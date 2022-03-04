Global Intelligent PDU Market (2021 to 2026) - by Application Type, Type, Power Phase Type, Industry Type and Geography

Company Logo

Global Intelligent PDU Market

Global Intelligent PDU Market

Dublin, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Intelligent PDU Market (2021-2026) by Application Type, Type, Power Phase Type, Industry Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Intelligent PDU Market is estimated to be USD 1.45 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.15 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.15%.



Market Dynamics

The Global Intelligent PDU Market is driving due to the increasing demand for intelligent power distribution units for high-power capabilities in high power density environments. Rising environmental and safety concerns are fuelling the market's growth.

Additionally, rising demand for intelligent products and power monitoring solutions integrated with intelligent PDUs, and increasing adoption of intelligent PDU in various industries such as telecom & IT, healthcare, transportation, BFSI, energy, government, and industrial manufacturing for making competent manufacturing bodies are driving the growth of the market. On the other hand, the high implementation cost of intelligent power distribution units (PDU) compared to basic PDU, and rising density in more prominent data centers restrict the market's growth.



Furthermore, increasing demand and adoption of cloud computing and other communication solutions worldwide and the rising implantation of portable data centers will create potential opportunities for the market to grow in the forecasted period. Moreover, lacks of awareness related to the benefits of intelligent PDU is a challenge for the market's growth.



Market Segmentation

The Global Intelligent PDU Market is segmented further based on Application Type, Type, Power Phase Type, Industry Type, and Geography.

By Application Type, the market is classified into Educational Labs, Datacentres, VoIP Phone Systems, Industrial Power Solutions, and Commercial Applications/Networks Closet.

By Type, the market is classified into Metered, Monitored, Switched, Automatic Transfer Switch, Hot Swap, and Dual Circuit.

By Power Phase Type, the market is classified into Single Phase and Three Phase.

By Industry Type, the market is classified into Telecom & IT, BFSI, Healthcare, Transportation, Industrial Manufacturing, Energy, and Government.

By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.

Story continues

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are ABB Ltd, AGC Networks Limited, Cisco Systems, Inc, Cyber Power Systems, Inc, Eaton Corporation plc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Legrand, nVent Electric plc, Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Group Corp, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Intelligent PDU Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand in High-Power Density Environments

4.1.2 Rising Demand for Power Monitoring Solutions in Data Centres

4.1.3 Rising Concern Related to Environment and Safety

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Implementation Cost of Intelligent PDU

4.2.2 Rising Density in Data Centres

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Demand and Adoption of Cloud Computing

4.3.2 Rising Portable Datacentres

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness of Intelligent PDU



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Intelligent PDU Market, By Application Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Educational Labs

6.3 Datacentres

6.4 VoIP Phone Systems

6.5 Industrial Power Solutions

6.6 Commercial Applications/Networks Closet



7 Global Intelligent PDU Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Metered

7.3 Monitored

7.4 Switched

7.5 Automatic Transfer Switch

7.6 Hot Swap

7.7 Dual Circuit



8 Global Intelligent PDU Market, By Power Phase Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Single Phase

8.3 Three Phase



9 Global Intelligent PDU Market, By Industry Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Telecom & IT

9.3 BFSI

9.4 Healthcare

9.5 Transportation

9.6 Industrial Manufacturing

9.7 Energy

9.8 Government



10 Global Intelligent PDU Market, By Geography



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

12 Company Profiles

12.1 ABB Ltd

12.2 AGC Networks Limited

12.3 Anord Mardix

12.4 BMC Manufacturing, LLC

12.5 Chatsworth Products, Inc

12.6 Cisco Systems, Inc

12.7 Cyber Power Systems, Inc

12.8 Cyber Switching Solutions

12.9 Delta Electronics, Inc

12.10 Eaton Corporation plc

12.11 Elcom International Pvt Ltd

12.12 Emerson Electric Co

12.13 Fujitsu Limited

12.14 General Electric Company

12.15 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

12.16 Labhya Tech Systems

12.17 Legrand

12.18 Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc

12.19 NETRACK

12.20 nVent Electric plc

12.21 PDU eXpert UK Ltd

12.22 Powertek

12.23 Rittal Holdings Ltd

12.24 Schneider Electric SE

12.25 Shenzhen HaiPengXin Electronics Co Ltd

12.26 Sunshine Networking Solutions

12.27 The Siemon Company

12.28 TIM Infratech Private Limited

12.29 Vertiv Group Corp

12.30 VLP Electric Company Private Limited



13 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fcxndv

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



