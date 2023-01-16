Global Internet of Things in Healthcare Market Size & Trends
Medtronic, Hillrom- Welch Allyn, Stanley Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, AgaMtrix, iHealth Lab, Inc, AliveCor,Inc, Bio Telemetry, Inc, Omron Healthcare, Inc, Siemens AG, and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. among others, are some of the key players in the global internet of things in healthcare market.
Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Internet of Things in Healthcare Market is expected to grow from USD 115.5 billion in 2023 to USD 335.6 billion by 2028 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2023 to 2028.
Technology advancements, rising incidence rates of chronic diseases like COPD, genetic diseases, respiratory diseases, and others, improved accessibility to high-speed internet, and the adoption of supportive government regulatory policies are the main drivers of the internet of things market's growth in the healthcare sector.
Key Market Insights
As per the application outlook, patient monitoring is expected to be the largest segment in the global internet of things in the healthcare market from 2023 to 2028
As per the component outlook, the service segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global internet of things in the healthcare market from 2023 to 2028
The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
North America will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
By Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Device
System & Software
Service
By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Patient Monitoring
Telemedicine
Workflow Management
By Connectivity Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Wi-Fi
Bluetooth
Satellite
By End-User
Hospital
Research Laboratories
Government Authority
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Thailand
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Rest of APAC
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Chile
Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Israel
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com
