The Global Interactive Children's Books Market is forecast to grow by $711.99 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period

Global Interactive Children’s Books Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the interactive children’s books market and is forecast to grow by $711.99 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period.

Our report on the interactive children’s books market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by using interactive books for early literacy, the growing popularity of ebooks, and the growing use of gamification for interactive learning.



The interactive children’s books market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Physical books

• eBooks



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing e-commerce and m-commerce market as one of the prime reasons driving the interactive children’s books market growth during the next few years. Also, the personalization of storybooks and the increasing number of independently published books will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the interactive children’s books market covers the following areas:

• Interactive children’s books market sizing

• Interactive children’s books market forecast

• Interactive children’s books market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading interactive children’s books market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., Arbordale Publishing LLC, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Corus Entertainment Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Holiday House, I See Me, Lee and Low Books, Lerner Publishing Group Inc., Lulu Press Inc., Paramount Global, Peachtree Publishing Co. Inc., Pearson Plc, PLANETA CORPORACION Srl, RELX Plc, Scholastic Corp., Smashwords Inc., Sourcebooks LLC, The Walt Disney Co., and Walker Books Ltd. Also, the interactive children’s books market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

