Global Intracranial Aneurysm Market to Reach USD 2.7 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

·5 min read
Surge in the incidences of brain aneurysms, rise in the geriatric population, and increase in adoption of technologically advanced intracranial aneurysm products such as endovascular coils, surgical clipping, and flow diverters drive the growth of the global intracranial aneurysm market. Based on type, the endovascular coiling segment held the major share in 2021. By region, however, the Asia-Pacific region would portray the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Portland, OR, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new business intelligence report released by Allied Market Research, the global Intracranial Aneurysm Market was estimated at $1.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $2.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Market Size in 2031

$2.7 Billion

CAGR

7.6 %

No. of Pages in Report

243

Segments Covered

Type, End-user, and Region.

Drivers

Surge in the incidences of brain aneurysms

Rise in the geriatric population

Increase in adoption of technologically advanced intracranial aneurysm products such as endovascular coils, surgical clipping, and flow diverters

Opportunities

Launch of innovative minimally invasive endovascular coiling instruments

Restraints

High cost of disease management and several complications occurring during the craniotomy surgery


Covid-19 Scenario-

  • To reduce the spread of the Covid-19 virus, brain surgeries were frequently being postponed or even cancelled during the timeframe, which impacted the global intracranial aneurysm market negatively.

  • However, as the global situation started getting better, the market also recovered at a show & steady pace.

The global intracranial aneurysm market is analyzed across brand end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on type, the endovascular coiling segment held nearly half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.2% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the hospitals segment garnered nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also project the fastest CAGR of 7.9% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the global intracranial aneurysm market across North America generated around two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.9% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global intracranial aneurysm market report include B. Braun, Evonos GmbH & Co. KG, Delta Surgical, Integra Lifescience Holding Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Terumo Global (Microvention), Spiegelberg, Microport Scientific Corporation, Mizuho Medical Incorporation, and Stryker Corporation. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.


