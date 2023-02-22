The Global Lactase Market size is expected to reach $355.2 Million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker

The milk sugar lactose, also present in other dairy products, is broken down into the simple sugars glucose and galactose by the enzyme lactase. The need for lactase is anticipated to rise globally due to factors including expanding lactose-free demand and rising product research & developments in various fields of application like pharmaceutical, nutritional supplements, and baby nutrition.

As a member of the galactosidase enzyme family, lactase hydrolyzes the disaccharide lactose into its component monomers of glucose and galactose.



The brush border layer of the developed enterocytes bordering the small intestine’s villi is where lactase is primarily found. On chromosome 2, the LCT gene in humans encodes lactase. The ability of the lactase enzyme to continue functioning as an adult and break down lactose in milk is known as lactase persistence. After weaning, the enzyme’s activity is significantly decreased in most mammals.



However, lactase persistence has lately developed in some human societies as an adaptation to the ingestion of dairy products and nonhuman milk after infancy. Irish people, in particular, have unusually high levels of lactase persistence. On the other hand, most people on the planet have varied degrees of lactose intolerance and are lactase non-persistent. Lack of the lactase enzyme in the small intestines, which breaks down lactose into glucose and galactose, is the cause of lactose intolerance.



Primary, secondary, congenital, and developmental are the four main categories of lactose intolerance. Primary lactose intolerance develops as people age because their lactase levels decrease. For the most part, the small intestinal damage is considered the main cause of secondary lactose intolerance. An infection, inflammatory bowel disease, celiac disease, or other illnesses may be accountable for such damage.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 outbreak has affected the supply chain due to the lockdown in many nations. Additionally, the outbreak decreased demand for chemical intermediates because of the unpredictability of the world economy and financial markets. Therefore, the constraints brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have negatively impacted the lactase market, especially by the lockdowns and the closure of industrial facilities. Due to post-pandemic client preference changes, business requirements have transitioned to stock organization and liquidation techniques, with consumption at a stop.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing lactose intolerance in children and adults



Primary lactose intolerance is a transient condition that develops in early infants before the small intestine is fully formed. Adults who experience secondary intolerance typically have gastrointestinal problems in the small intestine. In addition, conditions like Crohn’s disease or gastroenteritis can cause secondary lactose intolerance. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), most of the world’s population is susceptible to lactase insufficiency. As a result, the development of lactose-free milk and dairy products has increased, aiding those lactose intolerant in avoiding gastrointestinal issues.



Increased investigation and development to identify fresh sources for lactase extraction and enzyme use



The lactase enzyme is obtained from a variety of sources. To extract the enzyme, novel sources, including bacteria and fungi, are sought after by contemporary research and development. Additionally, the nutritional content of feed and food items is increased by applying enzymes. Enzymes also limit chemical waste, water use, and by-product production, posing minimal threats to people and the environment. Given that the food and beverage sector must go through several production processes, lactase enzymes derived from fungal sources have an acidic pH and are stable.



Market Restraining Factors



Increasing popularity of vegan diets and dairy-free alternatives



Due to its minimal fat and sugar content, plant-based milks are also a well-liked replacement for those who consume little to no fat. Experts suggest using almond milk as a workable replacement of milk for children and anyone with milk sensitivities or intolerances. However, as more individuals adopt a vegan lifestyle, plant-based foods are becoming more popular with consumers who previously preferred dairy products. Additionally, many doctors recommend plant-based diets for patients with cardiac problems, including those who also have diabetes, high blood pressure, and other illnesses. This factor can limit market expansion during the anticipated period.



Source Outlook



Based on source, the lactase market is categorized into yeast, fungi, and bacteria. The bacteria segment procured a considerable growth rate in the lactase market in 2021. Three important bacteria, Bifidobacterium longum, Lactobacillus acidophilus, and Enterococcus faecalis, are the origins of the lactase gene. These have increased enzymatic activity while producing lactose-free products and are non-pathogenic. Since they are not pathogens, lactase enzyme derived from bacteria finds use in human nutrition and for therapeutic purposes. The growing use bacteria sourced lactase is responsible for the growth of the segment.



Form Outlook



On the basis of form, the lactase market is divided into liquid and dry. The liquid segment acquired the largest revenue share in the lactase market in 2021. Since liquid lactase quickens biological and chemical processes, it is perfect for food and beverages. In addition, the lactase enzyme is diluted because it is in a liquid form and can potentially be used at lower dilutions, depending on the application. The availability of lactase liquid drops that enable people to consume dairy rather immediately is the main benefit of this form, and as such is accountable for the segment’s expansion.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the lactase market is segmented into food & beverages and pharmaceutical products & dietary supplements. The food and beverages segment witnessed the maximum revenue share in the lactase market in 2021. Some individuals are unable to manufacture the lactase enzyme in the small intestines. People with lactase deficiencies cannot digest the natural disaccharide available in milk and milk products without it. When lactase is added to milk, the naturally occurring lactose in the milk is hydrolyzed, leaving it mildly sweet yet digestible. This characteristic of the enzyme broadens its use in the food and beverage sector and thus boosts the segment’s growth.



Regional Outlook



On the basis of region, the lactase market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment recorded the maximum revenue share in the lactase market in 2021. The region’s large population of lactose intolerant people presents a growth potential for the North American lactase market. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) advises against encouraging persons who have lactose intolerance to consume milk or any other dairy product because these foods give the body essential nutrients like calcium.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches and Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; DuPont de Nemours, Inc. is the forerunner in the Lactase Market. Companies such as Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kerry Group PLC, Novozymes A/S are some of the key innovators in Lactase Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Kerry Group PLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Novozymes A/S (Novo Holdings A/S), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited, Oenon Holdings, Inc., Mitushi Biopharma, Natural Factors, and Amano Enzyme, Inc.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Lactase Market



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Feb-2022: Kerry completed the acquisition of two biotechnology companies, C-LEcta, a biotechnology innovation company, and Enmex which is an enzyme manufacturer. This acquisition would enhance the company’s fermentation and enzyme capabilities.



Oct-2021: Royal DSM, completed the acquisition of First Choice Ingredients, a leading supplier of dairy-based savory flavorings. With this acquisition, DSM would strengthen the growth of First Choice Ingredients by delivering their products outside the US to serve the worldwide customer base. Moreover, DSM would integrate First Choice Ingredients’ solutions into DSM’s offering to deal with taste, texture, and health for Food & Beverage customers.



Nov-2020: Kerry completed the acquisition of Canadian company Bio-K Plus International, a probiotic company with a range of clinically supported probiotic beverage and supplement applications. This acquisition would broaden Kerry’s current suite of probiotics.



Jun-2020: Novozymes completed the acquisition of PrecisionBiotics Group Limited, a healthcare company. This acquisition would focus on human health to make growth in Novozymes’ business.



Product Launches and Expansions:



Nov-2020: Royal DSM unveiled its new Maxilact® Super lactase enzyme. With this launch, Royal DSM would aim to develop DSM’s offering of Maxilact lactases which would allow dairy manufacturers to build clean tasting lactose-free and sugar-reduced dairy.



Nov-2020: Chr. Hansen announced the launch of next-generation Premium cultures YoFlex® Premium and nu-trish® that would produce a healthy high-textured yogurt, reducing the requirement for added ingredients.



Oct-2020: Novozymes and Firmenich, a privately owned perfume and taste company unveiled their mutually developed natural sugar reduction solution TasteGEM SWL, a sugar reduction solution, with Saphera lactase, a lactase enzyme. Combining both TasteGEM SWL with Saphera lactase, this technology would reduce sugar by up to 50% present in yogurt and other dairy products without the usage of sweeteners.



Geographical Expansions:



May-2022: Kerry Group expanded its geographical footprint by opening an advanced taste manufacturing facility in Africa. Based in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, this facility would provide aid in producing sustainable nutrition solutions to meet the demands of consumers across the African continent.



Jan-2022: Kerry Group expanded its business to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the company’s largest plant in the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey region. This plant would be utilized in the production of sustainable food ingredients to distribute them all over the Middle East.



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Feb-2021: Kerry and Pharma Foods International Co. Ltd. (PFI), a functional food ingredient development and sales company signed a partnership that would develop, apply and sell global joint health ingredient technology for functional foods & beverages and dietary supplements to offer it to Kerry’s global customers.



