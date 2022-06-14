Global Invasive Brain-Computer interface (BCI) Market Research Report 2022: Real-time Decoding of Macroscopic Brain States Becomes Critical

Company Logo

Patients with Locked-in Syndrome, who are unable to communicate, represent the target population of Brain-computer Interface research over the past 20 years. In this context, real-time decoding of macroscopic brain states becomes critical.



Patients with Locked-In Syndrome often experience opsoclonus-myoclonus, a condition in which the eyes seemingly randomly and involuntarily move rapidly in the horizontal, vertical, and diagonal directions.

This makes communications extremely difficult, if not impossible, for patients relying on eye communication and typical assistive technology such as the detection of eye movement and voice prosthetics are ineffective, and in the vast majority useless.

Aphasia/dysphasia presents in 20-30% and anarthria/dysarthria in 40% of acute stroke patients, resulting in difficulty in expressing thoughts in language or a total inability to do so (expressive motor aphasia/dysphasia), as well as difficulty in comprehending language (receptive aphasia/dysphasia) or producing speech (anarthria/dysarthria).

Approximately 7.5 million people in the United States have trouble using their voices.

Approximately 1 million Americans suffer from aphasia.

The number of individuals with voice disorders is 0.98% in a treatment-seeking population.

5% to 10% of Americans may have communication disorders.

54 spinal cord injuries per million population or 17,730 injuries in the US each year.

About of new spinal cord injuries cases are 78% male, 22% female.

The leading cause of spinal cord injuries are motor vehicle accidents (39.3%), followed by falls (31.8%), acts of violence (13.5%), sports (8%), medical/surgical consequences (4.3%), and other (3.1%).

The leading cause of motor paralysis was stroke (33.7%), followed by spinal cord injury (27.3%) and multiple sclerosis (18.6%).

Approximately 1.7% of the U.S. population reported they were living with some form of paralysis, defined by the study as a central nervous system disorder resulting in difficulty or inability to move the upper or lower extremities.

Key Topics Covered:



Overview

Percentage range of Speech paralysis possibility due to selected diseases

Number of Motor paralysis due to Spinal Cord Injury



Number of scholarly citations since 2000 on the subject of Locked-in Syndrome

Number of publications since 2000 on the subject Locked-in Syndrome (LIS)

What is Required for Long Term Usage of Utah and EcoG electrodes by iBCI?

Invasive BCI Companies Funding, million USD

ECoG Companies Funding, million USD

Utah Companies Funding, million USD

Brain-Computer Interface (BCI)

Invasive BCI stimulation

Invasive BCI recording

Utah electrodes

microECoG

ECoG electrodes

Risks of using Invasive Brain-Computer Interface (iBCI)

SWOT analysis of Invasive Brain-Computer Interface (iBCI)

Companies specialized in ECoG microelectrodes with disclosed funding

Companies specialized in microECoG microelectrodes with disclosed funding

Companies specialized in Utah microelectrodes with disclosed funding

Investors

Takeaways



