Oil Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Lavender Oil by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Lavender Oil by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Bulgaria Lavender

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Bulgaria Lavender by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Bulgaria Lavender by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for France Lavender by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for France Lavender by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for France Lavender by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for China Lavender by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for China Lavender by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for China Lavender by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Personal Care by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Therapeutics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Therapeutics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Use

Industries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Use Industries by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Use

Industries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Lavender Oil Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Lavender Oil by

Product Type - Bulgaria Lavender, France Lavender, China

Lavender and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Lavender Oil by Product Type -

Bulgaria Lavender, France Lavender, China Lavender and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bulgaria

Lavender, France Lavender, China Lavender and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Lavender Oil by

End-Use Industry - Personal Care, Therapeutics and Other

End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Lavender Oil by End-Use

Industry - Personal Care, Therapeutics and Other End-Use

Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by End-Use

Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal

Care, Therapeutics and Other End-Use Industries for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Lavender Oil by

Product Type - Bulgaria Lavender, France Lavender, China

Lavender and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Lavender Oil by Product

Type - Bulgaria Lavender, France Lavender, China Lavender and

Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bulgaria

Lavender, France Lavender, China Lavender and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Lavender Oil by

End-Use Industry - Personal Care, Therapeutics and Other

End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Lavender Oil by End-Use

Industry - Personal Care, Therapeutics and Other End-Use

Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by

End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Personal Care, Therapeutics and Other End-Use Industries for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Lavender Oil by

Product Type - Bulgaria Lavender, France Lavender, China

Lavender and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Lavender Oil by Product

Type - Bulgaria Lavender, France Lavender, China Lavender and

Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bulgaria

Lavender, France Lavender, China Lavender and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Lavender Oil by

End-Use Industry - Personal Care, Therapeutics and Other

End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Lavender Oil by End-Use

Industry - Personal Care, Therapeutics and Other End-Use

Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by End-Use

Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal

Care, Therapeutics and Other End-Use Industries for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



CHINA

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Lavender Oil by

Product Type - Bulgaria Lavender, France Lavender, China

Lavender and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 44: China Historic Review for Lavender Oil by Product

Type - Bulgaria Lavender, France Lavender, China Lavender and

Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bulgaria

Lavender, France Lavender, China Lavender and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Lavender Oil by

End-Use Industry - Personal Care, Therapeutics and Other

End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 47: China Historic Review for Lavender Oil by End-Use

Industry - Personal Care, Therapeutics and Other End-Use

Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by End-Use

Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal

Care, Therapeutics and Other End-Use Industries for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Lavender Oil Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Lavender Oil by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Lavender Oil by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Lavender Oil by

Product Type - Bulgaria Lavender, France Lavender, China

Lavender and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Lavender Oil by Product

Type - Bulgaria Lavender, France Lavender, China Lavender and

Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bulgaria

Lavender, France Lavender, China Lavender and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Lavender Oil by

End-Use Industry - Personal Care, Therapeutics and Other

End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Lavender Oil by End-Use

Industry - Personal Care, Therapeutics and Other End-Use

Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by

End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Personal Care, Therapeutics and Other End-Use Industries for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Lavender Oil by

Product Type - Bulgaria Lavender, France Lavender, China

Lavender and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 59: France Historic Review for Lavender Oil by Product

Type - Bulgaria Lavender, France Lavender, China Lavender and

Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bulgaria

Lavender, France Lavender, China Lavender and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Lavender Oil by

End-Use Industry - Personal Care, Therapeutics and Other

End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 62: France Historic Review for Lavender Oil by End-Use

Industry - Personal Care, Therapeutics and Other End-Use

Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by

End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Personal Care, Therapeutics and Other End-Use Industries for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Lavender Oil by

Product Type - Bulgaria Lavender, France Lavender, China

Lavender and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Lavender Oil by Product

Type - Bulgaria Lavender, France Lavender, China Lavender and

Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bulgaria

Lavender, France Lavender, China Lavender and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Lavender Oil by

End-Use Industry - Personal Care, Therapeutics and Other

End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Lavender Oil by End-Use

Industry - Personal Care, Therapeutics and Other End-Use

Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by

End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Personal Care, Therapeutics and Other End-Use Industries for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Lavender Oil by

Product Type - Bulgaria Lavender, France Lavender, China

Lavender and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Lavender Oil by Product

Type - Bulgaria Lavender, France Lavender, China Lavender and

Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bulgaria

Lavender, France Lavender, China Lavender and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Lavender Oil by

End-Use Industry - Personal Care, Therapeutics and Other

End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Lavender Oil by End-Use

Industry - Personal Care, Therapeutics and Other End-Use

Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by End-Use

Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal

Care, Therapeutics and Other End-Use Industries for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Lavender Oil by

Product Type - Bulgaria Lavender, France Lavender, China

Lavender and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Lavender Oil by Product Type -

Bulgaria Lavender, France Lavender, China Lavender and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bulgaria

Lavender, France Lavender, China Lavender and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Lavender Oil by

End-Use Industry - Personal Care, Therapeutics and Other

End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Lavender Oil by End-Use

Industry - Personal Care, Therapeutics and Other End-Use

Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by End-Use

Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal

Care, Therapeutics and Other End-Use Industries for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Lavender Oil by

Product Type - Bulgaria Lavender, France Lavender, China

Lavender and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Lavender Oil by Product

Type - Bulgaria Lavender, France Lavender, China Lavender and

Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bulgaria

Lavender, France Lavender, China Lavender and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Lavender Oil by

End-Use Industry - Personal Care, Therapeutics and Other

End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Lavender Oil by End-Use

Industry - Personal Care, Therapeutics and Other End-Use

Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by End-Use

Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal

Care, Therapeutics and Other End-Use Industries for the Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Lavender Oil by

Product Type - Bulgaria Lavender, France Lavender, China

Lavender and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Lavender Oil by Product

Type - Bulgaria Lavender, France Lavender, China Lavender and

Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bulgaria

Lavender, France Lavender, China Lavender and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Lavender Oil by

End-Use Industry - Personal Care, Therapeutics and Other

End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Lavender Oil by End-Use

Industry - Personal Care, Therapeutics and Other End-Use

Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by

End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Personal Care, Therapeutics and Other End-Use Industries for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Lavender

Oil by Product Type - Bulgaria Lavender, France Lavender, China

Lavender and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Lavender Oil by

Product Type - Bulgaria Lavender, France Lavender, China

Lavender and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Bulgaria Lavender, France Lavender, China Lavender and Other

Product Types for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Lavender

Oil by End-Use Industry - Personal Care, Therapeutics and Other

End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Lavender Oil by

End-Use Industry - Personal Care, Therapeutics and Other

End-Use Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil

by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Personal Care, Therapeutics and Other End-Use Industries for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Lavender

Oil by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lavender Oil by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Lavender

Oil by Product Type - Bulgaria Lavender, France Lavender, China

Lavender and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lavender Oil by

Product Type - Bulgaria Lavender, France Lavender, China

Lavender and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bulgaria

Lavender, France Lavender, China Lavender and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Lavender

Oil by End-Use Industry - Personal Care, Therapeutics and Other

End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lavender Oil by

End-Use Industry - Personal Care, Therapeutics and Other

End-Use Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by

End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Personal Care, Therapeutics and Other End-Use Industries for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Lavender Oil

by Product Type - Bulgaria Lavender, France Lavender, China

Lavender and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Lavender Oil by

Product Type - Bulgaria Lavender, France Lavender, China

Lavender and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bulgaria

Lavender, France Lavender, China Lavender and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Lavender Oil

by End-Use Industry - Personal Care, Therapeutics and Other

End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Lavender Oil by

End-Use Industry - Personal Care, Therapeutics and Other

End-Use Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by

End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Personal Care, Therapeutics and Other End-Use Industries for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



INDIA

Table 115: India Current & Future Analysis for Lavender Oil by

Product Type - Bulgaria Lavender, France Lavender, China

Lavender and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 116: India Historic Review for Lavender Oil by Product

Type - Bulgaria Lavender, France Lavender, China Lavender and

Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 117: India 15-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bulgaria

Lavender, France Lavender, China Lavender and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 118: India Current & Future Analysis for Lavender Oil by

End-Use Industry - Personal Care, Therapeutics and Other

End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 119: India Historic Review for Lavender Oil by End-Use

Industry - Personal Care, Therapeutics and Other End-Use

Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 120: India 15-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by

End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Personal Care, Therapeutics and Other End-Use Industries for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Lavender

Oil by Product Type - Bulgaria Lavender, France Lavender, China

Lavender and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 122: South Korea Historic Review for Lavender Oil by

Product Type - Bulgaria Lavender, France Lavender, China

Lavender and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 123: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bulgaria

Lavender, France Lavender, China Lavender and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 124: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Lavender

Oil by End-Use Industry - Personal Care, Therapeutics and Other

End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 125: South Korea Historic Review for Lavender Oil by

End-Use Industry - Personal Care, Therapeutics and Other

End-Use Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 126: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Lavender Oil by

End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Personal Care, Therapeutics and Other End-Use Industries for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Lavender Oil by Product Type - Bulgaria Lavender, France

Lavender, China Lavender and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lavender

Oil by Product Type - Bulgaria Lavender, France Lavender, China

Lavender and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for

Lavender Oil by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Bulgaria Lavender, France Lavender, China Lavender

and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Lavender Oil by End-Use Industry - Personal Care, Therapeutics

and Other End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Lavender

Oil by End-Use Industry - Personal Care, Therapeutics and Other

End-Use Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for

Lavender Oil by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Personal Care, Therapeutics and Other End-Use

Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Lavender

Oil by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest

of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 134: Latin America Historic Review for Lavender Oil by

Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957237/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



