The Global IoT Data Management Market is forecast to grow by USD 69.28 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global IoT Data Management Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the IoT data management market and is forecast to grow by USD 69.28 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global IoT Data Management Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06208022/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the IoT data management market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in industrial automation, the large-scale benefits of using IoT devices, and the growing demand for smart homes.



The IoT data management market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Solutions

• Services



By Deployment

• Private/Hybrid

• Public



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies leveraging manufacturing data for predictive maintenance as one of the prime reasons driving the IoT data management market growth during the next few years. Also, the need to improve business efficiency and the growing importance of data-driven business outcomes in the industrial sector will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the IoT data management market covers the following areas:

• IoT data management market sizing

• IoT data management market forecast

• IoT data management market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading IoT data management market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Avnet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., EUROTECH Spa, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., InfluxData Inc., International Business Machines Corp., LogFuze Inc., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Siemens AG, Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., Teradata Corp., and Striim International Inc.. Also, the IoT data management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06208022/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



