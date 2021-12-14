Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market, Forecast to 2025 with a Detailed Analysis of Chegg, Club Z!, iTutorGroup, Pearson, Stride, Think & Learn, and More

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global K-12 online tutoring market is poised to grow by $62.94 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the growing importance of STEM education and cost benefits and flexibility of K-12 online tutoring. The study identifies the growing use of games for online tutoring and assessment as one of the prime reasons driving the k-12 online tutoring market growth during the next few years.



The market is segmented as below:

By Type

Assessments

Subjects

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading K-12 online tutoring market vendors that include:

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Chegg Inc.

Club Z! Inc.

iTutorGroup

Pearson PLC

Providence Equity Partners LLC

Stride Inc.

TAL Education Group

Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Also, the K-12 online tutoring market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



