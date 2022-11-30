The global lactase market is estimated to be valued at USD 247 million in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 336 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.3%

ReportLinker

The market is gaining momentum with increasing awareness about lactose intolerance and lactase deficiency leading to symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, stomach cramps, flatulence, etc.

Consumers diagnosed with this condition have difficulty digesting lactose and the rising prevalence of health issues due to the consumption of milk and dairy products has resulted in the demand and consumption of lactose-free products leading to an increase in lactase enzyme demand. Key players in the market are working to provide a sustainable solution either through new product launches or by deals such as partnerships and acquisitions. This helps different players to bring their expertise and cater to the growing demands in the lactase market.



By source, the yeast segment occupies the largest market share during the forecast period in terms of values.

Based on the source, the yeast segment is estimated to occupy the largest market share during the forecast period.Lactase enzyme is extracted from different sources like bacteria, fungi, and yeast.



Yeast is one of the major sources for the extraction of lactase enzyme.Kluyveromyces lactis and Kluyveromyces fragilis (Sacchoramyces fragilis) are recognized as safe” (GRAS) by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).



Therefore, lactase enzyme sourced from yeast finds major applications in the food & beverage industry, especially in the dairy industry.

• By form, the liquid segment is forecasted to account for the largest market share in terms of values.



Based on form, the liquid segment accounts for the largest market share, and it will dominate the market in terms of value during the forecast period.The liquid form of lactase enzyme is lucid and allows a proper blending of ingredients and improved biological reaction.



It is directly used in liquid form or sprayed and absorbed on a solid carrier.



By application, the pharmaceutical products & dietary supplements is the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Based on application, the pharmaceutical products & dietary supplements segment accounts for the largest market share in 2022.Medicines containing lactase are available in the market for lactose-intolerant consumers.



These medicines are taken before consuming milk or milk products.Lactase enzyme has different applications in the pharmaceutical industry from being used as an excipient in tablets to chewable lactase tablets for people suffering from lactose intolerance.



These lactase supplements not only help in overcoming symptoms of lactose intolerance but also help in meeting other dietary calcium needs by increasing dairy intake.



Asia Pacific is growing at the highest rate for the lactase market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the lactase market, growing between 2022 and 2027.The region is dominated by large-scale operations, primarily focused on exports, with an organized distribution chain.



The innovative product development in the region is backed by appropriate research and development facilities available.China is projected to be the largest lactase market in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period.



The increasing level of awareness regarding the benefits of lactose-free products and the lactose-intolerant population in the country is inclined toward consuming lactase enzymes through tablets and liquid drops which boosts the lactase market. Additionally, the region also offers a lucrative opportunity for companies to set up manufacturing plants due to the availability of raw materials, low-cost labor, etc.



