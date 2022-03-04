Global Intelligent PDU Market (2021 to 2026) - by Application Type, Type, Power Phase Type, Industry Type and Geography

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Intelligent PDU Market

Global Intelligent PDU Market
Global Intelligent PDU Market

Dublin, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Intelligent PDU Market (2021-2026) by Application Type, Type, Power Phase Type, Industry Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Intelligent PDU Market is estimated to be USD 1.45 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.15 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.15%.

Market Dynamics

The Global Intelligent PDU Market is driving due to the increasing demand for intelligent power distribution units for high-power capabilities in high power density environments. Rising environmental and safety concerns are fuelling the market's growth.

Additionally, rising demand for intelligent products and power monitoring solutions integrated with intelligent PDUs, and increasing adoption of intelligent PDU in various industries such as telecom & IT, healthcare, transportation, BFSI, energy, government, and industrial manufacturing for making competent manufacturing bodies are driving the growth of the market. On the other hand, the high implementation cost of intelligent power distribution units (PDU) compared to basic PDU, and rising density in more prominent data centers restrict the market's growth.

Furthermore, increasing demand and adoption of cloud computing and other communication solutions worldwide and the rising implantation of portable data centers will create potential opportunities for the market to grow in the forecasted period. Moreover, lacks of awareness related to the benefits of intelligent PDU is a challenge for the market's growth.

Market Segmentation

  • The Global Intelligent PDU Market is segmented further based on Application Type, Type, Power Phase Type, Industry Type, and Geography.

  • By Application Type, the market is classified into Educational Labs, Datacentres, VoIP Phone Systems, Industrial Power Solutions, and Commercial Applications/Networks Closet.

  • By Type, the market is classified into Metered, Monitored, Switched, Automatic Transfer Switch, Hot Swap, and Dual Circuit.

  • By Power Phase Type, the market is classified into Single Phase and Three Phase.

  • By Industry Type, the market is classified into Telecom & IT, BFSI, Healthcare, Transportation, Industrial Manufacturing, Energy, and Government.

  • By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are ABB Ltd, AGC Networks Limited, Cisco Systems, Inc, Cyber Power Systems, Inc, Eaton Corporation plc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Legrand, nVent Electric plc, Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Group Corp, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Intelligent PDU Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand in High-Power Density Environments
4.1.2 Rising Demand for Power Monitoring Solutions in Data Centres
4.1.3 Rising Concern Related to Environment and Safety
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Implementation Cost of Intelligent PDU
4.2.2 Rising Density in Data Centres
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Growing Demand and Adoption of Cloud Computing
4.3.2 Rising Portable Datacentres
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Lack of Awareness of Intelligent PDU

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Intelligent PDU Market, By Application Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Educational Labs
6.3 Datacentres
6.4 VoIP Phone Systems
6.5 Industrial Power Solutions
6.6 Commercial Applications/Networks Closet

7 Global Intelligent PDU Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Metered
7.3 Monitored
7.4 Switched
7.5 Automatic Transfer Switch
7.6 Hot Swap
7.7 Dual Circuit

8 Global Intelligent PDU Market, By Power Phase Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Single Phase
8.3 Three Phase

9 Global Intelligent PDU Market, By Industry Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Telecom & IT
9.3 BFSI
9.4 Healthcare
9.5 Transportation
9.6 Industrial Manufacturing
9.7 Energy
9.8 Government

10 Global Intelligent PDU Market, By Geography

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Strategic Initiatives
11.3.1 M&A and Investments
11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
12 Company Profiles
12.1 ABB Ltd
12.2 AGC Networks Limited
12.3 Anord Mardix
12.4 BMC Manufacturing, LLC
12.5 Chatsworth Products, Inc
12.6 Cisco Systems, Inc
12.7 Cyber Power Systems, Inc
12.8 Cyber Switching Solutions
12.9 Delta Electronics, Inc
12.10 Eaton Corporation plc
12.11 Elcom International Pvt Ltd
12.12 Emerson Electric Co
12.13 Fujitsu Limited
12.14 General Electric Company
12.15 Hewlett Packard Enterprise
12.16 Labhya Tech Systems
12.17 Legrand
12.18 Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc
12.19 NETRACK
12.20 nVent Electric plc
12.21 PDU eXpert UK Ltd
12.22 Powertek
12.23 Rittal Holdings Ltd
12.24 Schneider Electric SE
12.25 Shenzhen HaiPengXin Electronics Co Ltd
12.26 Sunshine Networking Solutions
12.27 The Siemon Company
12.28 TIM Infratech Private Limited
12.29 Vertiv Group Corp
12.30 VLP Electric Company Private Limited

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fcxndv

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Nunavut Quest sled dog race returns after pandemic hiatus

    For the first time in two years, teams of mushers and dogs will be racing across the Baffin region in the Nunavut Quest. Earlier this week, the Nunavut Quest Committee met to finalize the plans for this year's race, including the number of participants who will be able to compete and the prize money available. Moses Oyukuluk, the chair of the Nunavut Quest Committee, encouraged mushers to claim their spot early. "It's always better to be well-prepared, and registration is now open until April 5,

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Canadian alpine skier Frédérique Turgeon out of Paralympics after injury in training

    Canadian Frédérique Turgeon's Paralympics are over before they began. The Para alpine skier withdrew from the Beijing Games on Friday in China after suffering a leg injury during a downhill training crash. Turgeon, the 22-year-old from Candiac, Que., has returned home to begin a three-to-four month recovery. "This is the first time in my career that I've really been enjoying downhill, and I was going fast on a training run and just let things go," Turgeon said . "I always said this year [was] wh

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

  • Has the Raptors' 'big ball' philosophy worked?

    Amit Mann is joined by Mark Schindler to discuss what we've learned about the Raptors' big-ball lineup and where they need to make some changes. Listen to the Raptors conversation along with a look at the Eastern Conference on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • Stingers ready to resume Basketball Champions League Americas play in Nicaragua

    The CEBL champion Edmonton Stingers will find themselves in familiar territory this weekend: Nicaragua. After travelling to Polideportivo in December to complete the first of three legs of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition, the Stingers carry their 1-1 record back to the Central American country for their next window of games. These contests, part of an league that brings together 12 of the best basketball teams across seven countries in the Americas to compete for

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Growlers basketball coach and general manager Ewing Jr. excited to bring CEBL to the Rock

    The Newfoundland Growlers basketball team has added some hoops royalty ahead of its inaugural season, naming Patrick Ewing Jr. — son of New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing — the club's head coach and general manager. Ewing Jr. had an eight-year run at the professional level, playing with the NBA's New Orleans Hornets and on several minor league teams, where he was named an all-star and all-league performer. He also had stints in Germany, Spain, Greece and Qatar. "I'm super excited. I'm having a

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Hockey equipment giant CCM to stop marketing Ovechkin, other Russian NHLers

    CCM won't be marketing Alex Ovechkin and other Russians for the foreseeable future.

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.