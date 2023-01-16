Global Internet of Things in Healthcare Market Size & Trends

Global Market Estimates

Medtronic, Hillrom- Welch Allyn, Stanley Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, AgaMtrix, iHealth Lab, Inc, AliveCor,Inc, Bio Telemetry, Inc, Omron Healthcare, Inc, Siemens AG, and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. among others, are some of the key players in the global internet of things in healthcare market.

Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Internet of Things in Healthcare Market is expected to grow from USD 115.5 billion in 2023 to USD 335.6 billion by 2028 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2023 to 2028.



Technology advancements, rising incidence rates of chronic diseases like COPD, genetic diseases, respiratory diseases, and others, improved accessibility to high-speed internet, and the adoption of supportive government regulatory policies are the main drivers of the internet of things market's growth in the healthcare sector.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Internet of Things in Healthcare Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the application outlook, patient monitoring is expected to be the largest segment in the global internet of things in the healthcare market from 2023 to 2028

As per the component outlook, the service segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global internet of things in the healthcare market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

North America will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

By Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Device

System & Software

Service





By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Patient Monitoring

Telemedicine

Workflow Management





By Connectivity Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Satellite





By End-User

Hospital

Research Laboratories

Government Authority





By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





