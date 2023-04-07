Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market to Surge at a 7.3% CAGR from 2023-2031, Reaching a Valuation of US$ 20.5 Billion | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - The Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the 2023-2031 forecast period. According to the study published by Transparency Market Research, a valuation of US$ 20.5 billion is expected for the industry by 2031.

The market is expected to be driven by an increase in the prevalence of autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, immune thrombocytopenia purpura (ITP), and Kawasaki syndrome.

The incidence of autoimmune disorders varies across different regions. A study commissioned by the U.S National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences concluded that concentrations of antinuclear bodies rose from 11% in early blood samples in the late 1980s and early 1990s to almost 16% in the 2010s. This exposed patients' vulnerability to autoimmune disease. Likewise, in the U.K., almost 7% of the population have at least one autoimmune disease, which totals around 4 million people.

Besides autoimmune disorders, intravenous immunoglobulins are also being utilized for treating infectious diseases. Their usage especially spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic. While explicit usage of intravenous IgGs is not sanctioned or recommended, they have been permitted to experiment on patients during clinical trials. A phase 3 clinical trial sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) was titled Inpatient Treatment with Anti-Coronavirus Immunoglobulin (ITAC). The antibody solution which was tested in this trial was the anti-coronavirus hyperimmune intravenous immunoglobulin (hIVIG).

As the healthcare industry experiences various advancements, applications of intravenous immunoglobulins continue to rise. For instance, intravenous IgGs are being considered for treating acute rheumatic fever (ARF). ARF remains the leading cause of acquired heart disease in children globally. Intravenous immunoglobulin, a proven immunomodulator, may benefit cardiac conditions of an autoimmune nature. Also, in 2023, it was revealed that Gamunex® 10% is licensed for treating severe acute exacerbations of myasthenia gravis. The Gamunex® 10% license for the treatment of MG exacerbations is supported by several clinical studies.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

The global intravenous immunoglobulin market was valued at US$ 11.2 billion in 2021

Based on indication, intravenous immunoglobulins are extensively used to detect hypogammaglobulinemia

Hospitals to remain preferred sites for intravenous immunoglobulin administration

The market for intravenous immunoglobulin is likely to grow 1.8x from 2022 to 2031

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market: Growth Drivers

Usage of intravenous immunoglobulins is expected to rise, thanks to a surge in the incidence of primary immunodeficiency diseases. Immunoglobulin (IG) replacement therapy has served as a lifesaving treatment in primary immunodeficiency diseases (PID) for more than six decades.

Approximately 70% of patients with PID require IG replacement to maintain their health during the course of the disease. It is estimated that about one-third of IG products are used for replacement therapy in these patients.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a rush to develop therapeutics to combat the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus causing the disease. Intravenous immunoglobulins came into the picture, being used to treat severely infected patients unable to produce enough antibodies, acting as hyperimmune

As per the World Health Organization, presently there are over 50 different primary immune deficiencies, including specific antibody deficiency and X-linked hypo-gamma globulinemia. Hence, intravenous immunoglobulins are expected to find significant applications in the near future

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market: Regional Profile

North America to emerge as the kingpin in the intravenous immunoglobulin market. These are most prominently utilized for treating certain inflammatory diseases, such as mitosis.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the 2nd most prominent destination for availing intravenous immunoglobulin treatments. This is attributed to an increased incidence of autoimmune disorders.

Competitive Landscape

The market for intravenous immunoglobulins comprises the following players:

Baxalta Incorporated

Biotest AG

China Biologic Products Inc.

CSL Behring LLC

Grifols S.A

Kedrion Biopharma

LFB Biomedicaments S.A

Octapharma AG

Sanquin Plasma Products B.V

The aforementioned players rely on a plethora of expansion strategies, including mergers & acquisitions, research collaborations, and introducing innovative product lines. Some specific developments in the market are as follows:

In November 2022, Biotest AG received regulatory approval for its new intravenous immunoglobulin Yimmugo® . The approval was granted by the Paul-Ehrlich Institute. The immunoglobulin will be used as replacement therapy for patients with congenital and secondary acquired immunodeficiency. It will also be useful in providing immunomodulation in primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) among other ailments

Grifols S.A announced a collaboration agreement with Selagine Inc. in March 2023 to develop immunoglobulin eye drops to treat dry eye disease. The treatment once finished with clinical development and regulatory authorizations would become Grifols' first ocular-surface indicated medicine.

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market: Key Segments

By Indication

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)

Primary Humoral Immunodeficiency

Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)

Guillain-Barre Syndrome

Myasthenia Gravis

Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN)

Kawasaki Disease

Hypogammaglobulinemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

