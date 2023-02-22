The Global Laboratory Balances and Scales Market size is expected to reach $1.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.6% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·7 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The laboratory balances and scales are used to find out the mass of any object at an extreme level of precision. The mass of any object is determined by metric units like grams and kilograms or also in units of pounds and ounces.

New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laboratory Balances and Scales Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product Type, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422514/?utm_source=GNW
The balances have the characteristics to measure a broad range of substances, from a grain of synthetic solid measured by a microbalance to the mass of a big beaker on a triple beam balance.

Precision balances, compact balances, and analytical balances are the few general balances that are widely used. The modern-day weighing scale is developed weighing equipment consisting of a set of software to note and process the outcomes achieved by weighing. Earlier, electronic balances were available in the late 1960s with the feature to read and display one part in 10,000 portions.

Surely, it was a huge achievement by then, but today it has become possible to record weight to within 1 part in a few million by using a new weight detection framework and enhanced electronics. Balances and scales offer a high level of readability, a high level of accuracy, and a wide range of weighing.

Yet, a few factors can impact the results of balances and scales, such as the laboratory environment, operating temperature, moisture, vibration, and ventilation current. So, it is necessary to keep the weighing pan in a closed space or cover it to avoid the influence of dust or various contaminants. The samples in labs are kept at room temperature to avoid the development of the air current inside the closed area.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The market of laboratory balances has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic due to the disturbance in the supply chain, which created a shortage of laboratory balances and scales. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has evolved and imposed several restrictions such as lockdowns, travel restrictions, compulsory vaccination procedures, and quarantines that disrupted the manufacturing and production of laboratory balances and scales. In addition to this, temporary closure of working of various industry verticals resulted in reduced demand for balances and scales. Moreover, the rising acquisition of laboratory balances and scales has been seen in several areas like Jewelry stores and art galleries, which is expected to support the development of the laboratory balances and scales market in post pandemic period.

Market Growth Factors

Rising demand in pharmaceutical industry

The laboratories of pharmaceutical industries use balances and scales for accurate measurement. Balances and scales are highly helpful for the pharmaceutical industry in identifying the mass or amount of any substance or matter in the process of preparing drugs and maintaining the standard and regulations in pharmaceutical manufacturing. Additionally, pharmaceutical industries also use balances and scales to measure the weight of the arrived raw material stock. Owing to these factors, the demand for laboratory balances and scales is continuously surging, thereby supporting the market growth.

Arising need in chemical industry

Weighing the chemicals while manufacturing is crucial to the chemical industry. It is essential to consider the chemicals’ precision and safety. Therefore, the balances and scales are the most vital component of the chemical industry. During the packaging and manufacturing of the chemicals, it is essential to measure the mass of each element to balance the chemical equation. In this process, an ideal lab balance plays a vital role. The weighing scales measure the substance in kilograms, pounds, or other units as per the chemicals. Still, this measurement is only the mass estimation presented in the weight format. This supports the growth of the laboratory balances and scales market.

Market Restraining Factors

Accuracy can be affected

The minor vibration can also affect the sensitivity of the balances and scales. These types of disturbances need a recalibration of the analytical balance, which is costly and needs lots of time. Furthermore, as temperature and vibration can affect the balances and scales system, air can too affect the measurement of samples and the mechanism of balances and scales. The change in the air pressure of the room by means of air conditioners and open doors can impact the measurement of the vulnerable samples and thus affect the accuracy. Due to these accuracy issues associated with the laboratory balances and scales, the market is predicted to constrain in the upcoming years.

Product Type Outlook

On the basis of product type, the laboratory balances and scales market is classified into analytical balances, precision balances, moisture balances, compact scale, micro balance and others. In 2021, the micro balances segment garnered a significant revenue share in the laboratory balances and scales market. Micro scales laboratory balances are also called top-loading balances. Basically, micro-scale balances are a form of scale made to provide extremely precise results in the form of a sub-milligram range. As this device is used for tiny samples, micro-scale balances can provide correct, quick, and easy techniques for the measurement weight of the samples. Micro-scales offer a wide range of weighing abilities, with the highest capacity. The ability to offer highly accurate results will increase the demand for micro balances in the field of research.

End User Outlook

On the basis of end user, the laboratory balances and scales market is bifurcated into pharmaceutical, cosmeceutical, & biotechnology products testing laboratories, chemical & material testing laboratories, food & beverage testing laboratories and others. In 2021, the chemical & material testing laboratories segment registered a significant revenue share in the laboratory balances and scales market. Chemical balance are the beam balance tool used to test chemical quantities with extreme precision. It measures the chemical’s mass to a precision of four decimal places. It is used to analyze chemicals quantitatively. Any slight difference can be recognized by such balances. High accuracy needed in measurement of chemicals is resulting in the market growth in this segment.

Regional Outlook

Region-wise, the laboratory balanced and scales market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region led the laboratory balances and scales market by generating the largest revenue share. In terms of production and manufacturing, North America is the major producer and manufacturer of laboratory balances and scales. The United States and Canada are the main countries dominating the market due to the factors including the strict guidelines and long regulatory rules for the safety and quality of the products for end-user businesses, as well as the presence of the key market player in this region.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Mettler-Toledo International, Inc., A&D HOLON Holdings Company, Limited, Sartorius AG, Shimadzu Corporation, Adam Equipment Inc. (Indutrade AB), Essae-Teraoka Pvt. Ltd., Scientech, Inc., Radwag Balances and Scales, Kern & Sohn GmbH, and PCE Holding GmbH.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Product Type

• Analytical Balances

• Precision Balances

• Moisture Balances

• Compact Scale

• Micro Balance

• Others

By End User

• Pharmaceutical, Cosmeceutical, & Biotechnology Products Testing Laboratories

• Chemical & Material Testing laboratories

• Food & Beverage Testing Laboratories

• Others

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.

• A&D HOLON Holdings Company, Limited

• Sartorius AG

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Adam Equipment Inc. (Indutrade AB)

• Essae-Teraoka Pvt. Ltd.

• Scientech, Inc.

• Radwag Balances and Scales

• Kern & Sohn GmbH

• PCE Holding GmbH

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422514/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • It's not just the chip shortage — other supply chain disruptions are wreaking havoc on automakers and helping keep prices high

    Despite huge profits, high demand, and low inventory, automakers are bracing themselves for more supply disruptions that could impact car buyers.

  • UPDATE 2-Fire-damaged Freeport LNG gets U.S. approval for partial restart

    Freeport LNG, the second largest U.S. liquefied natural gas exporter, said on Tuesday that federal regulators had approved it to partially restart commercial operations at its Texas plant after an outage that lasted more than eight months. Gas processing was halted as federal regulators reviewed its operations and staffing. The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approved the partial restart of two of the three gas-liquefaction units, two storage tanks, and a single tanker berth, a filing showed on Tuesday.

  • Natural gas plunges 10% to its lowest level since 2020 as winter demand concerns fade

    US natural gas prices fell as much as 10% to a low of $2.06 per million BTUs on Tuesday, representing a decline of 79% from its August high.

  • Europe slashed winter gas use amid energy crisis

    European countries slashed their gas use from August to January, as unusually warm weather curbed household heating, soaring prices curtailed industrial output and governments launched emergency measures to contain the energy crisis. Overall gas use in the 27-nation European Union plunged by 19.3% from August to January compared with the five-year average for the same period, according to data published on Tuesday by EU statistics office Eurostat. Lower gas consumption has helped EU countries near the end of winter with their storage caverns unusually full - increasing confidence that they will avoid shortages.

  • Nio to build factory in China for budget EVs - sources

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio Inc plans to build a factory to produce budget EVs under a new brand for export to Europe from as early as next year, three people with knowledge of the matter said. The plan to broaden the company's lineup and expand overseas sales comes as EV sales sharply weaken in China, the world's largest auto market, following an end in state subsidies for EV purchases. Nio has been planning to launch more affordable EV products under new brand names after 2024 as part of projects codenamed "Firefly" and "Alps", according to the people, who declined to be named as the discussions are private.

  • Food firm Danone benefits from 8.7% price hike amid rising costs

    The French consumer business said it lifted pricing in Europe by almost a tenth in the final quarter of the year.

  • Bentley to end production of 'iconic' W12 petrol engine in move to electric

    Bentley will end production of its "iconic" 12-cylinder petrol engine in April next year. More than 100,000 W12s have been built at the firm's factory in Crewe, Cheshire over the past 20 years. The British luxury car manufacturer announced on Wednesday it will halt production of the famed W12 engine, launched in 2003, as it moves towards an electric alternative.

  • Spice maker McCormick sees 'pushback' from retailers on price increases -CEO

    McCormick & Company Inc is looking to hike prices on its spices and hot sauces at retailers like Walmart Inc and Kroger Co but is getting "pushback" on the increases, CEO Lawrence Kurzius said in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday. Kurzius, speaking on the sidelines of the Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference, said the "pushback on this is in line with the pushback (on) the last round" of price hikes the Frank's RedHot sauce maker introduced last year. Retailers including Walmart, the world's largest, have said they are concerned about further price increases from consumer products companies, after largely passing them on following once-in-a-generation levels of inflation.

  • Top brands pull out of Russia, but their goods remain easy to find

    Trucks carrying Coca Cola roll across the border into Russia, tourists return from abroad laden with Zara's latest designs, and local online marketplaces snap up IKEA's furniture stocks. Despite European, North American and Japanese companies exiting Russia over its actions in Ukraine, the impact on Russian consumers is minimal, although delivery times can be longer and some goods more expensive. Brands' continued availability shows the challenge companies face in controlling supply chains when exiting a market.

  • Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

    In his State of the Union speech, U.S. President Biden said that oil will be needed for at least another decade, but in reality, oil and oil products will be needed much longer

  • Will Iraq Finally Revive This Mothballed Megaproject?

    According to local news sources, the Iraqi government may finally be ready to revive the Nebras Petrochemical Project

  • Oil falls on fuel demand woes ahead of U.S. Fed comments

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Wednesday as concerns about fuel demand were stoked by expectations minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting due later in the day would indicate a need for higher interest rates. Brent crude futures for April delivery fell 66 cents, or 0.79%, to $82.39 a barrel by 1317 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for April dropped by 54 cents, or 0.71%, to $75.82 a barrel.

  • Stellantis sees car price pressure ahead as profit beats forecasts

    MILAN (Reuters) -Fiat, Ram and Peugeot maker Stellantis beat profit forecasts on Wednesday due to strong car prices and greater-than-expected merger benefits, but warned of pricing pressure as industry-wide supply chain problems ease. Automakers globally have been hit by several supply problems stemming from the global coronavirus pandemic, with the worst a shortage of semiconductor chips that has hit their production. Amid strong demand, that shortage has allowed carmakers to raise prices and Stellantis said its full-year 2022 operating profits had jumped 29%, despite a 2% drop in vehicle deliveries.

  • Supermarket rationing: UK stores launch limits on food after shelves lay empty

    Supermarket rationing: UK stores launch limits on food after shelves lay emptyPA

  • Apple TV+ reports stalling U.S. adoption, subscriptions

    Yahoo Finance Live examines Apple's plateauing data tied to U.S. adoption and subscriptions to its Apple TV+ streaming service.

  • Saudi Arabia’s Oil Revenues Hit $326 Billion In 2022

    Saudi Arabia reported oil revenues of $326 billion in 2022, its highest annual haul since Mohammed bin Salman’s reign began

  • Microsoft's president to push Activision deal at EU hearing; Google, Nvidia also present

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Microsoft President Brad Smith on Tuesday will seek to convince EU antitrust regulators at a closed hearing that the U.S. software giant's $69 billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard will boost competition. Smith will lead a delegation of 18 senior executives, including Microsoft Gaming Chief Executive Officer Phil Spencer, while Activision will be represented by its CEO Robert Kotick, a European Commission document seen by Reuters showed. The hearing will allow Xbox maker Microsoft to gauge the mood among senior EU and national competition officials and European Commission lawyers ahead of the submission of remedies to address antitrust concerns.

  • Crude oil mixed; global supply outlook uncertain

    Oil prices struggled for direction on Tuesday, as traders assessed optimism over China’s recovery, future Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and uncertain global supply. By 09:20 ET (14:20 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 0.3% higher at $76.78 a barrel, while the Brent contract fell 0.9% to $83.30 a barrel. The crude market has struggled over the last week on fears that sticky inflation in the U.S., including producer prices rising the most since June, would prompt the Federal Reserve to continue lifting interest rates for longer than previously expected.

  • General Mills lifts sales, profit forecasts on price hikes, steady demand

    Shares rose about 4% as Chief Executive Jeffrey Harmening said at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference that despite consumers feeling the pinch, there has not been any push-back on the price hikes in the last few quarters. Global packaged food manufacturers like General Mills and Procter & Gamble Co have raised product prices in recent months due to spiraling costs of labor, raw materials, supply chain and transportation.

  • India Invokes Maximum Energy Output Law from Coal Plants

    With India gearing up for massive power usage in the second quarter, the government will utilize an emergency law that will demand maximum output from power plants running on imported coal