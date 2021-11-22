The Global Jet Fuel Additives Market is expected to grow by USD 288.50 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period

Global Jet Fuel Additives Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the jet fuel additives market and it is poised to grow by USD 288. 50 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.

85% during the forecast period. Our report on the jet fuel additives market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high growth of the aviation industry and the growing demand for biofuels in the aviation sector. In addition, high growth of the aviation industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The jet fuel additives market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger

• Cargo



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing demand from emerging economies as one of the prime reasons driving the jet fuel additives market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading jet fuel additives market vendors that include BASF SE, Chevron Corp., Cummins Inc., Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd., Dow Inc., General Electric Co., Innospec Inc., NewMarket Corp., and Royal Dutch Shell Plc. Also, the jet fuel additives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

