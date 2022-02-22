Global Laboratory Automation Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laboratory Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global laboratory automation market reached a value of US$ 5.63 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 8.84 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.69% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Laboratory automation can be defined broadly as any device, software or process that requires minimal human intervention and improves the efficiency of the laboratory. Laboratory automation may include the use of robots, conveyors, software, machine vision, etc

Laboratory automation has played a major role in saving time, reducing costs, eliminating human error and improving the efficiency of experiments. As a result, automation has moved past the "nice to have" to the "must have" in the modern laboratory. Laboratory teams today are continually looking for ways to increase their efficiency and improve the long-term value of their operations. Organisations are now adopting laboratory automation solutions to enhance their work and maximize the efficiency of their testing processes

Market Drivers:

Laboratory automation is playing a major role in maximizing the accuracy of laboratory results and minimizing human errors to ensure that work is completed efficiently. It also enables the laboratory to deliver the reports quickly ensuring that actionable data is available on a short notice for review

Automation is also enabling laboratories to reduce manual work. Automation solutions can complete many testing processes that would otherwise require significant amount of manual work. Labor costs account for a significant share of the total laboratory costs. Moreover, automation systems improve the productivity of labs and reduce the increase in costs that may arise due to wastage

The application of automation systems has also led to a significant increase in the productivity of the drug discovery process. These systems can operate for long hours with minimal monitoring and instruction. They also allow more time for researchers to focus on their core work and reduce their time on repetitive tasks
Automated testing solutions enable the ideal ways to protect data and ensure that it is easily available for lab teams. These systems also improve productivity of lab teams as they can track everything that happens to a sample, enabling them to view its entire history

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global laboratory automation market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, equipment and software type and end-user

Breakup by Type:

  • Modular Automation

  • Whole Lab Automation

Based on the type, the market has been segmented into modular automation and whole lab automation. Modular automation currently dominates this market

Breakup by Equipment and Software Type:

  • Automated Clinical Laboratory Systems

  • Workstations

  • LIMS (Laboratory Information Management Systems)

  • Sample Transport Systems

  • Specimen Handling Systems

  • Storage Retrieval Systems

  • Automated Drug Discovery Laboratory Systems

  • Plate Readers

  • Automated Liquid Handling Systems

  • LIMS (Laboratory Information Management Systems)

  • Robotic Systems

  • Storage Retrieval Systems

  • Dissolution Testing Systems

Based on the equipment/software type, the market has been segmented into automated clinical laboratory systems and automated drug discovery laboratory systems. Currently, automated clinical laboratory systems represents the larger segment. The automated clinical laboratory systems have been further segmented into automated workstations, LIMS, sample transport systems, specimen handling systems and storage retrieval systems. Similarly, the automated drug discovery laboratory systems have been further segmented into automated plate readers, automated liquid handling systems, LIMS, robotics, storage retrieval systems and dissolution testing systems

Breakup by End-User:

  • Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

  • Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

  • Research and Academic Institutes

Based on the end-users, the market has been segmented into biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies; hospitals and diagnostic laboratories; and research and academic institutes

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Europe

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, North America is the biggest market

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Danaher, PerkinElmer, Tecan Group, Thermo Fisher, Abbott Diagnostics, Agilent Technologies, Aurora Biomed, Becton Dickinson, BioMerieux, Biotek Instruments, Brooks Automation, Cerner, Eppendorf, Hamilton Storage Technologies, LabVantage Solutions, Labware, Olympus, Qiagen, Roche Holding, Siemens Healthcare, etc

This report provides a deep insight into the global laboratory automation market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the laboratory automation industry in any manner.

Key Question Answered in this Report
1. What was the global laboratory automation market size in 2021?
2. What will be the global laboratory automation market outlook during the forecast period (2022-2027)?
3. What are the global laboratory automation market drivers?
4. What are the major trends in the global laboratory automation market?
5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global laboratory automation market?
6. What is the global laboratory automation market breakup by type?
7. What is the global laboratory automation market breakup by equipment and software type?
8. What is the global laboratory automation market breakup by end user?
9. What are the major regions in the global laboratory automation market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Laboratory Automation Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Equipment and Software Type
5.6 Market Breakup by End-User
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
5.9 SWOT Analysis
5.10 Value Chain Analysis
5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Modular Automation
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Whole Lab Automation
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Equipment and Software Type
7.1 Automated Clinical Laboratory Systems
7.1.1 Workstations
7.1.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.1.2 Market Forecast
7.1.2 LIMS (Laboratory Information Management Systems)
7.1.2.1 Market Trends
7.1.2.2 Market Forecast
7.1.3 Sample Transport Systems
7.1.3.1 Market Trends
7.1.3.2 Market Forecast
7.1.4 Specimen Handling Systems
7.1.4.1 Market Trends
7.1.4.2 Market Forecast
7.1.5 Storage Retrieval Systems
7.1.5.1 Market Trends
7.1.5.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Automated Drug Discovery Laboratory Systems
7.2.1 Plate Readers
7.2.1.1 Market Trends
7.2.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2.2 Automated Liquid Handling Systems
7.2.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2.2 Market Forecast
7.2.3 LIMS (Laboratory Information Management Systems)
7.2.3.1 Market Trends
7.2.3.2 Market Forecast
7.2.4 Robotic Systems
7.2.4.1 Market Trends
7.2.4.2 Market Forecast
7.2.5 Storage Retrieval Systems
7.2.5.1 Market Trends
7.2.5.2 Market Forecast
7.2.6 Dissolution Testing Systems
7.2.6.1 Market Trends
7.2.6.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End-User
8.1 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Research and Academic Institutes
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Market Structure
10.2 Key Players
10.3 Profiles of Key Players
10.3.1 Danaher
10.3.2 PerkinElmer
10.3.3 Tecan Group
10.3.4 Thermo Fisher
10.3.5 Abbott Diagnostics
10.3.6 Agilent Technologies
10.3.7 Aurora Biomed
10.3.8 Becton, Dickinson and Company
10.3.9 Biomatrix
10.3.10 Biotech Instruments
10.3.11 Brooks Automation
10.3.12 Cerner
10.3.13 Eppendorf
10.3.14 Hamilton Storage Technologies
10.3.15 LabVantage Solutions
10.3.16 Labware
10.3.17 Olympus
10.3.18 Qiagen
10.3.19 Roche Holding
10.3.20 Siemens Healthcare

