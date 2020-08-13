Global Laser Welding Machine Market Report 2020-2024 - Adoption of Additive Manufacturing is One of the Prime Reasons Driving Market Growth

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Laser Welding Machine Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global laser welding machine market is poised to grow by $246.5 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.



This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the growing benefits of laser welding over conventional welding, growing demand from wind farms, and the adoption of welding robots.



The study identifies the impact of additive manufacturing as one of the prime reasons driving the laser welding machine market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advancements in plastic welding equipment and IoT-enabled industrial lasers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The laser welding machine market is segmented as below:



By Technology

Fiber laser

Solid-state laser

CO2 laser

Others

By Geographic Landscapes

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading laser welding machine market vendors that include:

AMADA HOLDINGS Co. Ltd.

Coherent Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

FANUC Corp.

IPG Photonics Corp.

Jenoptik AG

Laserline GmbH

Laserstar Technologies Corp.

Perfect Laser Co. Ltd.

TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG

Also, the laser welding machine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



