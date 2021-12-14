Global Last Mile Delivery Industry, Forecast to 2025 - Lucrative Insights Into Regional and Global Markets; Projected to Grow by $146+ Billion

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Last Mile Delivery Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global last mile delivery market is poised to grow by $146.96 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 15.06% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by growing global e-commerce industry and premiumization of goods and merchandise delivery. The study identifies the growing number of warehouses as one of the prime reasons driving the last mile delivery market growth during the next few years.



The market is segmented as below:

By Service

B2C

B2B

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading last mile delivery market vendors that include:

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DSV Panalpina AS

FedEx Corp.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

Schenker AG

United Parcel Service Inc.

United States Postal Service

Werner Enterprises Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

Also, the last mile delivery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



