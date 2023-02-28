Global Laboratory Filtration Equipment Strategic Business Report 2023: Increase in Adoption of Laboratory Filtration Techniques Spurs Opportunities
Global Market for Laboratory Filtration Equipment
Dublin, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laboratory Filtration Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Laboratory Filtration Equipment estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Microfiltration, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.2% CAGR and reach US$922.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Ultrafiltration segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $514.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.4% CAGR
The Laboratory Filtration Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$514.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$364.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 8.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$337.2 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 64 Featured) -
3M Company
Agilent Technologies, Inc
Ahlstrom-Munksjo
AMD Manufacturing, Inc.
AQUAPORIN A/S
Avantor, Inc
Cantel Medical Corporation
Cole-Parmer North America
Cytiva
Danaher Corporation
Dow Water and Process Solutions
DuPont
GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
GVS S.p.A (Italy)
Koch Membrane Systems
MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG
MANN+HUMMEL
MilliporeSigma
Orbital Biosciences LLC
Porex Corporation
Sartorius AG
Sterlitech Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Veolia Water Technologies
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Report Metrics
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
464
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$1.6 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$3 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
8.2%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Laboratory Filtration Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
A Mixed Picture for Laboratory Equipment and Supplies Industry During the Pandemic
Global Laboratory Equipment and Supplies Market Growth Outlook (in %) for Years 2019 through 2025
What is Filtration?
Types of Filtration Techniques
An Introduction to Laboratory Filtration Equipment
Types of Lab Filtration Equipment
Major End-Use Markets
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Microfiltration Equipment Leads the Global Market
Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Companies to Foster Growth
Developed Regions Lead Market Growth
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increase in Adoption of Laboratory Filtration Techniques Spurs Opportunities for Lab Filtration Equipment
Growing Use of Laboratory Filtration in Healthcare Sector Bodes Well for the Market
Rising R&D Investments by Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Industry to Fuel Market Growth
Bioburden Control in a Booming Biopharmaceutical Industry Spells Opportunity for Lab Filtration Equipment: Global Biopharmaceutical Sales (in US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026
Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion) for 2015-2025
Adoption of Lab Filtration Equipment in Drug Discovery Continues to Surge
Global Drug Discovery Market by Segment: 2020
Focus on Bioburden Control Drives Demand for Sterile Filtration in the Biopharmaceutical Industry
Increase in Vaccine Production Pushes Up Need for Filtration Equipment
Growing Use of Membrane Filtration in Biopharmaceutical Research & Manufacturing
Transition towards Pharma 4.0 Mandate Changes to Filtration Equipment for Biopharma Industry
Increasing Focus on Quality Control Enhances Importance of Laboratory Filtration in Food & Beverages Industry
Robust Demand for Processed Foods to Benefit Demand Growth
Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
Growing Use of Filtration Techniques in Clinical Labs
Surge in COVID-19 Testing Volumes Benefits Clinical Labs, Favoring Filtration Equipment Market
Total Number of COVID-19 Tests Conducted and Tests Per Million Population in Most Impacted Countries: As on September 27, 2021
Laboratory Trends to Impact Growth in the Lab Filtration Equipment Market
Technology Advancements in Lab Equipment to Boost Long-term Growth
Sustainability Focus in Laboratory industry Impacts Lab Filtration Equipment Market
Membrane Filtration Techniques Find Preference in Testing Fluid Sample for Microorganisms
Membrane Filtration Emerges as Ideal Technique for Microbiological Testing of Water Samples
Pharmaceutical Industry Presents Opportunities for Membrane Filtration
Sterile Filtration Equipment: A Common Part of Several Lab Applications
Integrity Testing Plays a Critical Part in Laboratory Sterility Filtration
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m27kay
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900