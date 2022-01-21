Global Lactoferrin Market (2021 to 2027) - by Function, Application and Region

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lactoferrin Market By Function, By Application, By Regional Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Lactoferrin Market size is expected to reach $408 Million by 2027, rising at a market growth of 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Lactoferrin provides stimulating effects on the immune system and also prevents cell damage caused by aging. Moreover, it supports the culture of useful bacteria in the intestinal tract and controls viruses, bacteria, and fungi combined with being a regulator to iron metabolism. Lactoferrin is proven to be efficient in treating hepatitis C infection by suppressing the multiplication of the virus at the intracellular level. Therefore, lactoferrin finds potential applications in personal care, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical industries, thereby boosting the growth of the lactoferrin market during the forecast period.

The demand for the product is expected to be propelled by the surge in awareness among the consumers about the health & diet, combined with the growing occurrence of skin-related health conditions. Lactoferrin is proven to show antiviral, antiparasitic, antibacterial, anti-allergic, and catalytic functions and properties. As per the American Academy of Dermatology, acne is the most common skin condition in the U.S., affecting above 40 to 50 million individuals in the country each year. The acne treatment market is expected to also witness massive growth throughout the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the demand for supplements. There is a higher demand among the consumers to boost immune health, support their bodies, and decrease anxiety. The retail store remained close due to the stringent lockdown conditions; hence online channels are utilized to fulfill the changing needs of the customers. Due to the constantly increasing demand, the makers are confronting different sorts of issues in terms of the supply of raw materials.

Story continues

Companies are adopting preventive steps to fulfill the needs of the consumers and also facilitate the safety of the workers. All the organizations are complying with the norms and regulations formulated by the governmental bodies to open the stores. They are offering gloves, sanitizers, and masks to the store workers for ensuring their safety. The organizations are cutting down the opening hours of the stores and motivating customers to comply with the social distancing norms and utilize contactless payments.

Market Growth Factors:

Surge in the number of working women and increasing concerns about the infant nutrition

Lactoferrin is highly utilized in infant formula products due to its capability to bolster the immune system of the infant by improving anti-inflammatory and anti-infective activities and better iron absorption in the gut of the infant. An upsurge in consumer awareness about the significance of infant health and nutrition along with the rising number of working women is expected to create new growth avenues for lactoferrin in the global market.

Several advantages of lactoferrin

Lactoferrin assists in controlling how well iron gets mixed into the body from the intestine. It also fights against infections from viruses, bacteria, and fungi. Lactoferrin is proven to restrict the development of bacteria by not providing nutrients to them. It also eliminates the walls around the bacteria. The lactoferrin available in the milk of the mother is considered to assist breast-fed infants against infections. Lactoferrin is also helpful in the generation of blood cells and the body's ability to fight against infections.

Market Restraining Factor:

Low Availability of lactoferrin-based products

The under-developed and developing countries have low availability of lactoferrin-based products, which is expected to hinder the demand & growth of the lactoferrin market during the forecast period. Moreover, these countries have a low presence of key market players that further hamper the global lactoferrin market over the forecasting period.

Function Outlook

Based on Function, the market is segmented into Iron absorption, Intestinal flora protection, Immune cell stimulation, Antioxidant, Antibacterial and Anti-inflammatory. The antibacterial functionality segment garnered the prominent revenue share of the market in 2020. The growth of the segment is expected to be accelerated by the capability of the product to restrict bacterial development and biofilm formation, leads to a boost in its utilization as an antimicrobial therapeutic agent. Pharmaceutical organizations have witnessed to include lactoferrin as an active ingredient in various anti-bacterial and antimicrobial products.

Application Outlook

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Personal Care Products, Infant Formula, Sports & Functional Foods and Animal Feed. The infant formula segment acquired the largest revenue share of the lactoferrin market in 2020. In addition, the segment is expected to showcase a prominent growth rate during the forecast period. Factor such as the constant upsurge in the number of clinical studies encouraging infant formula integration with lactoferrin and changing consumer trends towards infant supplementary foods is responsible for the growth of this segment.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2020, the Asia-Pacific garnered the maximum revenue share of the lactoferrin market. Moreover, the regional market is expected to exhibit a similar kind of trend even during the forecast period. India, Japan, and China are the major countries of the region, and the constantly increasing population and increase in purchasing power of the consumers are the catalysts for the growth of the regional market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Glanbia PLC, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Moringa Milk Industry Co., Ltd., Ventria Bioscience, Inc. (InVitria), Farbest Brands, Bega Cheese Ltd (Tatura Milk Industries Ltd.), MP Biomedicals LLC (Valiant Co., Ltd.), Synlait Milk Limited, and Pharming Group NV.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 COVID-19 Impact

2.1.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Lactoferrin Market by Function

3.1 Global Iron absorption Market by Region

3.2 Global Intestinal flora protection Market by Region

3.3 Global Immune cell stimulation Market by Region

3.4 Global Antioxidant Market by Region

3.5 Global Antibacterial Market by Region

3.6 Global Anti-inflammatory Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Lactoferrin Market by Application

4.1 Global Pharmaceuticals Market by Region

4.2 Global Food & Beverages Market by Region

4.3 Global Personal Care Products Market by Region

4.4 Global Infant Formula Market by Region

4.5 Global Sports & Functional Foods Market by Region

4.6 Global Animal Feed Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Lactoferrin Market by Region



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

6.1.1 Company Overview

6.1.1 Financial Analysis

6.1.2 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.1.3 Research & Development Expense

6.1.4 Recent strategies and developments:

6.1.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

6.1.4.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.2 Glanbia PLC

6.2.1 Company Overview

6.2.2 Financial Analysis

6.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.2.4 Research & Development Expense

6.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.4 Moringa Milk Industry Co., Ltd.

6.4.1 Company Overview

6.4.2 Financial Analysis

6.4.3 Segmental Analysis

6.4.4 Research & Development Expenses

6.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

6.4.5.2 Geographical Expansions:

6.5 Ventria Bioscience, Inc. (InVitria)

6.5.1 Company Overview

6.6 Farbest Brands

6.6.1 Company Overview

6.7 Bega Cheese Ltd (Tatura Milk Industries Ltd.)

6.7.1 Company Overview

6.7.2 Financial Analysis

6.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.7.4 Recent strategies and developments:

6.7.4.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.7.4.2 Geographical Expansions:

6.8 MP Biomedicals LLC (Valiant Co., Ltd.)

6.8.1 Company Overview

6.9 Synlait Milk Limited

6.9.1 Company Overview

6.9.2 Financial Analysis

6.9.3 Regional Analysis

6.9.4 Recent strategies and developments:

6.9.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

6.9.4.2 Geographical Expansions:

6.10. Pharming Group NV

6.10.1 Company Overview

6.10.2 Financial Analysis

6.10.3 Regional Analysis

6.10.4 Research & Development Expenses

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uk1krl

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



