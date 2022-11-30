The global lactase market is estimated to be valued at USD 247 million in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 336 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.3%

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

in terms of value, between 2022 and 2027. The market is gaining momentum with increasing awareness about lactose intolerance and lactase deficiency leading to symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, stomach cramps, flatulence, etc.

New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lactase Market by Source, Form, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05933200/?utm_source=GNW
Consumers diagnosed with this condition have difficulty digesting lactose and the rising prevalence of health issues due to the consumption of milk and dairy products has resulted in the demand and consumption of lactose-free products leading to an increase in lactase enzyme demand. Key players in the market are working to provide a sustainable solution either through new product launches or by deals such as partnerships and acquisitions. This helps different players to bring their expertise and cater to the growing demands in the lactase market.

By source, the yeast segment occupies the largest market share during the forecast period in terms of values.
Based on the source, the yeast segment is estimated to occupy the largest market share during the forecast period.Lactase enzyme is extracted from different sources like bacteria, fungi, and yeast.

Yeast is one of the major sources for the extraction of lactase enzyme.Kluyveromyces lactis and Kluyveromyces fragilis (Sacchoramyces fragilis) are recognized as safe” (GRAS) by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

Therefore, lactase enzyme sourced from yeast finds major applications in the food & beverage industry, especially in the dairy industry.
• By form, the liquid segment is forecasted to account for the largest market share in terms of values.

Based on form, the liquid segment accounts for the largest market share, and it will dominate the market in terms of value during the forecast period.The liquid form of lactase enzyme is lucid and allows a proper blending of ingredients and improved biological reaction.

It is directly used in liquid form or sprayed and absorbed on a solid carrier.

By application, the pharmaceutical products & dietary supplements is the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.
Based on application, the pharmaceutical products & dietary supplements segment accounts for the largest market share in 2022.Medicines containing lactase are available in the market for lactose-intolerant consumers.

These medicines are taken before consuming milk or milk products.Lactase enzyme has different applications in the pharmaceutical industry from being used as an excipient in tablets to chewable lactase tablets for people suffering from lactose intolerance.

These lactase supplements not only help in overcoming symptoms of lactose intolerance but also help in meeting other dietary calcium needs by increasing dairy intake.

Asia Pacific is growing at the highest rate for the lactase market during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the lactase market, growing between 2022 and 2027.The region is dominated by large-scale operations, primarily focused on exports, with an organized distribution chain.

The innovative product development in the region is backed by appropriate research and development facilities available.China is projected to be the largest lactase market in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

The increasing level of awareness regarding the benefits of lactose-free products and the lactose-intolerant population in the country is inclined toward consuming lactase enzymes through tablets and liquid drops which boosts the lactase market. Additionally, the region also offers a lucrative opportunity for companies to set up manufacturing plants due to the availability of raw materials, low-cost labor, etc.

Break-up of Primaries
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 25%
• By Designation: Manager – 50%, CXOs – 25%, and Executives – 25%
• By Region: Asia Pacific – 40%, Europe – 25%, North America – 25%, and RoW – 10%

Leading players profiled in this report include the following:
• CHR. Hansen Holdings A/S (Denmark)
• Kerry Group plc. (Ireland)
• Koninklijke DSM N.V. (the Netherlands)
• Novozymes A/S (Denmark)
• Merck KGaA (Denmark)
• IFF (US)
• Amano Enzymes (Japan)
• Advanced Enzymes (India)
• Novact Corporation (US)
• Antozyme Biotech Pvt. Ltd (India)
• Nature Biosciences Pvt. Ltd (India)
• Aumgene Biosciences (India)
• Creative Enzymes (US)
• Biolaxi Enzymes Pvt. Ltd (India)
• Enzyme Biosciences Pvt. Ltd (India)
• Infinita Biotech (India)
• Mitushi Biopharma (India)
• Oenon Holdings Inc. (Japan)
• Ultreze Enzymes (India)
• Senson (Finland)

Research Coverage
This report segments the lactase market based on source, form, application, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, pricing insights, segment analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the lactase market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Reasons to buy this report
• To get a comprehensive overview of the lactase market
• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolio details, and the key strategies adopted by them
• To gain insights into the major countries/regions in which the lactase market is flourishing
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05933200/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Burakovsky's OT goal gives Kraken wild 9-8 win over Kings

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andre Burakovsky had two goals, including the winner in overtime, and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Los Angeles Kings 9-8 on Tuesday night in the highest-scoring NHL game this season. Burakovsky scored on the power play at 2:08 of the extra session to give Seattle the second six-game winning streak in franchise history. Matty Beniers and Jared McCann each had two goals in the highest-scoring game of the Kraken’s two-year existence. Alex Wennberg, Daniel Sprong and Oliver Bjo

  • Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Jags edge Ravens 28-27 on 2-pointer, Tucker's 67-yard miss

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence connected with Marvin Jones for a 10-yard touchdown with 14 seconds remaining and hit Zay Jones for a gutsy 2-point conversion, and the Jacksonville Jaguars held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 on Sunday when Justin Tucker missed a 67-yard field goal try on the last play. Tucker, who made four field goals in the game and connected from 70 yards in warmups, came up a few feet shy of the crossbar on his attempt to break by 1 yard his own record for t

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • Poulin scores late winner to lift Team Harvey's over Team Adidas at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour showcase

    Marie-Philip Poulin did what she does best on Saturday. The 31-year-old Canadian women's national hockey team star scored Team Harvey's winner with 3:20 to go in the final frame of a 4-3 victory over Team Adidas at the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's Dream Gap Tour showcase in Pittsburgh. Poulin, Canada's captain, is known for coming through in the clutch, having scored Olympic gold-medal winning goals in Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014 and Beijing 2022. Jessie Eldridge, Emily Clar

  • Brown scores 36, Tatum-less Celtics outlast Wizards 130-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 36 points and the Boston Celtics held off the Washington Wizards 130-121 on Sunday. Malcolm Brogdon added 17 points and Derrick White finished with 15 for the Celtics, who have won three straight and 12 of their last 13. It is also Boston’s second win this season over Washington, which has lost its last three. Celtics star Jayson Tatum missed his first game this season with a sprained left ankle. But his absence didn’t slow down the offense, as Boston jumped out

  • Anunoby, VanVleet combine for 52 points in Toronto Raptors' victory over Dallas

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet bounced back from an illness to score 26 points, while O.G. Anunoby added 26 points and nine rebounds and the depleted Toronto Raptors beat the Dallas Mavericks 105-100 on Saturday. Chris Boucher finished with 22 points, including a big basket in the dying seconds for Toronto (10-9). Juancho Hernangomez scored 10 points. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks (9-9) with 24 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. The Raptors have been hard hit by injuries and illness, starting the

  • Hurts sets Eagles rushing record for QB in win over Packers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran for 157 yards to set an Eagles record for a quarterback, and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers suffered an oblique injury in Philadelphia’s 40-33 victory over Green Bay on Sunday night. Hurts also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns for the NFC-best Eagles, who moved to 10-1 for the fifth time in history. Miles Sanders ran for 143 yards and two scores as Philadelphia rushed for 363 overall, the second-best total for the franchise. Rodgers left in the third quarter w

  • Titans go with undrafted rookie kicker with Bullock out

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Undrafted rookie kicker Caleb Shudak will make his NFL debut on Sunday against Cincinnati after the Tennessee Titans scratched Randy Bullock for a second straight game with an injured right calf. The Titans activated Shudak off the physically unable to perform list Saturday while downgrading Bullock from questionable to out against the Bengals. Shudak, the undrafted rookie free agent out of Iowa, returned to practice Wednesday after he hurt his right, kicking leg at the e

  • Early deficits, lots of throws add up to wins for Chargers

    Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Chubb's TD in OT gives Brissett, Browns 23-17 win over Bucs

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett wasn't seeking sympathy and he didn't want any ceremonial sendoff. After all, he's not leaving. The Browns gave him one anyway. Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied Sunday to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Brissett's final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension. Afterward, the Browns gave Brissett a game ball before the popular 29-year-old channeled Brady,