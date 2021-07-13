Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies Market to Reach $27.5 Billion by 2027
Abstract: Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies Market to Reach $27. 5 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies estimated at US$19.
1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hemodialysis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$19.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Peritoneal Dialysis segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR
The Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.
CRRT Systems Segment to Record 7% CAGR
In the global CRRT Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 89 Featured)
Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Baxter International, Inc.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care North America
JMS Co. Ltd.
Kawasumi Laboratories
Medical Components, Inc.
Nikkiso Group
Nipro Corporation
Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc.
Teleflex Medical
Terumo Corporation
Toray Medical Co. Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Disease Leads to Notable Surge in Kidney Failure Rates
Dialysis Facilities Step Up Efforts to Protect Kidney Failure
Patients from COVID-19
Spike in COVID-19-related Kidney Failure Cases amidst Shortage
of Dialysis Machines
Kidney Dialysis Equipment & Supplies: An Introductory Prelude
Rising Prevalence of Kidney Diseases: Cornerstone for Present &
Future Growth
EXHIBIT 1: ESRD Prevalence Worldwide: Number of Treated ESRD
Patients Per Million Population in Select Countries for 2019
EXHIBIT 2: Global Dialysis Patient Population Breakdown by
Geographic Region/Country (2019 and 2024)
EXHIBIT 3: Global Population of Kidney Disease Patients
Undergoing Treatment by Type of Modality (2019 and 2022P):
Percentage Breakdown of Patients Undergoing Dialysis Therapy
and Kidney Transplantation
Outlook
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Set for a Steady
Growth
Hemodialysis Continue to Dominate the Dialysis Equipment Market
Peritoneal Dialysis Segment to Report Improved Growth
Demand for Dialysis Disposables Remains Strong
Developed Regions Account for a Major Share
EXHIBIT 4: Developed Regions Dominate the Global Dialysis
Equipment & Supplies Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues
for Developed Regions and Developing Regions (2020 & 2027P)
Developing Markets: Hot Spots for Future Growth
Competition
Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
Hemodialysis (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning
for 2019
Peritoneal Dialysis (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key
Players: 2019
Leading Players in the Global Continuous Renal Replacement
Market: 2019
Product Recalls Remain Key Concern for Participants
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Number of ICU Patients Spurs the Need for CRRT
Technological Advancements to Bolster CRRT Market Growth
Development of New Hemofilters to Propel Market Expansion
Development of CRRT System for Pediatric Patients
Technological Innovations Pave the Way Forward
Hemodialysis Remains the Major Modality for Dialysis Treatment
EXHIBIT 5: Global Dialysis Patient Population Distribution by
Modality for Select Countries (2016): Percentage Breakdown of
Hemodialysis (HD) and Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) Patients
EXHIBIT 6: Global Population of ESRD Patients Undergoing
Therapy by Type of Treatment (2019): Percentage Breakdown of
Patients Receiving Hemodialysis, Kidney Transplants, and
Peritoneal Dialysis
Nocturnal Hemodialysis: A Promising Technique for Dialysis
Home Hemodialysis: A Niche Albeit High Potential Market
EXHIBIT 7: World Dialysis Clinics Market by Region (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Patients Treated by Type of Operator
EXHIBIT 8: Global Dialysis Market by Region: Percentage
Breakdown of Patients Receiving Dialysis Treatment in In-
Centre and Home Settings for 2019
Affinity for Home-Based Care Strengthens Prospects for PD Market
EXHIBIT 9: HD-PD Treatment Cost Ratio for China, India, Mexico,
UK, and US
New Machines Designed to Address Requirement for Pediatric
Dialysis
High-Flux Dialyzers Gain Traction
Synthetic Dialyzers Emerge As Mainstay Tools
Increasing Penetration of Single-Use Dialyzers
Rise in Lifestyle Diseases Fuels Incidence of Renal Diseases
EXHIBIT 10: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019,
2030 & 2045)
EXHIBIT 11: Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults
Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030,
and 2045
EXHIBIT 12: World Diabetes Prevalence (2000 - 2019)
EXHIBIT 13: Top 10 Countries with Highest Number of Adults
Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) for 2019 and 2045
EXHIBIT 14: Global Diabetes Mellitus Population Breakdown by
Geographic Region: 2019, 2030 and 2045
EXHIBIT 15: Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in
Male and Females Aged 25+ Years
Burgeoning Global Geriatric Populace, Longer Life Expectancy to
Sustain Demand for Renal Care Procedures
EXHIBIT 16: Global Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years:
2010-2015; 2020-2025; and 2045-2050
EXHIBIT 17: Global Population Statistics for 65+ Age Group:
(Male & Female) by Region: 2019 and 2050
EXHIBIT 18: Number of Persons Aged 65 Years and Above, By
Region: 2019 And 2050
Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Boost Dialysis
Infrastructure Development and Market Access in Developing
Countries
EXHIBIT 19: Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP by Region for
2019
DIALYSIS: A REVIEW
Dialysis: A Historical Perspective
Kidney Disorders Addressed Through Dialysis
Dialysis Methods
Hemodialysis (HD)
Peritoneal Dialysis (PD)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
