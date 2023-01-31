Global Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market Report 2022: Growing Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD) And CVD-Induced Deaths Bolsters Demand

Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application (Mammalian, Microbial and Others), By Service (Contract Manufacturing and Contract Development), By End-user, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market size is expected to reach $19.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.7% CAGR during the forecast period.



Market Growth Factors

Increasing Research And Development Of Biologics And Biosimilars



Since the pandemic, numerous businesses have been making significant investments in the creation of biologics and biosimilar compounds. Presently, biologics such as peptides, proteins, and monoclonal antibodies in the discovery stage are making up almost half of the candidates intended to be used as therapeutics. Biopharmaceutical businesses are increasingly putting their resources into research and development, and as a result, many novel biologics are either being developed or are in the pipeline. Hence, all of these factors aid in the growth of the large molecule drug substance CDMO market.



Growing Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD) And CVD-Induced Deaths



According to a paper published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology that examined the total severity of cardiovascular disease (CVD) burden, the amount of people who die from (CVD) is steadily increasing. This number also includes one-third of all deaths globally in 2019. The statistics highlight the urgent need for nations to set up affordable public health initiatives that are affordable and focused on lowering heart disease risk through modifiable behaviors.



Market Restraining Factor

Complex Analytical Characterization Of Biologics And Strict Parameters And Regulations



The characterization of large molecules is extremely challenging. Biopharmaceutical companies are needed to characterize in numerous ways, including stability, purity, and function. Large molecules routinely demand a combination of many low and high-resolution techniques to validate the particle's structure efficiently. Additionally, numerous post-translational modifications (PTMs) are produced by large molecules during the recombinant synthesis method. Hence, the rise in R&D and investments in product development are boosting the growth and advancement of the large molecule drug substance CDMO market.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the large molecule drug substance CDMO market is categorized into mammalian, microbial, and others. The microbial segment procured a considerable growth rate in the large molecule drug substance CDMO market in 2021. Microbial systems are mostly utilized in the production of recombinant proteins to be used in therapeutic processes. As most of the drugs available in the market are produced through recombinant technologies, they propel the growth of microbial systems.



Service Outlook



On the basis of service, the large molecule drug substance CDMO market is divided into contract manufacturing and contract development. The contract manufacturing segment acquired the largest revenue share in the large molecule drug substance CDMO market in 2021. Contract manufacturing performs various functions like target screening and identification, functional informatics and target validation, preclinical development, and candidate optimization and lead identification.



End-User Outlook



Based on end-user, the large molecule drug substance CDMO market is segmented into biotech companies, CRO, and others. The CRO segment witnessed a considerable growth rate in the large molecule drug substance CDMO market in 2021. The clinical research organization needs the CDMOs assistance with the laboratory, clinical, preclinical, and discovery services. In addition, the rising demand for treatments of various diseases and disorders has also increased the volume of research to be conducted.

Key Market Players

Eurofins Scientific SE

WuXi Biologics (Cayman), Inc

Catalent, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Texas LLC (Fujifilm Corporation)

Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

Rentschler Biopharma SE

AGC Biologics, Inc. (AGC, Inc.)

Recipharm AB (EQT AB)

Siegfried Holding AG

