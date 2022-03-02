Global Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Markets, 2022-2027 - Emergence of Multispecialty Healthcare Facilities in Developing Countries to Offer High-Growth Potential
Global Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market
Dublin, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The interactive patient engagement solutions market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 18% during the period 2022-2027.
The positive results of interactive patient engagement solutions are widespread in reducing medical costs. Nursing was at the forefront of achieving these results and was one of the first users of healthcare IT to feature interactive patient involvement.
With hospitals increasingly generating revenue outlooks for solution providers in the interactive patient engagement market, healthcare systems relentlessly focus on improving patient outcomes. The role of patient involvement in promoting patient loyalty in a hospital environment is key to driving the use of such systems in the market for interactive patient involvement solutions.
KEY POINTS
Technology development continues to transform the consumer health experience through the platforms that provide flexible and customizable communications with multiple modalities, such as SMS texts, downloadable apps, interactive voice output (IVR), or patient portals, make it easy for patients to access, eventually benefit the interactive patients engagement accessibility solutions in the market
Access to the patient portal may improve patient engagement and change the way healthcare is delivered, healthcare improvements are associated with specific portals, such as the use of secure messages as a patient-provider and patient access to test results propel the growth of the interactive patient engagement solutions market
SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
Technology advancements have facilitated new ways of patient engagement. The proliferation of electronic health recording systems and mobile technology in care facilities offers the opportunity to use technology to increase engagement. Patients receive more patient-centric care, have a higher level of trust with their doctor, a better relationship, and more trust and increased patient engagement is positively correlated with reduced overall spending and reduced litigation against healthcare professionals experience the top-line growth in the market
A web-based out-patient portal helps patients manage their health by giving them access to their medical information, scheduling appointments, tracking medications, and communicating with doctors and care team members. Although early studies usually relied on survey data, using data from the health portal application, systematically investigated patient use of the out-patient portal and how patients interact with the tool
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
North America captured a dominant position in the interactive patient engagement solutions market. The presence of a large proportion of the patient population, coupled with better adoption of digital healthcare with the latest advancements in HCIT is the primary factor for its high market share in the global interactive patients engagement solutions market
The adoption rate of advanced HCIT technologies in healthcare is emerging in APAC. Less awareness about technologies, lack of patient education and high implementation costs are challenging factors for the key market players to invest in adopting new technologies to accelerate the growth of the market
VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors, especially giant players, are increasingly focusing on pursuing organic growth strategies such as product innovations and emerging companies to expand their presence, enhance product portfolio, and improve expertise in the market. Thereby gaining traction among end-users in the interactive patient engagement solutions market
Epic partnered with Intelliguard to develop an interface to integrate its wireless medication management tracking technology and estimated at least 40% of the US population had medical data stored in Epic's EHR, and this implementation is for the further improvisation on the interface, thereby developing a healthy interactive patients engagement in the market
FACTORS IMPACTING THE GROWTH OF THE MARKET
The Emergence of Multispecialty Healthcare Facilities in Developing Countries to Offer High-Growth Potential
Technological Advancements in IPE Solutions and New Product Launches
Paradigm Shift Towards Patient Education for Clinical Efficiency
Growth in Medical Tourism
Advances in Telehealth & Telemedicine Technology Encouraging Adoption of PES
Government Initiatives to Promote the Adoption of HCIT Solutions
Increasing Number Of mHealth Applications
Growing Hospitalization Rate Owing to the Rising Burden of Chronic Diseases
Prominent Vendors
Epic Systems
GetWellNetwork
Sentrics
Sonifi Health
Other Prominent Vendors
Aceso Interactive
Advantech
ARBOR Technology
Barco
Buddy Healthcare
BEWATEC ConnectedCare
ClinicAll
Globestar Systems
DMF Systems
eVideon
Healthcare Information (HCI)
HealthHub Patient Engagement Solutions
Hospedia
I3 Solutions
J2 Interactive
Lincor
MDM Commercial
pCare
PDi Communication Systems
ResMed
TeleHealth Services
The Access Group
Vocera Communications
